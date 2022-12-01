Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Xbox will start charging $70 for some Series X/S games
Has confirmed it will increase the prices of some of its first-party games to $70 starting in 2023. Specifically, major games built for Xbox Series X/S will cost $10 more in the US, including , and . Regional price increases may vary. "This price reflects the content, scale, and technical...
Engadget
Anime classic 'Berserk' still isn't available on Netflix in the US, UK and Canada
You can only stream the fantasy series in some countries. So much for streaming the influential anime series Berserk on Netflix in the US, at least on day one. As PiunikaWeb and viewers have noticed, the 1997 manga-based show still isn't available on the service in key markets like the US, UK and Canada well after its December 1st release date. You can watch the saga in countries like Portugal, so it is viewable — just not where you might have expected. For now, you'll likely have to rely on a VPN with the right local servers if you're determined to watch the 25-episode program.
Engadget
The Morning After: Nothing is ‘in talks’ to bring its smartphones to the US
While many phone fans in the US are intrigued with the Nothing Phone 1, with its transparent back and flashing glyph design, they couldn’t buy one. At least, not easily. It might be easier for its follow-up devices, though. Nothing co-founder Carl Pei told CNBC the Nothing Phone 1...
Engadget
Adobe accepts AI-generated stock art, with limits
The company thinks it can minimize the risk of copyright disputes. Adobe is the latest stock image provider to take a stance on AI-generated art. The company has updated its guidelines to allow generative AI artwork on its stock photo service as long as it meets certain criteria. Contributors will have to label any AI-made content, and they'll require permission for any reference images or text prompt used to produce the art. Creators will likewise need releases for any material depicting recognizable people.
Engadget
US Army starts testing a modified version of Canoo’s electric pickup truck
The all-wheel Light Tactical Vehicle features multiple configurations and carbon Kevlar parts. Earlier this year, electric vehicle startup Canoo warned it was . Since then, the company's prospects have taken a turn for the better. Over the span of two days in July, Canoo announced separate agreements to provide Walmart with and the . This week, the company shared an update on its Pentagon contract, announcing it had delivered a prototype of its new Light Tactical Vehicle to the army.
Engadget
Replace your Switch dock with a $20 travel-friendly adapter
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. If the Nintendo Switch is on your holiday shopping list, you probably plan on using it during layovers or when curled up in bed. However, the OEM dock isn’t conducive to travel, despite Nintendo designing the Switch for portability. UGR Tech offers a three-in-one station that can easily slip into your bag, and .
Engadget
The Morning After: Apple has ‘fully resumed’ advertising on Twitter, according to Elon Musk
According to Elon Musk, Apple has “fully resumed” advertising on Twitter. The billionaire made the comment during a Twitter Spaces conversation he broadcast from his private plane on Saturday evening. On November 28th, Musk claimed Apple had “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and threatened to remove the platform’s iOS client from the App Store. Two days after that, Musk said he met with Tim Cook. “We resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store,” he posted. “Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.” On Saturday, Musk added Apple was the largest advertiser on Twitter.
