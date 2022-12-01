ROANOKE, Va. – The United States Postal Service - Processing & Distribution Center is like the North Pole this time of year, sans the man in the red suit. “We prepare for this all year round, this is one of those things, it’s our time to shine. We’re used to this, throughout the country we’ve installed 249 new high-speed package sorting machines in the past two years,” said USPS Communication Specialist Philip Bogenberger.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO