Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian faces backlash after hiring piano player to wake her kids up again
Whilst everyone else across the globe gets the rude awakening of their alarm clock, Kim Kardashian and her adorable mini-me’s have a piano player to wake them up each morning in December. Kim made this a tradition in 2021 when she posted a clip to her Instagram Story, of...
realitytitbit.com
How The Culpo Sisters’ parents Peter and Susan’s successful careers shaped Olivia
TLC’s new show The Culpo Sisters has put the famous trio Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia in the spotlight again, but their parents are also winning fans’ hearts. The new reality show premiered on November 7 and has had fans hooked since. It stars model and influencer Olivia Culpo and her family.
realitytitbit.com
Camille Lamb was footballer Shea Patterson’s girlfriend for a year before Below Deck fame
Camille Lamb is the new deckhand on Below Deck season 10, but the Bravo star used to be football player Shea Patterson’s girlfriend back in the day. In just three episodes, Camille has left an impact on the audience. The deckhand has mentioned several times in the past few episodes how she used to date a famous football player.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance’s Jamal dismisses ‘gay’ rumors with a post on ‘toxic masculinity’
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After fans have been thirsting over cast member Kim Menzies’ son Jamal lately but the hunk recently cleared up the ‘gay’ rumors about him. Kim is a 52-year-old San Diego native who was seen romancing Usman Umar, aka Sojaboy, in Happily Ever After season 7. Fans watched the pair’s unusual story unfold this season as Usman and Kim got engaged.
realitytitbit.com
Robert from My Unorthodox Life has ‘whole new life’ in Season 2
My Unorthodox Life is back for Season 2, including fan favorite, Robert Brotherton, and a lot has changed in his life since Season 1. From his looks, to his job, to his relationship – it seems like Robert has a whole new life!. Although we see many of the...
realitytitbit.com
Where is Janelle from Sister Wives now? Admits ‘affection’ for Kody but unsure on ‘love’
Many fans are asking where Janelle from Sister Wives is in 2022 as she and Kody experience turbulence in their relationship. The two can be seen talking about the current state of their marriage during season 17. Janelle says on the show that she’s “not the type to throw the towel in on a marriage.”
realitytitbit.com
Ali Bouzari’s ethnicity and passion for food links back to family’s roots
Ali Bouzari appears on Netflix’s new delicious series, Snack Vs Chef. Viewers are now asking what his ethnicity and age is, which relates back to his father’s Iranian roots and passion for food he saw while growing up. He has officially joined the latest food competition on the...
realitytitbit.com
Khloé Kardashian transforms into a total Miami Barbie – but she’s not playing
Good American co-founder Khloé Kardashian transformed into a gorgeous life-size Barbie as she dressed up for a weekend in Miami with sister Kim. The reality star showed off her curves and trim waist with a black tank top and cargo jeans. Her long hair was down by her waist in a high ponytail and gold hoop earrings – oozing Barbie doll vibes.
realitytitbit.com
Popcorn’s son Solomon Sutton’s age as father-of-two makes Moonshiners debut
Popcorn Sutton, who died in 2009, never saw Moonshiners hit Discovery. However, his son Solomon is following in his father’s footsteps as he makes his debut on season 12, and looks after a family of his own. The show often talks about Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton, and has also included...
realitytitbit.com
Project Pollo from Shark Tank now has 13 locations across the USA and counting
Lucas Bradbury pitched his tasty idea, Project Pollo, on Shark Tank. Now fans want to know where the vegan food business is today. Project Pollo dubbed itself “America’s first vegan chicken fast food chain.” The brand set out to provide affordable plant-based fast food options for people.
Comments / 0