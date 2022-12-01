ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
realitytitbit.com

Camille Lamb was footballer Shea Patterson’s girlfriend for a year before Below Deck fame

Camille Lamb is the new deckhand on Below Deck season 10, but the Bravo star used to be football player Shea Patterson’s girlfriend back in the day. In just three episodes, Camille has left an impact on the audience. The deckhand has mentioned several times in the past few episodes how she used to date a famous football player.
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiance’s Jamal dismisses ‘gay’ rumors with a post on ‘toxic masculinity’

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After fans have been thirsting over cast member Kim Menzies’ son Jamal lately but the hunk recently cleared up the ‘gay’ rumors about him. Kim is a 52-year-old San Diego native who was seen romancing Usman Umar, aka Sojaboy, in Happily Ever After season 7. Fans watched the pair’s unusual story unfold this season as Usman and Kim got engaged.
realitytitbit.com

Ali Bouzari’s ethnicity and passion for food links back to family’s roots

Ali Bouzari appears on Netflix’s new delicious series, Snack Vs Chef. Viewers are now asking what his ethnicity and age is, which relates back to his father’s Iranian roots and passion for food he saw while growing up. He has officially joined the latest food competition on the...
realitytitbit.com

Khloé Kardashian transforms into a total Miami Barbie – but she’s not playing

Good American co-founder Khloé Kardashian transformed into a gorgeous life-size Barbie as she dressed up for a weekend in Miami with sister Kim. The reality star showed off her curves and trim waist with a black tank top and cargo jeans. Her long hair was down by her waist in a high ponytail and gold hoop earrings – oozing Barbie doll vibes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy