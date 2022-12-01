Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige’s bold ‘Quantumania’ claim is convincing no one as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ finally does something right
Today’s Marvel news roundup paints a story of skeptics vs believers as a couple of MCU movies that don’t often bask in the love have earned themselves some good will from the fandom in this season of giving. And yet, on the other hand, some more Grinch-like individuals aren’t buying a bold claim the studio has made about the next Marvel film to hit our screens. Finally, just to tie together this whole Christmas theme, we ask the burning question: does Santa Claus exist?
wegotthiscovered.com
DC boss James Gunn gives the first ‘Blue Beetle’ poster his seal of approval
For reasons that are as infuriating as they are unsurprising, James Gunn has had to bat away criticism from DC fans that he’s betraying his new employers by promoting Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. As has been made perfectly clear ever since he took the role of co-CEO alongside Peter...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ and ‘Resident Evil’ fans unite over the perfect casting for Lady Dimitrescu
Despite the enduring success of the games, the Resident Evil franchise is currently floundering on screen. 2021’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City movie came and went without making any impact (you totally forgot it existed, didn’t you?) and this year’s Netflix TV series was swiftly cancelled, much to the relief of both fans and critics. Maybe the way to resuscitate the brand, then, is to go all in on this universe’s biggest breakout character in recent times, the one and only Lady Dimitrescu.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Brie Larson causes a multi-fandom war as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ delivers the ‘Andor’ crossover we didn’t know we needed
In MCU terms, we seem to be experiencing an incursion of two sci-fi universes today as the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are colliding in more ways than one. First, Brie Larson inadvertently finds herself at the center of another internet battle, this time involving multiple fandoms. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, it turns out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Andor are actually the exact same product. Elsewhere, a couple of cult favorites are yet again lauded with love.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ casting may just confirm that Charlie Cox’s biggest wish is finally coming true
As Daredevil: Born Again gears up to start production in early 2023, the cast for Disney Plus’ incoming relaunch of the Man Without Fear’s adventures is fast coming together. And yet, while the influx of new additions doesn’t bode all that well for those hoping to see the veterans from the original Netflix series return, fans should still be excited for these fresh faces as it’s just possible that one of them could indicate that leading man Charlie Cox’s biggest wish for his character is finally about to happen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage, Chris Hemsworth and more are being shamed for their undying devotion to starring in terrible films
Look, everyone has bad days at work where they just don’t perform like they usually do, or like they should. But when your bad days outnumber your good days, it’s worth assessing how much you actually want the job at all. In the world of cinema, however, actors...
wegotthiscovered.com
The sky is blue, water is wet, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is getting trashed for being unlikable
Has there ever been a more polarizing major superhero than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel? Based on how regularly both the actress and her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominate the social media discourse for a variety of reasons, we’d feel confident in going out on a limb and saying “no.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Pine declared the best part of ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’
The moment we all caught wind of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the target audience was made apparent in the blink of an eye; this will be a movie for D&D fans and Chris Pine stans, with some general fantasy enthusiasts and casual moviegoers sprinkled in for good measure.
wegotthiscovered.com
The smuggest scene in the ‘Star Wars’ prequel trilogy still has fans pitying an iconic villain
There aren’t many fandoms out there that possess as stone-cold a front as that of Star Wars. Indeed, coming to an agreement on anything encompassing George Lucas’ premier space opera seems like treason of the highest order at times, and anyone who’s touched the internet has probably seen just how ruthless some of these debates can get.
wegotthiscovered.com
A universally-hated horror that still recouped its budget 30 times over at the box office hides a secret on streaming
It would be stating the obvious to say that horror is about as critically bulletproof as a genre can get, but sometimes even the staunchest of supporters can’t reasonably defend an awful example of would-be cinematic spookery. Truth or Dare is one shining example, but being universally trashed didn’t do a thing to stop the movie from becoming a massive success.
wegotthiscovered.com
The hierarchy of power burns to the ground as ‘Black Adam’ gets blasted for bombing
Now that the dust is finally beginning to settle, things are not looking good for Black Adam. Dwayne Johnson’s heavily-hyped introduction to the DCU was supposed to change the hierarchy of power as we were repeatedly told, but it looks as if the opposite has turned out to be true.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ creator has beef with James Cameron
Pretty much any Avatar: The Last Airbender fan knows the struggle of trying to explain the show to your non-Aang-loving friends and having to make the very clear distinction: “No, this is not the film about blue aliens.”. Now, one of Avatar: The Last Airbender’s creators, Giancarlo Volpe, is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: A Daredevil/Deadpool crossover gains steam as those Arnold Schwarzenegger MCU rumors are officially addressed
It’s been one busy week in the Marvel multiverse, thanks to the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special last weekend and the deployment of some mind-blowing new trailers in the days since. And this seven-day stretch has today ended on a suitably exciting note as an MCU fan-favorite raises hopes for a dream crossover to come in a couple of years while rumors of Conan the Barbarian, the T-800, and Mr. Universe himself Arnold Schwarzenegger boarding the franchise are officially addressed.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star shot a deleted scene with a pivotal new character
Warning: Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been making glamorous rounds with critics while running circles around the box office, and you can almost hear a sigh of relief from the Marvel Studios collective upon realizing that the worst-received phase of the MCU still managed to end on a high note. As we all look ahead to what sounds like a heavily-tuned remainder of the Multiverse Saga, here’s hoping that Wakanda Forever‘s momentum will be carried forward.
Brendan Fraser Starved Himself So Much for ‘George of the Jungle’ That His Memory Got Screwed: ‘My Brain Was Misfiring’
“Airheads” co-stars Brendan Fraser and Adam Sandler reunited as part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, but it was Fraser’s follow-up role in “George of the Jungle” that really piqued Sandler’s interest. Fraser got muscular to headline the in the 1997 comedy, based on the “Tarzan”-spoofing animated series of the same name. “The wardrobe was there was no wardrobe,” Fraser said. “George wears a loincloth.” Sandler said Fraser was so jacked and so good looking in “George of the Jungle” that he “was disappointed,” joking, “You weren’t supposed to do that to us. You did right by the character. But you...
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Titanium Man? Arnold Schwarzenegger’s rumored MCU character, explained
Say what you like about the current state of the MCU, but Marvel Studios is definitely not missing the mark with its attention-grabbing casting. A range of Hollywood heavyweights are on their way to the franchise in Phase Five, with Harrison Ford turning up as our new Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order. And now it’s just possible that the Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, could be the latest to find themselves in the Marvel universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Foggy Nelson may want to avoid Nick Fury if the recent MCU rumors are true
With Charlie Cox back in the horned suit for Daredevil: Born Again, fans have been desperate to see his co-stars, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, return to reprise their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. With the rumor mill re-churned up in the last 24 hours, with many now believing that they are back, Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson is stepping in to let us know his thoughts on the character of Foggy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Opinion begins to shift on ‘The Flash’ after test screenings draw ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ comparisons
By the time The Flash finally comes to theaters next summer, almost a decade will have passed since the project was first announced during that fateful day in October 2014, where DC Films and Warner Bros. unveiled a vast slate of projects for the nascent DCEU – and it sums up the franchise’s trajectory since then that a number of them never even ended up getting made.
wegotthiscovered.com
A box office misfire everybody fell in love with way too late wages war on the streaming Top 10
While there’s no magic formula for figuring out which blockbusters are destined to find box office success, the curious cases of Alita: Battle Angel and Solo: A Star Wars Story stick out more than most. The spectacular sci-fi adaptation and largely unnecessary Star Wars prequel both significantly under-performed at...
Comments / 0