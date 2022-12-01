Read full article on original website
Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
ycitynews.com
Zanesville man arrested with enough Fentanyl to kill 1 million people
A convicted felon is back behind bars after becoming the target of a local drug investigation, just months after he was released from prison. David M. Giamarco, 44-years-old, was found to be in possession of over 1,000 grams of suspected Fentanyl, enough to kill at least one million people. The...
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
Ohio baby dies of fentanyl overdose; 3 charged
Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a 1-year-old baby.
cwcolumbus.com
Sheriff: dispute between brothers leaves one dead, one in charged with aggravated murder
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is dead and his brother has been charged with aggravated murder following a shooting in Lancaster, Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said in a statement. Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting near the 2800 block of Arter Road around...
Ohio man in jail after assaulting two sheriff’s deputies
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie told 7News that 30-year-old Justin Fisher of Ava remains behind bars. According to Sheriff Mackie, the Noble County man was charged following an alleged assault on two of his sheriff’s deputies on November 23rd. Sheriff Mackie says Fisher, who remains at the Noble County Jail, went […]
Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
Columbus police chief responds after officer seen high-fiving Proud Boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus Division of Police officer was caught on tape this past weekend high-fiving a member of a white supremacist group, drawing a response from the department’s chief. The incident took place Saturday morning outside a Clintonville church where a scheduled drag story time event had to be canceled due to […]
Fentanyl, guns found during search warrant in Whitehall
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement arrested a man in Whitehall on Thursday during a search warrant that yielded drugs, guns, and cash, according to a Whitehall Division of Police press release. Trevon Jackson, 25, was arrested while officers with the Whitehall Division of Police Narcotics Unit and Columbus Division of Police INTAC, or CPD’s […]
2 men arrested after Meigs County, Ohio, search warrant
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested following a drug investigation in Meigs County, Ohio. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task force agents executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of David “Davie” Lawson, 49, of Portland, Ohio on Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon […]
cwcolumbus.com
Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
whbc.com
Deadly NP Fire Ruled Arson, Reward Offered
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The fire that claimed the life of a New Philadelphia woman has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. No word on how that fire last week may have been started. 66-year-old Leanne Asuncion was found unresponsive in a...
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Homicide Involving Family Members in Madison Township
Fairfield County – Fairfield county has arrested a man who has shot and killed his brother. According to early reports, Fairfield county was called to the scene of a shooting around 1 pm on 2800 Arter Road. When they arrived they set up a perimeter and one person was found shot.
Police identify man killed in Northwest Side shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the 18-year-old man who died after being found in a car with a gunshot wound Saturday night near Dublin. At around 9 p.m. on Saturday, CPD officers went to the intersection of Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive responding to an accident. At the scene, the officers […]
Ohio probation officer sentenced to prison for extorting parolees
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley woman was sentenced to six months in prison for extortion in her former role as a federal probation officer. Helwa H. Qasem, 45, pleaded guilty in June to extortion under color of official right. She was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
Ohio woman sought in drug investigation
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in connection to a drug investigation. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents executed a search warrant for Hannah Hayman, 24, of Longbottom, on Bald-Knob Stiversville Road in Lebanon Township around 11 […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Two women added to the week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
YAHOO!
Fairfield County Sheriff's Office investigating Amanda homicide
MADISON TOWNSHIP - The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Arter Road around 1:03 p.m. Satursday. According to a news release, upon arrival at 2899 Arter Road in Amanda, deputies discovered 42-year-old Matthew Enmen deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The initial investigation revealed that Enmen was involved in a dispute with a family member.
Belmont County Coroner on scene at Nickles Bakery
UPDATE: A confirmation has been received by 7News that a male employee died in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery. No name is being given at this time. The Belmont County Coroner’s van is on the scene at Nickles Bakery in Martins Ferry. Martins Ferry Police confirm an accident has occurred at the bakery. Fire, […]
