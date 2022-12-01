ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashport, OH

WHIZ

Law Enforcement Scores Major Drug Bust

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville / Muskingum County Drug Unit recently conducted a major drug bust that stemmed from a traffic stop near Linden Avenue last Thursday. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz and Zanesville Police Chief Scott Comstock detailed how the arrest of 44-year-old David M. Giamarco for outstanding warrants led to search warrants that produced fentanyl, firearms, cocaine and materials to manufacture drugs.
ZANESVILLE, OH
ycitynews.com

Zanesville man arrested with enough Fentanyl to kill 1 million people

A convicted felon is back behind bars after becoming the target of a local drug investigation, just months after he was released from prison. David M. Giamarco, 44-years-old, was found to be in possession of over 1,000 grams of suspected Fentanyl, enough to kill at least one million people. The...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs

An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man in jail after assaulting two sheriff’s deputies

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie told 7News that 30-year-old Justin Fisher of Ava remains behind bars. According to Sheriff Mackie, the Noble County man was charged following an alleged assault on two of his sheriff’s deputies on November 23rd. Sheriff Mackie says Fisher, who remains at the Noble County Jail, went […]
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fentanyl, guns found during search warrant in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement arrested a man in Whitehall on Thursday during a search warrant that yielded drugs, guns, and cash, according to a Whitehall Division of Police press release. Trevon Jackson, 25, was arrested while officers with the Whitehall Division of Police Narcotics Unit and Columbus Division of Police INTAC, or CPD’s […]
WHITEHALL, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 men arrested after Meigs County, Ohio, search warrant

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested following a drug investigation in Meigs County, Ohio. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task force agents executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of David “Davie” Lawson, 49, of Portland, Ohio on Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
COLUMBUS, OH
whbc.com

Deadly NP Fire Ruled Arson, Reward Offered

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The fire that claimed the life of a New Philadelphia woman has been ruled an arson by the State Fire Marshal. No word on how that fire last week may have been started. 66-year-old Leanne Asuncion was found unresponsive in a...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify man killed in Northwest Side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the 18-year-old man who died after being found in a car with a gunshot wound Saturday night near Dublin. At around 9 p.m. on Saturday, CPD officers went to the intersection of Sawmill Road and Stone Lake Drive responding to an accident. At the scene, the officers […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio probation officer sentenced to prison for extorting parolees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley woman was sentenced to six months in prison for extortion in her former role as a federal probation officer. Helwa H. Qasem, 45, pleaded guilty in June to extortion under color of official right. She was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
BEXLEY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio woman sought in drug investigation

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in connection to a drug investigation. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents executed a search warrant for Hannah Hayman, 24, of Longbottom, on Bald-Knob Stiversville Road in Lebanon Township around 11 […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Two women added to the week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
YAHOO!

Fairfield County Sheriff's Office investigating Amanda homicide

MADISON TOWNSHIP - The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Arter Road around 1:03 p.m. Satursday. According to a news release, upon arrival at 2899 Arter Road in Amanda, deputies discovered 42-year-old Matthew Enmen deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The initial investigation revealed that Enmen was involved in a dispute with a family member.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County Coroner on scene at Nickles Bakery

UPDATE: A confirmation has been received by 7News that a male employee died in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery. No name is being given at this time. The Belmont County Coroner’s van is on the scene at Nickles Bakery in Martins Ferry. Martins Ferry Police confirm an accident has occurred at the bakery. Fire, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

