Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The smuggest scene in the ‘Star Wars’ prequel trilogy still has fans pitying an iconic villain
There aren’t many fandoms out there that possess as stone-cold a front as that of Star Wars. Indeed, coming to an agreement on anything encompassing George Lucas’ premier space opera seems like treason of the highest order at times, and anyone who’s touched the internet has probably seen just how ruthless some of these debates can get.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ veterans are beginning to resign themselves to the deepfake reunion nobody needs to see
Like them or loathe them, deepfakes are here to stay in film and TV. De-aging tech has been around for more than a decade at this point and has progressed from the rubbery and unnatural scenes in films like X-Men: The Last Stand to the spookily convincing work seen in Captain Marvel and the recent trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
wegotthiscovered.com
A classic Christmastime crime caper basks in its well-deserved annual stint in the spotlight
As his filmography has made perfectly clear in almost every project he lends his name to, Shane Black is a massive fan of Christmas, so it was fitting he delivered one of the best and most perennially-underrated holiday capers of them all when Kiss Kiss Bang Bang arrived in October of 2005.
wegotthiscovered.com
To the surprise of no one, Marvel fans unanimously agree on the worst MCU trilogy
Except they didn’t. Let’s get real for a second. How often do MCU fans agree on anything at this point? Apart from the worldwide success of the Spider-Man franchise, and undying love for a Mr. Tony Stark; what can Marvel fans really agree on these days? If the comment section of the Tweet below is any indicator, the answer is hardly anything.
wegotthiscovered.com
A highly specific aspect of ‘Star Wars’ singled out as the franchise’s most unrealistic element
It’s probably best not to overthink Star Wars tech. The nuts and bolts were figured out by George Lucas in the 1970s, meaning that while ships can leap around the galaxy using their hyperdrive, they don’t have everyday modern tech like the internet, mobile phones, and so on. The best material leans into that fact, with Andor going so far as to limit the prop design team to materials that A New Hope designers would have had available to them in the mid-70s.
Gabourey Sidibe’s ‘Surprise’ Marriage: ‘Precious’ Star Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago
Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe has been a Mrs. for a whole year! The Precious actress, 39, revealed she and Brandon Frankel secretly married back in 2021 during a stop by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday. Gabourey Sidibe. While Gabby was thrilled by Brandon’s 2020 proposal, she knew she wasn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
Nicolas Cage, Chris Hemsworth and more are being shamed for their undying devotion to starring in terrible films
Look, everyone has bad days at work where they just don’t perform like they usually do, or like they should. But when your bad days outnumber your good days, it’s worth assessing how much you actually want the job at all. In the world of cinema, however, actors...
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
wegotthiscovered.com
The sky is blue, water is wet, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is getting trashed for being unlikable
Has there ever been a more polarizing major superhero than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel? Based on how regularly both the actress and her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominate the social media discourse for a variety of reasons, we’d feel confident in going out on a limb and saying “no.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige’s bold ‘Quantumania’ claim is convincing no one as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ finally does something right
Today’s Marvel news roundup paints a story of skeptics vs believers as a couple of MCU movies that don’t often bask in the love have earned themselves some good will from the fandom in this season of giving. And yet, on the other hand, some more Grinch-like individuals aren’t buying a bold claim the studio has made about the next Marvel film to hit our screens. Finally, just to tie together this whole Christmas theme, we ask the burning question: does Santa Claus exist?
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ and ‘Resident Evil’ fans unite over the perfect casting for Lady Dimitrescu
Despite the enduring success of the games, the Resident Evil franchise is currently floundering on screen. 2021’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City movie came and went without making any impact (you totally forgot it existed, didn’t you?) and this year’s Netflix TV series was swiftly cancelled, much to the relief of both fans and critics. Maybe the way to resuscitate the brand, then, is to go all in on this universe’s biggest breakout character in recent times, the one and only Lady Dimitrescu.
wegotthiscovered.com
A box office misfire everybody fell in love with way too late wages war on the streaming Top 10
While there’s no magic formula for figuring out which blockbusters are destined to find box office success, the curious cases of Alita: Battle Angel and Solo: A Star Wars Story stick out more than most. The spectacular sci-fi adaptation and largely unnecessary Star Wars prequel both significantly under-performed at...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chris Pine declared the best part of ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’
The moment we all caught wind of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the target audience was made apparent in the blink of an eye; this will be a movie for D&D fans and Chris Pine stans, with some general fantasy enthusiasts and casual moviegoers sprinkled in for good measure.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Brie Larson causes a multi-fandom war as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ delivers the ‘Andor’ crossover we didn’t know we needed
In MCU terms, we seem to be experiencing an incursion of two sci-fi universes today as the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are colliding in more ways than one. First, Brie Larson inadvertently finds herself at the center of another internet battle, this time involving multiple fandoms. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, it turns out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Andor are actually the exact same product. Elsewhere, a couple of cult favorites are yet again lauded with love.
wegotthiscovered.com
Foggy Nelson may want to avoid Nick Fury if the recent MCU rumors are true
With Charlie Cox back in the horned suit for Daredevil: Born Again, fans have been desperate to see his co-stars, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, return to reprise their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. With the rumor mill re-churned up in the last 24 hours, with many now believing that they are back, Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson is stepping in to let us know his thoughts on the character of Foggy.
wegotthiscovered.com
BTS member Jin is all set to leave for the military, leaving behind a heartbroken legion of fans
The dreadful news of BTS member Jin’s start to his conscription has officially been announced. The 30-year-old South Korean singer had his mandatory enlisting delayed by the South Korean government for nearly half a decade, but the time has come for the K-Pop star to bid farewell to the music world for the next 18 months.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ casting may just confirm that Charlie Cox’s biggest wish is finally coming true
As Daredevil: Born Again gears up to start production in early 2023, the cast for Disney Plus’ incoming relaunch of the Man Without Fear’s adventures is fast coming together. And yet, while the influx of new additions doesn’t bode all that well for those hoping to see the veterans from the original Netflix series return, fans should still be excited for these fresh faces as it’s just possible that one of them could indicate that leading man Charlie Cox’s biggest wish for his character is finally about to happen.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star shot a deleted scene with a pivotal new character
Warning: Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been making glamorous rounds with critics while running circles around the box office, and you can almost hear a sigh of relief from the Marvel Studios collective upon realizing that the worst-received phase of the MCU still managed to end on a high note. As we all look ahead to what sounds like a heavily-tuned remainder of the Multiverse Saga, here’s hoping that Wakanda Forever‘s momentum will be carried forward.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dave Bautista shares adorable dog pics to encourage animal lovers to adopt not shop
Who doesn’t love Dave Bautista? And who doesn’t love dogs? Well, what about Dave Bautista and his irresistible Pit Bull Terrier named Penny? The Guardians of the Galaxy star uploaded several images on Twitter of himself and Penny, whom he mentions was a shelter dog. On this, Dec. 5, we celebrate the annual #ShelteredPetDay, spreading awareness for all the sheltered rescue animals out there who don’t have homes and owners. A lot of wannabe pet parents consider adopting animals from shelters, but don’t always go through with that decision on account of shelter animals being branded as ‘hostile’ and ‘damaged’ — or some such adjective to suggest their aggression and danger.
wegotthiscovered.com
A look at the Kratos family tree in the ‘God of War’ games
The latest God of War outing concluded the Norse chapter of Kratos’ lengthy saga, bringing the story started in 2018’s God of War to a fitting conclusion. The visually stunning title brought Kratos and his son, Atreus, against several of the most recognizable figures in Norse mythology. As they cut their way through the Nine Realms, the father-son duo found themselves pitted against some of the most recognizable — and most dangerous — gods from Norse mythology.
Comments / 0