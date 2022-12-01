As Daredevil: Born Again gears up to start production in early 2023, the cast for Disney Plus’ incoming relaunch of the Man Without Fear’s adventures is fast coming together. And yet, while the influx of new additions doesn’t bode all that well for those hoping to see the veterans from the original Netflix series return, fans should still be excited for these fresh faces as it’s just possible that one of them could indicate that leading man Charlie Cox’s biggest wish for his character is finally about to happen.

