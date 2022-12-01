ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige’s bold ‘Quantumania’ claim is convincing no one as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ finally does something right

Today’s Marvel news roundup paints a story of skeptics vs believers as a couple of MCU movies that don’t often bask in the love have earned themselves some good will from the fandom in this season of giving. And yet, on the other hand, some more Grinch-like individuals aren’t buying a bold claim the studio has made about the next Marvel film to hit our screens. Finally, just to tie together this whole Christmas theme, we ask the burning question: does Santa Claus exist?
wegotthiscovered.com

Reese Witherspoon’s sluggish progress on a hit Netflix series has fans agreeing and strangely making demands

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday. Even though actors often refuse to watch their own projects, it so doesn’t mean that they lend the same treatment to other films and shows out there. For example, Tim Burton’s Wednesday is all the rage at the moment and apparently, Reese Witherspoon has finally onboarded the Addams family’s crazy train. Netflix is obviously up for celebrating all its wins, even the one where the Blonde star is taking all the time in the world to complete the binge-worthy series.
wegotthiscovered.com

Foggy Nelson may want to avoid Nick Fury if the recent MCU rumors are true

With Charlie Cox back in the horned suit for Daredevil: Born Again, fans have been desperate to see his co-stars, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, return to reprise their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. With the rumor mill re-churned up in the last 24 hours, with many now believing that they are back, Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson is stepping in to let us know his thoughts on the character of Foggy.
wegotthiscovered.com

A cult favorite fantasy way worse than nostalgia wants you to believe sticks a sword in the streaming Top 10

In the current era of remakes, reboots, legacy sequels, and revivals, Hollywood has found a method to successfully weaponize nostalgia for its own benefit. One of the most recent beneficiaries is Disney Plus series Willow, because it’s easy to forget the original 1988 fantasy favorite isn’t quite as good as the rose-tinted glasses want you to believe.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Brie Larson causes a multi-fandom war as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ delivers the ‘Andor’ crossover we didn’t know we needed

In MCU terms, we seem to be experiencing an incursion of two sci-fi universes today as the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are colliding in more ways than one. First, Brie Larson inadvertently finds herself at the center of another internet battle, this time involving multiple fandoms. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, it turns out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Andor are actually the exact same product. Elsewhere, a couple of cult favorites are yet again lauded with love.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Daredevil: Born Again’ casting may just confirm that Charlie Cox’s biggest wish is finally coming true

As Daredevil: Born Again gears up to start production in early 2023, the cast for Disney Plus’ incoming relaunch of the Man Without Fear’s adventures is fast coming together. And yet, while the influx of new additions doesn’t bode all that well for those hoping to see the veterans from the original Netflix series return, fans should still be excited for these fresh faces as it’s just possible that one of them could indicate that leading man Charlie Cox’s biggest wish for his character is finally about to happen.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wednesday’ and ‘Resident Evil’ fans unite over the perfect casting for Lady Dimitrescu

Despite the enduring success of the games, the Resident Evil franchise is currently floundering on screen. 2021’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City movie came and went without making any impact (you totally forgot it existed, didn’t you?) and this year’s Netflix TV series was swiftly cancelled, much to the relief of both fans and critics. Maybe the way to resuscitate the brand, then, is to go all in on this universe’s biggest breakout character in recent times, the one and only Lady Dimitrescu.
wegotthiscovered.com

DC boss James Gunn gives the first ‘Blue Beetle’ poster his seal of approval

For reasons that are as infuriating as they are unsurprising, James Gunn has had to bat away criticism from DC fans that he’s betraying his new employers by promoting Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. As has been made perfectly clear ever since he took the role of co-CEO alongside Peter...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ creator has beef with James Cameron

Pretty much any Avatar: The Last Airbender fan knows the struggle of trying to explain the show to your non-Aang-loving friends and having to make the very clear distinction: “No, this is not the film about blue aliens.”. Now, one of Avatar: The Last Airbender’s creators, Giancarlo Volpe, is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy