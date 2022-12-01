Read full article on original website
Related
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige’s bold ‘Quantumania’ claim is convincing no one as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ finally does something right
Today’s Marvel news roundup paints a story of skeptics vs believers as a couple of MCU movies that don’t often bask in the love have earned themselves some good will from the fandom in this season of giving. And yet, on the other hand, some more Grinch-like individuals aren’t buying a bold claim the studio has made about the next Marvel film to hit our screens. Finally, just to tie together this whole Christmas theme, we ask the burning question: does Santa Claus exist?
Reese Witherspoon’s sluggish progress on a hit Netflix series has fans agreeing and strangely making demands
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday. Even though actors often refuse to watch their own projects, it so doesn’t mean that they lend the same treatment to other films and shows out there. For example, Tim Burton’s Wednesday is all the rage at the moment and apparently, Reese Witherspoon has finally onboarded the Addams family’s crazy train. Netflix is obviously up for celebrating all its wins, even the one where the Blonde star is taking all the time in the world to complete the binge-worthy series.
The smuggest scene in the ‘Star Wars’ prequel trilogy still has fans pitying an iconic villain
There aren’t many fandoms out there that possess as stone-cold a front as that of Star Wars. Indeed, coming to an agreement on anything encompassing George Lucas’ premier space opera seems like treason of the highest order at times, and anyone who’s touched the internet has probably seen just how ruthless some of these debates can get.
The sky is blue, water is wet, and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel is getting trashed for being unlikable
Has there ever been a more polarizing major superhero than Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel? Based on how regularly both the actress and her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominate the social media discourse for a variety of reasons, we’d feel confident in going out on a limb and saying “no.”
Chris Pine declared the best part of ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’
The moment we all caught wind of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the target audience was made apparent in the blink of an eye; this will be a movie for D&D fans and Chris Pine stans, with some general fantasy enthusiasts and casual moviegoers sprinkled in for good measure.
Gabourey Sidibe’s ‘Surprise’ Marriage: ‘Precious’ Star Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago
Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe has been a Mrs. for a whole year! The Precious actress, 39, revealed she and Brandon Frankel secretly married back in 2021 during a stop by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday. Gabourey Sidibe. While Gabby was thrilled by Brandon’s 2020 proposal, she knew she wasn’t...
Nicolas Cage, Chris Hemsworth and more are being shamed for their undying devotion to starring in terrible films
Look, everyone has bad days at work where they just don’t perform like they usually do, or like they should. But when your bad days outnumber your good days, it’s worth assessing how much you actually want the job at all. In the world of cinema, however, actors...
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
Foggy Nelson may want to avoid Nick Fury if the recent MCU rumors are true
With Charlie Cox back in the horned suit for Daredevil: Born Again, fans have been desperate to see his co-stars, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson, return to reprise their roles as Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. With the rumor mill re-churned up in the last 24 hours, with many now believing that they are back, Nick Fury himself, Samuel L. Jackson is stepping in to let us know his thoughts on the character of Foggy.
A cult favorite fantasy way worse than nostalgia wants you to believe sticks a sword in the streaming Top 10
In the current era of remakes, reboots, legacy sequels, and revivals, Hollywood has found a method to successfully weaponize nostalgia for its own benefit. One of the most recent beneficiaries is Disney Plus series Willow, because it’s easy to forget the original 1988 fantasy favorite isn’t quite as good as the rose-tinted glasses want you to believe.
‘Star Wars’ veterans are beginning to resign themselves to the deepfake reunion nobody needs to see
Like them or loathe them, deepfakes are here to stay in film and TV. De-aging tech has been around for more than a decade at this point and has progressed from the rubbery and unnatural scenes in films like X-Men: The Last Stand to the spookily convincing work seen in Captain Marvel and the recent trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Brie Larson causes a multi-fandom war as ‘Guardians Vol. 3’ delivers the ‘Andor’ crossover we didn’t know we needed
In MCU terms, we seem to be experiencing an incursion of two sci-fi universes today as the Marvel and Star Wars franchises are colliding in more ways than one. First, Brie Larson inadvertently finds herself at the center of another internet battle, this time involving multiple fandoms. Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, it turns out Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Andor are actually the exact same product. Elsewhere, a couple of cult favorites are yet again lauded with love.
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ casting may just confirm that Charlie Cox’s biggest wish is finally coming true
As Daredevil: Born Again gears up to start production in early 2023, the cast for Disney Plus’ incoming relaunch of the Man Without Fear’s adventures is fast coming together. And yet, while the influx of new additions doesn’t bode all that well for those hoping to see the veterans from the original Netflix series return, fans should still be excited for these fresh faces as it’s just possible that one of them could indicate that leading man Charlie Cox’s biggest wish for his character is finally about to happen.
‘Wednesday’ and ‘Resident Evil’ fans unite over the perfect casting for Lady Dimitrescu
Despite the enduring success of the games, the Resident Evil franchise is currently floundering on screen. 2021’s Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City movie came and went without making any impact (you totally forgot it existed, didn’t you?) and this year’s Netflix TV series was swiftly cancelled, much to the relief of both fans and critics. Maybe the way to resuscitate the brand, then, is to go all in on this universe’s biggest breakout character in recent times, the one and only Lady Dimitrescu.
A toothless creature feature that still made a small fortune at the box office smells blood in the water on Netflix
A creature feature with a budget estimated to be pushing $180 million isn’t going to be an awards season contender, but that doesn’t mean there was any justifiable reason for The Meg to be a disappointment. Sure, the PG-13 rating didn’t do it any favors when it came...
DC boss James Gunn gives the first ‘Blue Beetle’ poster his seal of approval
For reasons that are as infuriating as they are unsurprising, James Gunn has had to bat away criticism from DC fans that he’s betraying his new employers by promoting Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. As has been made perfectly clear ever since he took the role of co-CEO alongside Peter...
A top-tier superhero sequel that’s rarely been bettered feels the streaming heat all over again
As hard as it sounds to believe given how ubiquitous the franchise has become over the course of the last 15 years, the superhero genre was in fairly decent health before the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with X2: X-Men United (or X-Men 2, if you prefer) one of the best to emerge prior to Kevin Feige’s dominance of the artform.
A box office misfire everybody fell in love with way too late wages war on the streaming Top 10
While there’s no magic formula for figuring out which blockbusters are destined to find box office success, the curious cases of Alita: Battle Angel and Solo: A Star Wars Story stick out more than most. The spectacular sci-fi adaptation and largely unnecessary Star Wars prequel both significantly under-performed at...
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ creator has beef with James Cameron
Pretty much any Avatar: The Last Airbender fan knows the struggle of trying to explain the show to your non-Aang-loving friends and having to make the very clear distinction: “No, this is not the film about blue aliens.”. Now, one of Avatar: The Last Airbender’s creators, Giancarlo Volpe, is...
A classic Christmastime crime caper basks in its well-deserved annual stint in the spotlight
As his filmography has made perfectly clear in almost every project he lends his name to, Shane Black is a massive fan of Christmas, so it was fitting he delivered one of the best and most perennially-underrated holiday capers of them all when Kiss Kiss Bang Bang arrived in October of 2005.
