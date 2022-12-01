ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee shop first to move into new Burlington commercial space

By Carol Comegno, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 5 days ago
BURLINGTON CITY - Evermore Coffee Roasters has moved from a side street into a more visible and larger spot as the first tenant in new downtown commercial space at the Pearl Pointe Apartments complex overlooking the Delaware River and waterfront promenade.

And to help introduce the public to the new location, the coffee shop has been added as the final stop on Sunday's annual city Holiday House Tour along with the Lily Inn bed and breakfast and Holy Light Church of Jesus Christ, where a choir will sing for those touring, according to tour organizer Mary Wirth.

Evermore owners Lauren and Ryan Vaxmonsky opened the roastery six years ago on E. Union Street and now are the first business to move into one of the new storefronts on the ground floor of Pearl Pointe at High and E. Pearl streets.

The new complex has brought not only new residents to the 345-year-old city, once the capital of Colonial West Jersey and also of Colonial New Jersey, but has attracted retirees and other city residents to the complex of two, four-story buildings housing 184 luxury apartments.

"It’s been a bittersweet transition, but we already feel so at home here in this new, larger space and love brewing and pouring in it. We're busier and we've also noticed we get more downtown walk-in traffic," Lauren Vaxmonsky explained.

She said she and her husband were looking for more room for customers and a larger kitchen so they can add a lunch menu and more breakfast items.

The shop specializes in roasting single-origin coffees from around the world both for its business and for the neighboring Riverview Restaurant on High Street.

Arthur Drummond has become a regular since the the new spot opened before Thanksgiving.

"It has really good coffee and the staff and the customers are very friendly," the 63-year-old retiree said of Evermore.

The owners also have plans to turn their former coffee shop site into a classroom next year to teach coffee roasting and crafting lattes.

Mayor Barry Conaway said the coffee shop has been busy every morning since relocating from a much smaller building on E. Union Street a block from the new location along High Street, the main downtown business district.

"Its a win-win for the shop, the new apartments and the city," said the mayor, a frequent patron of the roastery.

Coffee shop hours are weekdays 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with longer hours this weekend to accommodate city holiday events.

If you go

The Holiday House Tour is set for 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 100 block of E. Union Street close to the original Evermore shop. Proceeds will benefit the Burlington City Garden Club and the Light Up the Holidays Committee.

Tickets are available at the Historic Burlington Art & Antiques Emporium, 424 High Street (609-747-8333) or Philip’s Furniture, 307 High Street (609-386-7125). The cost is $20 in advance or $25 on tour day.

For group tickets or other information contact Mary Wirth at 609-238-2549.

Carol Comegno loves telling stories about South Jersey life, history and military veterans for the Courier Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. If you have a story to share, call her at 609-533-0306 or email ccomegno@gannettnj.com.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

