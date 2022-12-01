ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Township, NJ

P.J. Whelihan's spreads its wings with new restaurants

By Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
Courier Post
Courier Post
 5 days ago
HADDON TWP. – A South Jersey-based restaurant chain has opened its 21st outlet — and is working on No. 22.

P.J. Whelihan’s is growing in Pennsylvania, where the business has 16 eateries and two ballpark locations.

Whelihan’s opened an 8,000-square-foot, 50-TV pub and sports bar in Broomall, Delaware County, on Nov. 28.

Another is underway in Doylestown, Bucks County. It’s expected to open in winter 2023.

The chain’s parent firm, PJW Restaurant Group of Westmont, forecast expansion when it formed a partnership in December 2021 with a New York City investment firm, Garnett Station Partners.

Financial terms were not disclosed but the companies at that time said Garnett Station's ownership stake would provide "significant growth capital."

PJW founder Bob Platzer opened the first Whelihan’s in Lehighton, Carbon County, in 1983. The pub's name is an homage to Platzer's grandfather, according to a company representative.

Its second site was in Westmont, about 85 miles from Whelihan’s launch site.

The chain, known for chicken wings, burgers and an extensive selection of beer on tap, also has South Jersey restaurants in Cherry Hill, Maple Shade, Medford Lakes and Washington Township.

The Broomall restaurant marks the 28th overall for the parent firm.

It also operates the ChopHouse and ChopHouse Grille, as well as Central Taco and Tequila, The Pour House, and Treno Pizza Bar.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

