ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?

Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
105.7 The Hawk

Ground shakes in New Jersey – Was it an earthquake?

The U.S. Geological Survey did not record an earthquake in New Jersey on Monday, but plenty of people reported a rumbling in the ground. Reports started getting logged on the website VolcanoDiscovery.com just before 1 p.m. from Ocean, Cumberland and Cape May Counties. "A rumble in the distance and our...
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

NJ study links rental costs to labor-delivery complications

The odds of severe labor and delivery complications are greater for mothers who are burdened by high rental housing costs, according to an analysis of more than 1 million New Jersey births over a decade. A study out of Rutgers, which was published on Nov. 22 in JAMA Network Open,...
105.7 The Hawk

NJ travelers: The REAL ID deadline has been extended

Your standard driver's license will be enough to get you on a domestic flight until at least May 2025. The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that it's extending the REAL ID enforcement date by 24 months, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. It's on that date...
105.7 The Hawk

Cake Boss vending machines are now at NJ rest stops

The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

We Need Your Help To Feed The Hungry This Holiday in New Jersey

We need your help to feed The hungry this holiday in New Jersey. It is almost winter and for many having a good meal may not be always available. Think of that, most of us don't worry about "if" we will eat, but "what" will we have. Think about a family and the parents who aren't sure if they will have breakfast for when the kids wake up. This may sound dramatic but I assure you it's not. This is a reality for many families here in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy