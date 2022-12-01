Read full article on original website
Will NJ residents be getting a REAL ID refund?
Now that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline to require a REAL ID driver’s license to get on a plane or enter a federal building to at least May of 2025, some New Jersey residents who spent extra money to get a REAL ID are wondering if the state Motor Vehicle Commission will give them a refund or a credit.
These Are The Top 5 Least Expensive Towns To Raise A Family In New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most expensive states to raise a family. Our taxes alone are equal to what some people pay for their mortgages. That makes looking into this more important than ever. Where do you get the most for your money in New Jersey?. Research was done...
Ground shakes in New Jersey – Was it an earthquake?
The U.S. Geological Survey did not record an earthquake in New Jersey on Monday, but plenty of people reported a rumbling in the ground. Reports started getting logged on the website VolcanoDiscovery.com just before 1 p.m. from Ocean, Cumberland and Cape May Counties. "A rumble in the distance and our...
NJ study links rental costs to labor-delivery complications
The odds of severe labor and delivery complications are greater for mothers who are burdened by high rental housing costs, according to an analysis of more than 1 million New Jersey births over a decade. A study out of Rutgers, which was published on Nov. 22 in JAMA Network Open,...
This Amazing Town Has Been Named The Coolest In All Of New Jersey
New Jersey has some of the most beautiful small towns in America, and maybe even the world. Is it even possible to choose just one as the coolest in New Jersey?. It turns out that is exactly the question one website, Far & Wide, wanted to answer, so they came up with a mega-list of the coolest small town in every state in the nation.
Shortage of quality Santas continues to impact New Jersey
There isn't enough jolly to go around. As New Jersey enjoys its first holiday season in three years that's not overshadowed by COVID-19, demand for appearances by Santa Claus is way up. But the roster of quality Santas hasn't yet bounced back from the pandemic. New Jersey malls and other...
Marijuana bars: NJ proposes rules for public consumption areas
TRENTON – State officials on Friday formally proposed the rules for public cannabis consumption areas – social spaces, sort of like bars, where people will be able to gather and use their legally bought marijuana. The lounges won’t be opening soon. The official publication of the proposal in...
The Real ID Deadline Changed New Jersey, Be Prepared
I've been dragging my feet on it, when I went to the NJ-MVC over the summer to get my Jersey plates and registration I was one document short of getting a real ID. Between that, and the fact that I don't want to go to the NJ-MVC anymore than I have to, I still haven't gotten my real ID.
Can you spread or bury a dead person’s ashes anywhere in NJ?
Are you allowed to scatter a dead person's ashes in New Jersey?. The New Jersey Cemetery Board makes it very clear on a frequently asked questions page: The burial of a human body in the state is only legal "on land that is designated for cemetery purposes." There is a...
NJ travelers: The REAL ID deadline has been extended
Your standard driver's license will be enough to get you on a domestic flight until at least May 2025. The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that it's extending the REAL ID enforcement date by 24 months, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. It's on that date...
Experts Say This Restaurant Has New Jersey’s Best Pasta
This topic is going to raise the blood pressure of almost every Italian food-loving resident in the entire state of New Jersey. There may be nothing we love more than a dish of good pasta, and now a foodie website has named New Jersey's best pasta restaurant, leaving hundreds of others to wonder why it wasn't them.
Cake Boss vending machines are now at NJ rest stops
The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.
Winter getaway: Stunning NJ beachfront Airbnb only $99 a night
When it starts to get colder, you always think about how you’re going to be able to escape to a sandy beach this winter to escape the Jersey cold. But then you look at your bank account. And you realize that a dollar just isn’t going as far anymore....
Even The Experts Disagree On What New Jersey’s Top Christmas Movie Is
The Christmas season is here in New Jersey. It's a pretty simple question. What is New Jersey's favorite Christmas movie? We all know, however, that nothing in the Garden State is easy, so let the controversy begin. We thought it would be a fun simple way to celebrate a New...
One of the Best Pizza Restaurants in America is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
A new list is out that runs down the best pizza restaurants in the nation and obviously, New Jersey has to be on the list. Let's face it we have the best pizza in America. In fact, it's almost impossible to say where the "best" is in the Garden State, but a new article has made their selection.
One of the Most Beautiful Towns at Christmas Time in New Jersey
It is less than three weeks until Christmas and families are looking for fantastic places to visit this holiday season and take in the beautiful spots that are on display here in the Garden State. It's no surprise this town is on my list of most beautiful at Christmas time in New Jersey.
What?! Is THIS “Omelette” Really a Classic New Jersey Breakfast Dish??
Everything about this confuses me. I don't know who this guy on TikTok is, but as a New Jerseyan, this video he made just frightened me to my core. So if you're a New Jerseyan through-and-through, let me ask you this so I can make sure I'm not trippin'. Have...
We Need Your Help To Feed The Hungry This Holiday in New Jersey
We need your help to feed The hungry this holiday in New Jersey. It is almost winter and for many having a good meal may not be always available. Think of that, most of us don't worry about "if" we will eat, but "what" will we have. Think about a family and the parents who aren't sure if they will have breakfast for when the kids wake up. This may sound dramatic but I assure you it's not. This is a reality for many families here in New Jersey.
8 places to take someone visiting NJ around the holidays for the first time
You can never make another first impression; and if someone were coming to visit you that's never been to New Jersey, there are so many places you can take them to. Forget the traffic jams they see when they enter from Newark, Camden, the Lincoln or Holland tunnels or the George Washington Bridge.
NJ residents warned: Don’t fall for the 12 Scams of Christmas
For a lot of New Jersey residents, this is the most wonderful time of the year. But it’s also the time when scammers are coming out of the woodwork, trying to rip you off in a number of different ways. According to Melissa Companick, the president and CEO of...
