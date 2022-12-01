ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Letter to the editor: Joe Biden isn't helping America

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 5 days ago

Our President Joe Biden has never done, or is doing, a good job, to help America to be a great nation. Why? He has always had our current news media support him. Why? I can't remember anything he has done good to help make America a great country. Why?

But we can all see now he is trying to make America a second-rate country. Why?

Dave Patete, Canton Township

