Millersport, OH

Millersport news: Chocolate Hop, concert and tree lighting planned

By Carol King
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzML6_0jTXk2nr00

Holiday activities downtown SundayThe second annual Chocolate Hop and Community Christmas will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, during which participating businesses will provide a piece of chocolate to ticket holders. The Barr Hopper will be available to transport shoppers throughout town. Tickets are available at Commodore Bank for $10. Proceeds will benefit families through the Millersport Lions Club and the Millersport Schools White Christmas Project. The Country Christmas Concert with David Spires, Shawna Corder and Anthony Pope will be held from 4:45 to 5:45 p.m. At 6 p.m. the Christmas Parade will travel through downtown Millersport starting at the elementary school. At 6:15 p.m. Millersport’s annual Tree Lighting will be held with a visit from Santa. A Community Christmas Party will be held at the Millersport Lions Clubhouse with live music and beverages beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Christmas classic presented Dec. 18Millersport Community Theatre and the Millersport United Methodist Church Choir will present their second annual Christmas classic “The Christmas Messiah” at 7 p.m. Dec. 18. Community members are invited to join. Rehearsals are 9 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3, 10, and 17. Josh Whetstone will direct and Rita Mohler will accompany on the piano.

Walnut trustees review mitigation planThe Walnut Township Trustees held a special meeting Nov. 14 to receive information on the Fairfield County 2023 Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan. The trustees also reviewed the plan for township employee health, dental, and vision insurance.

October students of the monthThe following junior and senior high school students were recognized by the mathematics department:7th Grade – Deanna Rarey and Elijah Angelo8th Grade – Aurora Little and Mavrick Glanemann9th Grade – Zarah Roby and Lucas Sunker10th Grade – Chloe Schilling-Atwood and Wyatt Littlejohn11th Grade – Allison Foltz and Tyler Large12th Grade – Paige Brewster and Noah Atwood

Blue Jackets supporting studentsThe Columbus Blue Jackets have partnered with Millersport High School to support student achievement. Portions of every ticket sold through bluejackets.com/Millersport will be donated to MHS. White Christmas Project underwayMillersport School’s annual White Christmas Project has begun. Students, families and community members can donate canned/non-perishable foods, hygiene items, toys and money to the elementary office or high school office. Classrooms with the most canned food/household items donated will be rewarded with donuts and hot chocolate.

