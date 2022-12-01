ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Matters of Graves Importance: Chillicothe not slowing down in last month of 2022

By Lori Graves
Chillicothe Gazette
 5 days ago
Tonight Drafts for Dollars kicks off a busy month at The Pour House at Machinery Hall. The theme this month is Christmas and sponsor First Capital Rotary is hosting a toy drive. Bring a toy, gloves, hat, or coat with a value of $10 or more and let First Capital Rotary buy your first beer. Collected items will be donated to a local elementary classroom. The Greater Goods take the stage at Steiner’s Speakeasy and if you are looking to laugh you can join me at Stockroom601 in Jackson for open mic comedy with closer Wyatt Lutz.

Holiday Show sponsored by Hooks Pizza opens Friday, Dec. 2, at the Pump House. Your favorite artists will have many examples of their art for sale just in time for Christmas. John Victor, Patrick Sims, and Richard Moore to name a few. The show runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and refreshments will be available. This event is free to the public. For an evening of music and charity the annual Rock for Tots show is happening at the Majestic Theatre Chillicothe. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the event features six bands plus 250 auction items. The music continues at Steiner’s with the Larry Elephante Duo at 8 p.m. or you can get your karaoke on at The Dock at Water with Cameron Mitchell.

Phil Dirt & The Dozers will hold their annual concert at the Majestic Theatre on Saturday. As of print time less than 100 tickets remained. You may purchase yours online with the Majestic website, visit the Ross-Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau, or take your chances at the door. The 7th annual Repeal of Prohibition Ball at Steiner’s this year will feature the music of the Gooosetown Astonishers. Costumes are encouraged and a specialty drink menu will be offered. Get there early for some swag from Tara’s favorite distilleries. I will be taking the stage at Stockroom601 in Jackson for comedy with my good friend Jay Snyder. The laughs are free thanks to the SR.

Sunday, Dec. 4 the Paper City Mentoring Project will host the Merry Maker Fair at the Pump House Art Gallery. Local artisans will be set up for you to grab some early holiday gifts from 1 to 5 p.m. Paper City Coffee will be set up and Schmidt's Food Truck will also be serving.

Looking ahead…Santa is coming to the Pour House for brunch on Sunday, Dec. 11. Call 740-771-4770 to reserve your table. I have already made my reservation and from what I can tell the menu they put together is amazing.

LoriG and Cameron's Chillicothe Tour of Lights with First Capital Enterprises, INC. begins December 11! Brighten your holiday season with a 90 minute bus tour of lights. Lori G (me) will narrate the ride showing you the best of the best Christmas lights in Chillicothe PLUS carols by Cam in between stops. Tickets are available on Eventbrite. RIDERS MUST BE 21 AND UP WITH PROPER ID. No exceptions. This event is not for children. Proceeds benefit First Capital Enterprises and their clients.

December 11 enjoy an evening with the Columbus Symphony for their Holiday Pops Spectacular at Ohio University Chillicothe at 5 p.m. Tickets are available on Eventbrite or at the Ross-Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau on North Plaza Boulevard.

Tickets for “Super Fantastical Christmas Spectacular” with Cameron Mitchell at the CCT are on sale now on Eventbrite. Join him on December 17 for a holiday variety show that only Cam can offer.

Until next time. I hope to see you out and laughing.

For consideration to be included in Matters of Graves Importance email Lori at lori@lorigcomedy.com

