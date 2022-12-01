Muskingum U donates $500 to Genesis

UPDATE: A confirmation has been received by 7News that a male employee died in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery. No name is being given at this time. The Belmont County Coroner’s van is on the scene at Nickles Bakery in Martins Ferry. Martins Ferry Police confirm an accident has occurred at the bakery. Fire, […]
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
Circleville – Emergency crews are heading to the scene of a crash involving two people in Circleville. According to early reports around 5:50 pm on Friday, emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Washington and Ohio streets in Circleville. Please avoid the...
GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Groveport Police Department says a Lancaster woman is responsible for scamming as many as 100 people using the Instacart grocery app. The suspect is not being named because she has not officially been charged yet. Tammy Rodich of Canal Winchester says she was a faithful...
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A Hocking County woman has been reported missing and has not been heard from since Wednesday afternoon. According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Kayla Young sent a text message and family photographs to a family member out of state but did not communicate further. After a residence check […]
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A 60-year-old man is dead after his SUV crashed through multiple condos overnight Sunday near Pickerington in Fairfield County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSHP, Robert Williams, a Columbus resident, was driving a Cadillac Escalade west on Refugee Road near Milnor Road just after 2:30 a.m. The SUV […]
The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at. One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
It’s a broad tragedy, and it’s difficult to conceive of anything more disturbing than the reality that adults are taking advantage of children, yet that’s exactly what’s happening. When a woman is involved, it comes as much more of a shock than it would otherwise. The name Angie Davis comes up rather often in conversations on adolescents’ aggressive behaviour. It is within her legal rights to stay in her place of job, which is behind the bar, so the authorities will be able to locate her there.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Police Department School Resource Officer and Morrow County Detectives investigated a threat against the Mount Gilead School District on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The threat was determined to have been made against a past date and without the means to carry it out. The student has...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of shooting at employees inside a Columbus White Castle has pled guilty to five charges, including murder. Mark Reynolds pled guilty to multiple felonies Wednesday for the shooting death of a White Castle manager, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. On Oct. 23, 2020, prosecutors said Reynolds […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Bexley woman was sentenced to six months in prison for extortion in her former role as a federal probation officer. Helwa H. Qasem, 45, pleaded guilty in June to extortion under color of official right. She was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office […]
CoreLife, the National restaurant chain focused on health-conscious options, has closed its lone remaining Columbus location. The eatery announced the closure yesterday afternoon in a social media statement. “Thank you all for your continued support at CoreLife Lennox. Today we will be officially closing our doors,” the statement reads.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for help in the investigation of an armed theft that took place on July 25 in the Hilltop neighborhood. Just before 5 p.m., Columbus police were called to a Dollar General store in the 3500 block of Sullivant Avenue on reports of a person with […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews are responding Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area in Columbus. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. […]
Comments / 0