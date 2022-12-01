ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future

LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
INDIANA STATE
Reuters

Michelin to cut fewer jobs to protect production

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Michelin will cut fewer jobs in France than the 2,300 estimated in its initial voluntary redundancy plan in a bid to safeguard production. The French tyre maker said in Jan. 2021 it would cut the jobs, including 1,100 in the service sector and 1,200 in factories, over three years as part of a three-year collective bargaining agreement.
Reuters

Kuwait central bank raises discount rate by half percentage point – statement

CAIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The central bank of Kuwait raised its discount rate by 0.50% from 3% to 3.50% effective Dec. 7, a central bank statement said on Tuesday. The decision comes in line with the bank's aim of reinforcing a growth-friendly environment, and maintaining financial and monetary stability and the attractiveness of the national currency as a store of wealth, Governor Basel Al-Haroon said in the statement.
US News and World Report

Ghana's Swoove Says Set to Deliver Growth After Startup Contest

ACCRA (Reuters) - As a pair of motor-cyclists from Ghanaian startup Swoove zipped along Accra's back streets with deliveries last week, a team of software engineers tracked their progress on screens. Swoove's founders say because it started out during tough times, the firm is well placed to weather the economic...
US News and World Report

Australia Takes Telstra to Court Over 'Misleading' Internet Speed Claim

(Reuters) -Australian competition regulator on Tuesday took the country's top telecom firm Telstra Corp to court for failing to inform some customers about downgrading the upload speed of its broadband plan. The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) initiated the lawsuit in the Federal Court, alleging Telstra downgraded broadband upload...
US News and World Report

Canada to Provide C$15 Million for Ukraine Demining

(Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it will contribute C$15 million ($11.04 million) for equipment needed by Ukraine for humanitarian clearing of landmines. The assistance will help fund detection and clearance of landmines, unexploded explosive ordnance and other explosive remnants of war. "The Ukrainian authorities now estimate that landmines are...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

South Korea Divorce Ruling Lets SK Group Chief Keep Shares in Parent

SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean court ordered the chairman of No. 2 conglomerate SK Group to transfer cash of 66.5 billion won ($50.68 million) in a division of property, as part of a divorce ruling on Tuesday that kept any stock from changing hands. While not yet final, the...
US News and World Report

Philippines Trims 2023 GDP Growth Target Due to Global Risks

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Monday lowered its economic growth target for 2023, taking into account an anticipated weakening in global activity, but retained its expansion goals for the succeeding five years. The Southeast Asian nation's economy is now expected to grow 6.0%-7.0% next year, a lower and narrower...
US News and World Report

Airlines Warn of Higher Fares From Green Transition

GENEVA (Reuters) - Airline passengers face higher ticket prices as the industry moves towards its target of reducing emissions to net zero by 2050, the head of a global trade association said on Tuesday. Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association, which includes most of the world's...
US News and World Report

Canada Freezes Assets of Three Haitian Businessmen Over Gang Links

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada's government said it would freeze any local assets of three high-profile Haitian businessmen accused of supporting the country's armed gangs, the latest measure targeting those linked to the Caribbean nation's criminal groups. The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, chairman of Haitian industrial conglomerate GB Group, as well as...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Residents of China's capital were allowed into parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after unprecedented protests against a tough zero-COVID policy.
US News and World Report

China Says U.S. Nuclear Weapons Report Is Speculation

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's defence ministry on Tuesday dismissed a Pentagon report about the pace of its nuclear weapons programme as unfair "gesticulation" and speculation. The Pentagon said in a report last month that China would likely have a stockpile of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035 if it continues with its current pace of its nuclear buildup.
US News and World Report

U.S. Railroad Investor Resolutions Urge Paid Sick Leave for Workers

(Reuters) - Investors have proposed shareholder resolutions at two U.S. railroads calling for paid sick leave for workers, an issue that nearly caused a national rail strike, and they could go to an advisory vote at shareholder meetings in the spring. On Friday President Joe Biden signed legislation to block...
US News and World Report

Germany's Scholz: We Must Avoid Dividing World Into Cold War-Style Blocs

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing the world into blocs and called for every effort to be made to build new partnerships, writing in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine published online on Monday. The West must stand up...
US News and World Report

Oil Falls Over 3% After Data Raises Fed Interest Rate Worries

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell over 3% on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures settled down $2.89, or 3.4%%, at $82.68 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI)...
US News and World Report

Komatsu CEO: No Immediate Plan to Withdraw From Russia

TOKYO (Reuters) - Komatsu Ltd, the world's second-largest construction machinery maker after Caterpillar Inc, has no immediate plan to withdraw from its Russian operations, it said on Monday, but did not rule out exiting the country in the future. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Komatsu, which also competes...

Comments / 0

Community Policy