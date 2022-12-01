Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
BP Doubles Down on Hydrogen as Fuel of the Future
LONDON (Reuters) - BP chief executive Bernard Looney is betting on hydrogen to power future low-carbon businesses as the governments of major economies stump up cash to develop the fuel to decarbonise. Low-carbon hydrogen already has a big fan-base and is forecast to play a major role in reducing greenhouse...
Michelin to cut fewer jobs to protect production
PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Michelin will cut fewer jobs in France than the 2,300 estimated in its initial voluntary redundancy plan in a bid to safeguard production. The French tyre maker said in Jan. 2021 it would cut the jobs, including 1,100 in the service sector and 1,200 in factories, over three years as part of a three-year collective bargaining agreement.
Kuwait central bank raises discount rate by half percentage point – statement
CAIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The central bank of Kuwait raised its discount rate by 0.50% from 3% to 3.50% effective Dec. 7, a central bank statement said on Tuesday. The decision comes in line with the bank's aim of reinforcing a growth-friendly environment, and maintaining financial and monetary stability and the attractiveness of the national currency as a store of wealth, Governor Basel Al-Haroon said in the statement.
TAP cabin staff to strike on Dec. 8-9, plan more walkouts until end-Jan
LISBON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Cabin staff at Portugal's flag carrier TAP will go on strike on Thursday and Friday to demand higher wages after pay cuts under the airline's recovery plan, the SNPVAC union said, adding it would schedule more walkouts later.
Glencore 2023 production outlook disappoints, shares fall
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Shares in miner and trader Glencore (GLEN.L) fell as much as 3.5% on Tuesday after 2023 production guidance across all the commodities it mines missed consensus estimates.
US News and World Report
Ghana's Swoove Says Set to Deliver Growth After Startup Contest
ACCRA (Reuters) - As a pair of motor-cyclists from Ghanaian startup Swoove zipped along Accra's back streets with deliveries last week, a team of software engineers tracked their progress on screens. Swoove's founders say because it started out during tough times, the firm is well placed to weather the economic...
US News and World Report
Australia Takes Telstra to Court Over 'Misleading' Internet Speed Claim
(Reuters) -Australian competition regulator on Tuesday took the country's top telecom firm Telstra Corp to court for failing to inform some customers about downgrading the upload speed of its broadband plan. The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) initiated the lawsuit in the Federal Court, alleging Telstra downgraded broadband upload...
US News and World Report
Canada to Provide C$15 Million for Ukraine Demining
(Reuters) - Canada said on Monday it will contribute C$15 million ($11.04 million) for equipment needed by Ukraine for humanitarian clearing of landmines. The assistance will help fund detection and clearance of landmines, unexploded explosive ordnance and other explosive remnants of war. "The Ukrainian authorities now estimate that landmines are...
US News and World Report
South Korea Divorce Ruling Lets SK Group Chief Keep Shares in Parent
SEOUL (Reuters) - A South Korean court ordered the chairman of No. 2 conglomerate SK Group to transfer cash of 66.5 billion won ($50.68 million) in a division of property, as part of a divorce ruling on Tuesday that kept any stock from changing hands. While not yet final, the...
US News and World Report
Philippines Trims 2023 GDP Growth Target Due to Global Risks
MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines on Monday lowered its economic growth target for 2023, taking into account an anticipated weakening in global activity, but retained its expansion goals for the succeeding five years. The Southeast Asian nation's economy is now expected to grow 6.0%-7.0% next year, a lower and narrower...
US News and World Report
Airlines Warn of Higher Fares From Green Transition
GENEVA (Reuters) - Airline passengers face higher ticket prices as the industry moves towards its target of reducing emissions to net zero by 2050, the head of a global trade association said on Tuesday. Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association, which includes most of the world's...
US News and World Report
United States, Australia to Counter China's 'Destabilizing Military Activities' - Statement
(Reuters) - Australia and United States defense ministers are determined to "counter destabilizing military activities by the People's Republic of China", they said in a statement after a meeting at the Pentagon. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Australia's Defence Minister Richard Marles in Washington on Monday as part...
US News and World Report
Canada Freezes Assets of Three Haitian Businessmen Over Gang Links
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canada's government said it would freeze any local assets of three high-profile Haitian businessmen accused of supporting the country's armed gangs, the latest measure targeting those linked to the Caribbean nation's criminal groups. The sanctions target Gilbert Bigio, chairman of Haitian industrial conglomerate GB Group, as well as...
Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Residents of China's capital were allowed into parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after unprecedented protests against a tough zero-COVID policy.
US News and World Report
China Says U.S. Nuclear Weapons Report Is Speculation
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's defence ministry on Tuesday dismissed a Pentagon report about the pace of its nuclear weapons programme as unfair "gesticulation" and speculation. The Pentagon said in a report last month that China would likely have a stockpile of 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035 if it continues with its current pace of its nuclear buildup.
US News and World Report
U.S. Railroad Investor Resolutions Urge Paid Sick Leave for Workers
(Reuters) - Investors have proposed shareholder resolutions at two U.S. railroads calling for paid sick leave for workers, an issue that nearly caused a national rail strike, and they could go to an advisory vote at shareholder meetings in the spring. On Friday President Joe Biden signed legislation to block...
US News and World Report
Germany's Scholz: We Must Avoid Dividing World Into Cold War-Style Blocs
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned against creating a new Cold War by dividing the world into blocs and called for every effort to be made to build new partnerships, writing in an opinion piece for Foreign Affairs magazine published online on Monday. The West must stand up...
US News and World Report
Oil Falls Over 3% After Data Raises Fed Interest Rate Worries
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell over 3% on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures settled down $2.89, or 3.4%%, at $82.68 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI)...
US News and World Report
Komatsu CEO: No Immediate Plan to Withdraw From Russia
TOKYO (Reuters) - Komatsu Ltd, the world's second-largest construction machinery maker after Caterpillar Inc, has no immediate plan to withdraw from its Russian operations, it said on Monday, but did not rule out exiting the country in the future. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, Komatsu, which also competes...
