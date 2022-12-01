Former President Donald Trump’s tried to assure everyone on Monday that he doesn’t actually want to “terminate” the U.S. Constitution—despite his Saturday comments on Truth Social suggesting “all rules, regulations, and articles” in the Constitution be thrown out so he can become president. After the posts, Trump faced digs from his former Vice President Mike Pence and other Republicans on Monday. “The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS,” Trump claimed on his platform Monday. White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates said attacks on the law of the land should be “universally condemned.” “The Constitution brings the American people together—regardless of party—and elected leaders swear to uphold it,” Bates said, according to The Hill. “Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation.”

17 HOURS AGO