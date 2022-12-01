ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, OH

Briefs: Marion County native named Delaware's Trooper of the Year

By Marion Star
The Marion Star
The Marion Star
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42AJ04_0jTXhYkp00

River Valley grad honored by Ohio State Highway Patrol

DELAWARE — Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Brian K. Garloch has been selected as 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Delaware Post.

Fellow officers stationed in Delaware chose Garloch, 28, based on his leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

He is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Garloch joined the Highway Patrol in 2015 and has served at the Wapakoneta, Marion and Delaware posts. Originally from Marion, he graduated from River Valley High School and earned his associate of applied science degree from Marion Technical College in 2014. Garloch resides in Caledonia.

Patrol releases Thanksgiving holiday report

COLUMBUS — According to provisional statistics, 16 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday. During the five-day reporting period, from Nov. 23 at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, 16 people were killed in 15 fatal crashes. In 2021, there were 14 fatal crashes in which 17 people were killed.

Of the 16 killed this year, two were pedestrians, 10 were not wearing a seat belt and six crashes involved impaired driving.

Troopers arrested 270 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 130 for drugs. Troopers also issued citations for 686 safety belt and 100 distracted driving violations. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 1,542 motorists.

2023 dog tags available

The Marion County Auditor's Office says 2023 dog tags go on sale Thursday. Spayed and neutered dogs are eligible for a discount. To qualify, your dog must have a veterinary letter with its spay and neuter status. Proof is required on the initial registration for a discount.

Marion County nonprofit receives grant from Rite Aid

Rite Aid Healthy Futures on Giving has awarded over $4 million in neighborhood grants to more than 400 grassroots nonprofit organizations that work to create healthier, more equitable neighborhoods. Among the recipients is the Marion Christian Center.

A total of 415 nonprofit organizations each will receive a $10,000 general operations neighborhood grant. Located throughout Rite Aid’s 17-state footprint, supported nonprofits address critical health needs for children, including education; mental and emotional wellness; crisis prevention and awareness; and disease and disability management.

All supported organizations serve diverse and low-income communities, aligning with the overall goal of Rite Aid Healthy Futures to address racial inequities and health disparities.

The grants are funded through the KidCents customer fundraising program, which allows Rite Aid customers to round up their purchases in-store and online to support children’s health and wellness.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Single Vehicle, Fatal Crash in Fairfield County

VIOLET TOWNSHIP,OH – Multiple emergency crews arrived on the scene of a fatal accident in Fairfield County. Early Sunday morning a single vehicle and fatal collision was reported in Fairfield County. 60 year old Robert Williams of Columbus, was driving west bound on Refugee Road in Violet Township. According...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

9 Recent Restaurant Closures Across Columbus

Central Ohio is seeing a wave of restaurant closures to wrap up 2022. From long-standing local gems to national chains, and years to months in operation, the dining scene departures are coming from a variety of spots. Nida’s Thai on High. After 14 years, Nida’s Thai on High will...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Traffic Alert: Crash involving school bus on I-670 east

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A minor accident involving a school bus on Interstate 670 is causing slow-moving traffic Monday morning. The accident happened on I-670 eastbound at Leonard Avenue. Columbus police said no students were on the bus and no injuries were reported. According to OHGO, the left shoulder...
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?

For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Police searching for man that robbed west Columbus bank

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve an October bank robbery on the west side. Investigators said a man wearing a green jacket, blue hospital mask, and dark toboggan walked into the Chase Bank at 5684 W. Broad St. around 1:11 p.m. on Oct. 18 and used a note to demand money from the employee behind the counter.
COLUMBUS, OH
hometownstations.com

A Lima teen was shot in rural Auglaize Co. early Sunday morning

Auglaize Co, OH (WLIO) - According to the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called out to Salem Township, which is the northwestern part of the county, at 12:48 am. Sunday for a reported shooting. There they found 18-year-old Brandon Fleming with a gunshot wound. The extent of his injuries was not released, but he was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita for treatment. The shooting is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office is not releasing any other details about the location of where the incident happened or about potential suspects in the shooting at this time.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE
cwcolumbus.com

Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night

MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio man accused of assaulting woman for 28 hours found 6 months later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jermaine Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Licking County reports spike in non-fatal overdoses

Licking County health officials are warning about a spike in non-fatal drug overdoses, after the county recorded three uses of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone in a 24-hour period. "We have some monitoring systems in place to monitor for overdoses, and they exceeded the threshold," Licking County Health Commissioner Chad Brown...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
cdrecycler.com

Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF

Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Marion Star

The Marion Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

The Marion Star is your local news source for Marion County and the surrounding area.

 http://marionstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy