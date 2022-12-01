The Spokane Coloring Book celebrates local landmarks and history while encouraging people to connect over art

Read full article on original website
LucindaKay Materne-Karber
5d ago
I wish this article would have a link or at least a mention of where one could purchase this coloring book. or did I miss where it said that?
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Best Place To Live In Idaho
Idaho is home to ski resorts and lakefront views, experiencing a recent spike in tourism. It's no wonder, then, that this city is the state's top place to live.
Spokane's first events of the 2022 holiday season
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This week, many events for the start of the holiday season are taking place across the Inland Northwest. Make sure you are wearing adequate clothes for the weather, as cooler temperatures are expected for the week. A small chance of snow showers is expected for Saturday morning, with temperatures in the 20s.
Moving to Spokane is it really as boring as it seems?
I will be moving to "city" at the end of the year for unavoidable reasons. But I didn't know this city before, is there anything interesting here? And what do I need to know in advance? Thanks for any advice.
Salvation Army Spokane holding toy drive at local Fred Meyer locations
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army Spokane is holding a toy drive at local Fred Meyer stores on Friday, Dec. 9. The toy drives will take place at two Fred Meyer locations in Spokane Valley (15609 E. Sprague Ave.), and two locations in Spokane (12120 N. Division St. and 400 S. Thor St.) Salvation Army Spokane is asking for your...
Local families spreading awareness of fentanyl deaths in the community
SPOKANE, Wash. — Local family members who lost their loved ones over fentanyl are now speaking up and bringing awareness to the community. Bob Putnam still remembers the day of a tragedy that still makes him choke up every time. “It was just like no god, no god, you can’t be letting this happen to my child,” Putnam said. “It’s...
Unidentified boom heard and seen in Post Falls and Rathdrum
People throughout Post Falls and Rathdrum are wondering what the heck happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night when they felt and heard a loud boom that some described as house-shaking, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "Yes it felt and sounded like something crashed into our...
Air 4 Adventure: Let’s travel on the Keller Ferry
WILBUR, Wash. — The Keller Ferry carries passengers across the Columbia River north of Wilbur, Washington. Not only does it give people a ride, but it also gives them a great view of the water. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we take a live look at the ferry from the Air 4 Adventure drone. For all of our Air...
What zoo has the most animals in Spokane?
I plan to show my kids the real animals to broaden his horizons on weekends. Does anyone know what zoo has the most animals in Spokane? Thank you!
KHQ Right Now
Spokane firefighters put out greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane Fire Department made quick work of a greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire shortly before 1 p.m. and had it under control in less than 30 minutes. According to SFD, there were no injuries in the...
Are there any good roller skating rinks around Spokane?
I want to take my daughter roller skating because I think this sport looks very cool. Do you have any recommended venues or places?
KXLY
Clouds and cold all week – Mark
No major changes are expected today, with clouds and light flurries possible. Temps will remain below average all week, around 30 degrees for our highs, and low 20s for the overnights. There is an increased chance of snow starting Thursday and through the weekend. Plan your day. The clouds will...
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
(The Center Square) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of...
Inslee touts new housing program for Spokane’s homeless
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was in Spokane Monday to preview the opening of a new housing project for homeless people, calling the Catalyst Project a step toward ending the state’s homelessness crisis. The new housing, in a converted hotel, aims to provide roughly 100 beds...
City of Airway Heights adopts resolution to reduce level of emergency services to Kalispel Tribe
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights City Council has adopted a resolution that will reduce police, fire and other emergency services to the Kalispel Tribe Property, citing that the tribe owes more than $1.5 million in contract payments. In a press release, the city stated that it can't afford...
Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing
Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KREM
KREM Cares Christmas at the Mac | Campbell House Sugar Cookies Recipe
SPOKANE, Wash. — Celebrating Spokane's history, literacy, and famous cookies! It's all possible with KREM Christmas at the MAC. The holiday tradition was expanded this year from a drive-by event to an in-person tour of the Campbell House and the famous sugar cookies. The KREM Care team is also providing a children's Christmas book for each family.
Idaho murders: Roommates of slain university students break their silence
The two surviving roommates of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their home on Nov. 13 released public statements for the first time at a Friday memorial.
KHQ Right Now
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
Childcare centers across North Idaho struggle to keep up with the demand
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Chris Bjurstrom is tentatively celebrating some wins as owner of ABCD Daycare. “For the first time since COVID-19 started, we’re at full staff and full capacity,” Bjurstrom said. “But I’m afraid that in the next breath someone may quit and go somewhere else.”
ifiberone.com
Mother remains adamant that Stevens Pass is to blame for teen son's death in resort's parking lot in 2018
A Spokane woman who's son died in Stevens Pass Ski & Board Resorts parking lot in 2018 remains unwavering in her pursuit to prevent the same thing from happening to other unsuspecting ski hill workers across Washington. Tracy McKibben and her 19-year-old son Romualdo Trejo lived in Everett at the...
Comments / 1