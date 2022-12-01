The Spokane Coloring Book celebrates local landmarks and history while encouraging people to connect over art

Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO