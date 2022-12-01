ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KHQ Right Now

Spokane firefighters put out greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane Fire Department made quick work of a greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire shortly before 1 p.m. and had it under control in less than 30 minutes. According to SFD, there were no injuries in the...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Unidentified boom heard and seen in Post Falls and Rathdrum

People throughout Post Falls and Rathdrum are wondering what the heck happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night when they felt and heard a loud boom that some described as house-shaking, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "Yes it felt and sounded like something crashed into our...
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Loud boom shakes Post Falls area, cause under investigation

POST FALLS, Idaho - Residents of the Post Falls area have reported a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. While rumors of an accident of the BNSF railyard and the power plant have proliferated, multiple agencies have confirmed they are false, and no incident has occurred at either location. Northern Lakes Fire District states the glow near the plant that looks like a fire is typical and caused by the lights reflected off rising steam.
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Air 4 Adventure: Let’s travel on the Keller Ferry

WILBUR, Wash. — The Keller Ferry carries passengers across the Columbia River north of Wilbur, Washington. Not only does it give people a ride, but it also gives them a great view of the water. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we take a live look at the ferry from the Air 4 Adventure drone. For all of our Air...
WILBUR, WA
idahoednews.org

U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22

As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
MOSCOW, ID
The Center Square

Spokane County readies for tax foreclosure auction

(The Center Square) – People interested in participating in Spokane County’s tax foreclosure auction next week have to register by Friday, Dec. 2, at www.publicsurplus.com. Any property eligible for foreclosure may still be redeemed from auction by owners paying back taxes and any applicable fees until 4 p.m. on Friday. Payments must be in full via cash or cashier’s check. Treasurer Michael Baumgartner’s office will hold the 2022 online auction...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Body found near US 2 in Airway Heights, police responding

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — US 2 is closed in both directions at Lawson Road in Airway Heights after police found a body in the area. At 4:44 p.m. on Friday, police received a call about a car stopped in the median on US 2. A witness told police they saw a man get out of the car and collapse onto the ground.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing

Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Department of Commerce increasing funding to close Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce will invest an additional $4 million for work to close Camp Hope. This funding will go towards the state’s Right of Way Safety Initiative. The new funding, along with capital and operating investments of $18.8 million, will bring the total funding of the initiative to $24 million. Here’s where that funding...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Northwest snowpack soaring, defying recent trends

SPOKANE, Wash. — The ski areas are open and the snow is deep and plentiful across the mountains of the Inland Northwest. Snowpack around the region is off to the best start in at least 10 years. For the Spokane River basin, it’s the most water content in the snowpack since 2007. Copyright 4 News Now So far this winter...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

How much snow needs to get plowed off Spokane streets?

SPOKANE, Wash. — An all-city snow plowing operation is underway in Spokane after Wednesday’s storm. The Spokane Streets Department says on their webpage plowing the full city usually takes three days of 24-hour shifts. There’s a good reason for that. Spokane has 2,200 miles worth of traffic lanes...
SPOKANE, WA

