City of Airway Heights adopts resolution to reduce level of emergency services to Kalispel Tribe
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights City Council has adopted a resolution that will reduce police, fire and other emergency services to the Kalispel Tribe Property, citing that the tribe owes more than $1.5 million in contract payments. In a press release, the city stated that it can't afford...
Spokane landlords say they were shut out from city council's tenant rights proposal
(The Center Square) – A Spokane landlord is accusing the city of not including housing owners in making new rules expanding tenants’ rights, according to documents obtained by a local columnist. “Accurate information is very important to me and there is so much distrust at every level right...
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
(The Center Square) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of...
Spokane's tenant rights proposal raises red flags for landlords
(The Center Square) – If the Spokane City Council adopts an ordinance to give tenants more rights on Monday, the local housing market could be adversely affected and renters could end up paying more, say officials from the Washington Multi-Family Housing Association. “These regulations may be jeopardizing housing when...
Spokane firefighters put out greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane Fire Department made quick work of a greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire shortly before 1 p.m. and had it under control in less than 30 minutes. According to SFD, there were no injuries in the...
Paula J Leclaire Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokaen, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Friday afternoon. The accident happened 10 miles north of Spokane in the U.S. Highway 395. Paula J Leclaire was driving a 1999 Subaru north with her passenger, Alexander G Leclaire,26 , and Carson D. Penna, 17, of Spokane, was driving a 2011 Jeep Wrangler south at around 4 p.m.
Unidentified boom heard and seen in Post Falls and Rathdrum
People throughout Post Falls and Rathdrum are wondering what the heck happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night when they felt and heard a loud boom that some described as house-shaking, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "Yes it felt and sounded like something crashed into our...
Post Falls neighbors hear loud boom, no explosions in nearby area
POST FALLS, ID. — If you live in Post Falls, you probably heard a loud boom-like sound in the area. Multiple viewers reached out to 4 News Now letting us know that there was a loud boom in the area at around 7:15 p.m. According to Northern Lakes Fire District PIO Chris Larson, he says there were rumors going around...
Moving to Spokane is it really as boring as it seems?
I will be moving to "city" at the end of the year for unavoidable reasons. But I didn't know this city before, is there anything interesting here? And what do I need to know in advance? Thanks for any advice.
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area, cause under investigation
POST FALLS, Idaho - Residents of the Post Falls area have reported a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. While rumors of an accident of the BNSF railyard and the power plant have proliferated, multiple agencies have confirmed they are false, and no incident has occurred at either location. Northern Lakes Fire District states the glow near the plant that looks like a fire is typical and caused by the lights reflected off rising steam.
Air 4 Adventure: Let’s travel on the Keller Ferry
WILBUR, Wash. — The Keller Ferry carries passengers across the Columbia River north of Wilbur, Washington. Not only does it give people a ride, but it also gives them a great view of the water. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we take a live look at the ferry from the Air 4 Adventure drone. For all of our Air...
U of I homicide investigation: Update, 12.5.22
As the investigation into the killings of four University of Idaho students enters its third week, Moscow’s police chief dismissed the idea that the case could go cold. “I’m not even going to speculate on that, No. 1, because that’s not even in my mind,” James Fry said in an interview with Anthony Kuipers of the Moscow-Pullman Daily News last week. “We’re going to solve this. We’re going to continue to work until we solve it.”
Spokane County readies for tax foreclosure auction
(The Center Square) – People interested in participating in Spokane County’s tax foreclosure auction next week have to register by Friday, Dec. 2, at www.publicsurplus.com. Any property eligible for foreclosure may still be redeemed from auction by owners paying back taxes and any applicable fees until 4 p.m. on Friday. Payments must be in full via cash or cashier’s check. Treasurer Michael Baumgartner’s office will hold the 2022 online auction...
Body found near US 2 in Airway Heights, police responding
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — US 2 is closed in both directions at Lawson Road in Airway Heights after police found a body in the area. At 4:44 p.m. on Friday, police received a call about a car stopped in the median on US 2. A witness told police they saw a man get out of the car and collapse onto the ground.
Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing
Hate and bigotry often lurk just beneath the surface of civil societies. So long as a society is united in disapproving of hateful words and actions, those evil twins remain suppressed. When they receive official approval, they rise to the surface and infect society like a virus. A society must maintain continued vigilance to keep […] The post Idaho must once again send the hate mongers packing appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
WA Department of Commerce increasing funding to close Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce will invest an additional $4 million for work to close Camp Hope. This funding will go towards the state’s Right of Way Safety Initiative. The new funding, along with capital and operating investments of $18.8 million, will bring the total funding of the initiative to $24 million. Here’s where that funding...
Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Spokane?
Gasoline evaporates rather quickly. Even faster when it is flowing, like in a pump. If that line of pumps didn't have excellent airflow around them you would at-minimum smell like gasoline when you got back into your car. Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Spokane?
Northwest snowpack soaring, defying recent trends
SPOKANE, Wash. — The ski areas are open and the snow is deep and plentiful across the mountains of the Inland Northwest. Snowpack around the region is off to the best start in at least 10 years. For the Spokane River basin, it’s the most water content in the snowpack since 2007. Copyright 4 News Now So far this winter...
How much snow needs to get plowed off Spokane streets?
SPOKANE, Wash. — An all-city snow plowing operation is underway in Spokane after Wednesday’s storm. The Spokane Streets Department says on their webpage plowing the full city usually takes three days of 24-hour shifts. There’s a good reason for that. Spokane has 2,200 miles worth of traffic lanes...
