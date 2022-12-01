Photographer Ari Nordhagen captures Spokane's diverse and continually evolving culinary community in a new cookbook

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Moving to Spokane is it really as boring as it seems?
I will be moving to "city" at the end of the year for unavoidable reasons. But I didn't know this city before, is there anything interesting here? And what do I need to know in advance? Thanks for any advice.
Inslee snubs sheriff, mayor in visit to Spokane homeless project
(The Center Square) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee neglected to meet with Spokane Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich and Mayor Nadine Woodward during his tour Monday of a new emergency housing complex in Eastern Washington. Knezovich had publicly invited Inslee a couple of weeks ago to come to the east side of...
Unidentified boom heard and seen in Post Falls and Rathdrum
People throughout Post Falls and Rathdrum are wondering what the heck happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night when they felt and heard a loud boom that some described as house-shaking, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. "Yes it felt and sounded like something crashed into our...
KHQ Right Now
Light snow expected throughout parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho Sunday night
Light snow is expected across parts of eastern Washington and most of north Idaho Sunday night. An inch of accumulation or more is possible in Pullman and north Idaho, while less than an inch is expected Spokane.
KXLY
Clouds and cold all week – Mark
No major changes are expected today, with clouds and light flurries possible. Temps will remain below average all week, around 30 degrees for our highs, and low 20s for the overnights. There is an increased chance of snow starting Thursday and through the weekend. Plan your day. The clouds will...
Chronicle
Eight Girls Believed to Be Underage Wives of Mormon Fundamentalist Found Hiding in Spokane
An Arizona woman arrested Thursday leaving a Spokane Airbnb with eight girls who were believed to be the underage wives of a polygamist with ties to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has been ordered home to face federal charges. Moretta Rose Johnson is scheduled to appear...
Childcare centers across North Idaho struggle to keep up with the demand
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Chris Bjurstrom is tentatively celebrating some wins as owner of ABCD Daycare. “For the first time since COVID-19 started, we’re at full staff and full capacity,” Bjurstrom said. “But I’m afraid that in the next breath someone may quit and go somewhere else.”
What zoo has the most animals in Spokane?
I plan to show my kids the real animals to broaden his horizons on weekends. Does anyone know what zoo has the most animals in Spokane? Thank you!
Air 4 Adventure: Let’s travel on the Keller Ferry
WILBUR, Wash. — The Keller Ferry carries passengers across the Columbia River north of Wilbur, Washington. Not only does it give people a ride, but it also gives them a great view of the water. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we take a live look at the ferry from the Air 4 Adventure drone. For all of our Air...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane firefighters put out greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews with the Spokane Fire Department made quick work of a greenhouse fire at Sweet Mercy Farms Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire shortly before 1 p.m. and had it under control in less than 30 minutes. According to SFD, there were no injuries in the...
Idaho murders: Roommates of slain university students break their silence
The two surviving roommates of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their home on Nov. 13 released public statements for the first time at a Friday memorial.
Flu transmission levels very high in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — This year’s flu season has gotten off to a hot start. According to data from the Department of Health for Washington and Idaho, flu transmission levels are high across both states. In Washington, flu-like illness activity was very high, and there have been 13 confirmed deaths. In Idaho, most of the state has high flu activity. The...
Idaho murders: Grieving father of slain college student calls loss 'hardest thing in the world'
The devastated dad of murdered Idaho college student Madison "Maddie" Mogen called her death the "hardest thing in the world" and said he just wants justice.
KREM
KREM Cares Christmas at the Mac | Campbell House Sugar Cookies Recipe
SPOKANE, Wash. — Celebrating Spokane's history, literacy, and famous cookies! It's all possible with KREM Christmas at the MAC. The holiday tradition was expanded this year from a drive-by event to an in-person tour of the Campbell House and the famous sugar cookies. The KREM Care team is also providing a children's Christmas book for each family.
KHQ Right Now
Bundle up and prepare for an icy Monday morning commute!
Light snowfall across the region Sunday will make for a disguised icy commute Monday morning, as we head into the first full week of December. Baby, it’s cold outside! This weekend’s day-time highs did not reach past 24 degrees in Spokane, making for a very cold and slick start to the last month of 2022.
Salvation Army Spokane holding toy drive at local Fred Meyer locations
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army Spokane is holding a toy drive at local Fred Meyer stores on Friday, Dec. 9. The toy drives will take place at two Fred Meyer locations in Spokane Valley (15609 E. Sprague Ave.), and two locations in Spokane (12120 N. Division St. and 400 S. Thor St.) Salvation Army Spokane is asking for your...
Are backyard chickens allowed in Spokane?
My mom and I just moved to Spokane from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.
KXLY
Overnight snow will lead to a slippery Monday morning – Matt
Areas of moderate snowfall will move over the I-90 corridor, Palouse and as far north as Newport and Sandpoint overnight. Accumulations are expected to be light, with 1 to 2 inches at the most with a few spots like St. Maries having an outside shot at 3 inches. The snow...
WA Department of Commerce increasing funding to close Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Commerce will invest an additional $4 million for work to close Camp Hope. This funding will go towards the state’s Right of Way Safety Initiative. The new funding, along with capital and operating investments of $18.8 million, will bring the total funding of the initiative to $24 million. Here’s where that funding...
City of Airway Heights adopts resolution to reduce level of emergency services to Kalispel Tribe
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights City Council has adopted a resolution that will reduce police, fire and other emergency services to the Kalispel Tribe Property, citing that the tribe owes more than $1.5 million in contract payments. In a press release, the city stated that it can't afford...
