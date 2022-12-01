Some cloudy and snowy days are ahead of us, and that all begins on Sunday. Light snow will come across the Blue Mountains around lunchtime and stick across the Palouse into Sunday evening. Snow will continue to track north into the Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and Silver Valley/St. Joe regions and will linger into early Monday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in place on Sunday for these areas. Our northern counties meanwhile are unlikely to see more than a flurry out of this one.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO