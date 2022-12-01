Read full article on original website
Schools closures: snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, some school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is...
Half-empty Idaho campus full of fear, grief after killings
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — In a normal year, University of Idaho students would be bustling between classes and the library, readying for the pre-finals cramming period known as “dead week.”. On Wednesday, however, a little under half the students appeared to be gone, choosing to stay home and...
Are backyard chickens allowed in Spokane?
My mom and I just moved to Spokane from Seattle, and we used to have 4 chickens in our backyard. But I'm not sure about the regulations here, though I found some articles saying that chickens are allowed too (just no roosters), but now I'm worried I'm going to get in trouble if I get chickens. Looking forward to hearing more suggestions from you here. Thanks.
Body found near US 2 in Airway Heights, police responding
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — US 2 is closed in both directions at Lawson Road in Airway Heights after police found a body in the area. At 4:44 p.m. on Friday, police received a call about a car stopped in the median on US 2. A witness told police they saw a man get out of the car and collapse onto the ground.
1 Dead In Head On Crash North Of Spokane
SPOKANE - At around 4 p.m. Washington State Patrol Troopers were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle crash 10 miles north of Spokane. The first vehicle, a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 17 year old from Spokane Washington was driving South on State Route 395. The second vehicle, a 1999 Subaru Legacy was was driven by 56 year old Paula Leclaire of Colville Washington. In the passenger seat of vehicle 2 was 26 year old Alexander Leclaire also from Colville Washington.
Record snowfall in Spokane Wednesday, snow still falling for some through Thursday
SPOKANE, Wash. - The major winter storm we've been tracking for the last couple of days, is now officially a record breaker!. Just after 4PM on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Spokane confirmed 7.5" of snow had fallen at Spokane International Airport since midnight, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 6.1" set back in 1975. And this isn't finalized yet...If we could a few more snow showers before midnight, this number could still go up.
Loud boom shakes Post Falls area residents, cause unknown
POST FALLS, Idaho – Residents of the Post Falls area are reporting a massive boom that shook floors and rattled windows around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. Post Falls Police Department (PFPD) reports they’ve received a massive wave of calls and are investigating the area, but nothing has been found as the source at this time.
Right lane near the I-90/US 2 interchange in Spokane reopened following crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers are having a tough time with their commute on this snowy Wednesday. Eastbound I-90 was closed because a semi-truck turned over and another vehicle was stuck near the I-90/US 2 interchange in Spokane. WSDOT says crews were able to push the semi-truck into the left lane to get traffic moving again. WSDOT says to avoid the...
Snow showers on a cloudy Sunday – Matt
Some cloudy and snowy days are ahead of us, and that all begins on Sunday. Light snow will come across the Blue Mountains around lunchtime and stick across the Palouse into Sunday evening. Snow will continue to track north into the Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, and Silver Valley/St. Joe regions and will linger into early Monday morning. Winter Weather Advisories are in place on Sunday for these areas. Our northern counties meanwhile are unlikely to see more than a flurry out of this one.
Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Spokane?
Gasoline evaporates rather quickly. Even faster when it is flowing, like in a pump. If that line of pumps didn't have excellent airflow around them you would at-minimum smell like gasoline when you got back into your car. Is there a law or something that every gas station has to have maximum wind exposure in Spokane?
School closures, delays for Dec. 1
INLAND NORTHWEST – The snow has made it’s way into the region, here’s a list of school closures and delays for Dec. 1. Last Updated: Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m. West Bonner County School District #83: ClosedSpokane Falls Community College and Spokane Falls Community College: Closed. FOX28...
Spokane Police Department investigating shooting on West 16th
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) surrounded a church at the intersection of Government and Sunset on Thursday in connection to a shooting that took place on West 16th earlier that afternoon. According to SPD Corporal Nick Briggs, the police scene at the intersection of Government and...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
Spokane Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday. Officers arrested 33-year-old Mitchell Chandler, who is suspected of shooting and killing a man at the Cascade Manufactures Home Community on 16th Avenue. SPD arrested Chandler near Highway 195 and 16th Avenue at around 10 a.m. on Friday. Spokane Police were looking for Chandler...
43 Year Old Harvard Man Charged With Drug Trafficking Arrested On Warrant After Failing To Return To Jail After Furlough
The 43-year-old Harvard man charged with drug trafficking who was sought on an arrest warrant is back in custody. Tyson Farley was temporarily released from jail by Latah County Second District Court Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never turned himself back into the jail in Moscow and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was recently arrested on the warrant in Spokane and has been transported back to the Latah County Sheriff’s Office Jail.
Woman on foot hit by car and killed in Moses Lake early Tuesday
MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a 36-year-old Spokane woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV just north of Yonezawa Boulevard on SR 17 early Tuesday. State patrol officials say 58-year-old Cynthia Jackson of Moses Lake was going southbound on SR 17 in her Kia Sorento SUV when she hit the pedestrian in the left lane of SR 17. The pedestrian died at the scene.
Man arrested for robbery in Post Falls
POST FALLS, ID. – 26-year-old Brandon Jarvis was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1 for robbery, burglary, grand theft, and several misdemeanors. It started with a call from a person at a home in the 3200 block of East 1st Street to Post Falls Police Emergency Communications Center at 6:30 a.m. The person said Jarvis had entered their home wearing a...
Man dies on SR 2 in Airway Heights, police investigating
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Both directions of State Route 2 are blocked off at S. Lawson Street in Airway Heights due to a police investigation. Police say a witness saw a car stop in the middle of the road at around 4:45 p.m., and a man came out and immediately collapsed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
