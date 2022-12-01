Read full article on original website
Related
wtae.com
School van crash in Westmoreland County sends three children to the hospital
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released new details on Monday about a school van crash that sent three children to the hospital. The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 along Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. State police said the van had...
wtae.com
One person dies in crash on Route 19 in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Cranberry Township, police said. The crash happened at Route 19 and Ehrman Road at about 2:15 p.m. According to a police statement, witnesses reported that a northbound U-Haul truck went through a red signal and struck a vehicle that was entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Mother of man saved from burning car in Butler County shares message to rescuers
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Butler Township fire chief Scott Frederick and police officers Rachel Dovidio and Bill Dobson saved a man from a burning car after a wreck last week. The man who was rescued from a burning car is being treated right now at West Penn Hospital. PREVIOUS...
wtae.com
Crash sends one person to the hospital in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County dispatch confirms that one person has been transported to the hospital after a crash in Pittsburgh's East Allegheny neighborhood Monday evening. First responders were called to the scene at the 800 block of Concord Street around 9 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is at the...
1 hurt in Pepsi truck crash in Mercer County
One person was hurt and a road was closed this morning following a crash in Mercer County.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Vehicle rolls onto its roof on I-279, 2 people hospitalized
NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS, Pa. — A vehicle ended up on its roof during an accident on I-279. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the I-279 Northbound near Hazlett Street in Northview Heights at around 6:57 p.m. Investigators say two people were taken to a hospital. A second...
wtae.com
96-year-old Fayette County man makes hundreds of toys for children in our area
A 96-year-old woodworker in Fayette County is being called Santa's No. 1 helper!. State police shared a picture with Ed Higinbotham Monday. Higinbotham handcrafted and donated 700 wooden toys for children in Fayette County. Higinbotham has been spreading cheer this way since the 1980s. Back in 2018, he invited Pittsburgh’s...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Cheerleaders, students honor 13-year-old recovering in hospital after being hit by a vehicle
A community in Butler County is showing support for a young teenager who was hit by a car this week. The girl was trying to cross Route 228 near Mars Middle School when she was hit. The girl who was hit is recovering in the hospital. Cheerleaders and students wore...
wpxz1041fm.com
BODY OF MISSING CLARION TEEN FOUND
A missing teen from the County and Township of Clarion was found deceased late Saturday afternoon. ExploreJeffersonPA.Com reports the body of 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. The published report adds It is believed that Harrigan ran away from her Applewood Valley home on Thursday, November 24.
wtae.com
Man dead after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A man died after being shot multiple times in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill-City View neighborhood on Tuesday morning. The shooting happened a little after 12:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Rhine Place. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The person...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Remains found in Armstrong County believed to be missing Frazer Township woman
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Remains found in Armstrong County are believed to be missing Frazer Township woman Darlene Harbison, according to police. Allegheny County police said on Monday a hunter observed a motorcycle over a hillside along Nichola Road in Worthington Township, Armstrong County. The hunter gave the plate number to state police in Kittanning. The license place was registered to Harbison, who has been missing for nearly three months.
Pedestrian struck and killed near Squirrel Hill Tunnel
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was killed in an accident along the Parkway East on Sunday night, a Pennsylvania state police spokesperson said.It happened around 10 p.m. in the outbound lanes of the highway near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.A vehicle hit a person who did not survive their injuries, state police said.The name of the person struck and killed has not been released.State police are investigating.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Woman killed in Beaver County house fire
A woman was killed in a house fire in Chippewa Township Sunday night. The fire broke out in the 100 block of Woodland Road in Beaver County after 10 p.m. Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer after the fire was extinguished showed little damage to the exterior of the house. The windows were covered in black residue and a front window was broken.
wtae.com
Teenager in critical condition after shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A teenage girl is in critical condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police. Police said they detained a person of interest for questioning about the shooting. Police initially responded to the scene along Frankstown Avenue near North Lang Avenue and...
McKeesport man dies in single-vehicle Parkway East crash
A 20-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash on the Parkway East early Saturday morning. Jaquawn Walton, of McKeesport, crashed into a concrete barrier and a PennDOT pole at around 3:15 a.m. near the Oakland exit, according to state police. He was dead at the scene. State police, Pittsburgh police,...
cranberryeagle.com
Beaver County man charged in fatal Cranberry Township crash
A Beaver County man is in Butler County Prison facing charges in a fatal traffic accident Sunday in Cranberry Township. Police allege he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Darren Michael Martin, 34, of Aliquippa, was arrested following the three-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 2 p.m. at...
WPXI Pittsburgh
Fire destroys inside of Westmoreland County church
DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County church was destroyed inside after a fire broke out overnight. Firefighters were called around 11 p.m. Sunday night to the Stahlstown United Methodist Church on Route 711 in Donegal Township. The outside of the church is still standing, but church leaders say...
explore venango
Autopsy to be Performed Today on Teen Found Deceased in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — An autopsy will be performed today on a Clarion teen who was found deceased on Saturday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police Trooper Bauer said Paige Harrigan, 14, was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in the yard of a Clarion Township residence. Troopers were dispatched to the...
wtae.com
Man jumps from burning home in Duquesne
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Allegheny County 911 dispatchers confirmed one person was taken to the hospital following a fire in Duquesne on Tuesday morning. The fire broke out a little after 5:30 a.m. on Kennedy Avenue. A neighbor told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a man who lives in the home...
4-year-old girl dies after being shot in Pa.: report
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a four-year-old girl has died after being shot Thursday in the western Pennsylvania city, WPXI reported. Allegheny County dispatchers told the news outlet that police and medics were called to the 1500 block of Lincoln Avenue in the Lincoln-Lemington–Belmar neighborhood of Pittsburgh at around 6:40 p.m. Thursday,
Comments / 0