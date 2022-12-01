PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was killed in an accident along the Parkway East on Sunday night, a Pennsylvania state police spokesperson said.It happened around 10 p.m. in the outbound lanes of the highway near the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.A vehicle hit a person who did not survive their injuries, state police said.The name of the person struck and killed has not been released.State police are investigating.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO