Gabourey Sidibe’s ‘Surprise’ Marriage: ‘Precious’ Star Reveals She Married Fiancé Brandon Frankel Over a Year Ago
Surprise! Gabourey Sidibe has been a Mrs. for a whole year! The Precious actress, 39, revealed she and Brandon Frankel secretly married back in 2021 during a stop by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday. Gabourey Sidibe. While Gabby was thrilled by Brandon’s 2020 proposal, she knew she wasn’t...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Julia Roberts Wore A Dress Covered In Pictures Of George Clooney Because That's What Best Friends Do
Go best friend, that's her best friend.
Vogue
Julia Roberts Wears Her Love For George Clooney On Her... Skirt
It’s no secret that Julia Roberts is a long-time fan of her Ticket To Paradise co-star, George Clooney, but no one could have predicted the way she chose to make that plain at the Kennedy Center Honors 2022. Julia and her stylist Elizabeth Stewart called upon playful fashion aficionado Jeremy Scott to design a one-of-a-kind gown decorated with framed pictures of Clooney, past and present. Stewart shared a picture of the unique creation on Instagram with the hashtag: “#JuliaframedGeorge”.
Vogue
The Defining Cultural Trope Of 2022? Cannibalism
Here’s a weird thing: Soylent Green, the 50-year-old dystopian sci-fi flick, is set in 2022, a year that has exploded with cannibal content. Over the last 12 months, the silver screen has served up billionaire cannibals dining on vacuum-packed morsels of human meat in Fresh, and it’s dished out hardscrabble eaters finding love and entrails in Bones and All. Television has captivated viewers with the shadowy, pagan-influenced campfire cannibalism of Yellowjackets, and it has engrossed watchers with the grossness of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Books like Claire Kohda’s literary vampire novel Woman, Eating, and my own, A Certain Hunger, have likewise dived face first into people eating.
Pam Grier Shares Hollywood Stories Of Jimi Hendrix & Richard Pryor With Trevor Noah
It’s hard to describe Pam Grier without using the adjective legendary. Trevor Noah gave the actress her props on 'The Daily Show,' saying that her career set the tone for future female action heroes.
Vogue
Hailey And Justin Have Switched Up Their Couple’s Style For Winter
We love a coordinated celebrity couple wardrobe at Vogue, from Rihanna and A$AP’s rare fashion pieces teamed with streetwear staples, to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck nailing A-list glamour on the red carpet. But as the old saying goes, opposites attract. And with their latest appearance, Hailey and Justin Bieber prove that partners who stay true to their individual vibe can look exceptional together.
Vogue
“Creating A Mother-Daughter Story, There Was Inevitably Overlap”: Kate Winslet On Working With Her Daughter Mia Threapleton In I Am Ruth
“Everything is improvised,” Kate Winslet explains of I Am Ruth, the latest in Dominic Savage’s women-led I Am anthology series. “There was no script... Every single word that came out of our mouths, we made up on the day.” The moving film for Channel 4 explores the fractured relationship between Ruth, played by Winslet, and her teenage daughter, Freya, acted by Winslet’s own first-born child Mia Threapleton, whose mental health is becoming increasingly warped by her phone. “It was a really special experience… as a mother and daughter. I was given new things to respect and admire about my own child.”
9 Reasons That Have Me Obsessed With "One Of Us Is Lying"
The twists and turns never cease to thrill you.
Vogue
Jessica Chastain And Michael Shannon On Their Moving Duet In George & Tammy
Showtime’s new six-part series George & Tammy begins on the bathroom floor, where George Jones is on another drinking bender. The Texas-born crooner, who earned the diminutive “Possum” to describe his unusual, wiry appearance, would go by another nickname – “No Show Jones” – for the numerous concerts he would miss due to alcohol. When Tammy Wynette (real name, Virginia Pugh) first meets Jones for an audition in a motel room the following morning, her three daughters in tow, she finds him passed out naked with two girls in his bed. “I haven’t shit in three days,” Jones growls. “Mister Jones,” Wynette responds curtly, “I’ve got mouths to feed and a messy house, so if you’re not gonna say ‘yes’ to me, then I’m just gonna get on with my day.”
Vogue
Hailey Bieber Channels Veronica Lake’s Iconic Peek-a-Boo Hair
In terms of beauty, Hailey Bieber is the moment. Her prowess lies in her ability to turn minimalist looks into quietly glamorous ones (due in no small part to her now signature glazed skin), and make these moments seem effortless in their execution. Over the weekend, Bieber demonstrated this for an evening out in Miami that found her exchanging air-dried lengths for a voluptuous, deeply-parted blowout that took its cues from Veronica Lake’s storied (and initially insouciant) style.
My Ex and I Are in Love Again, But She's Engaged—What Should I Do?
"After talking for a while, we discovered that our feelings were mutual. The issue is, we can't be together."
Comments / 1