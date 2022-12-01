Read full article on original website
Related
Subtropical Winter Storm Expected to Form for the First Time in a Decade
Weather experts are looking at a rare subtropical winter storm headed for land. A December storm like this one is very unusual, the experts note. The last time a storm like this one occurred was nearly a decade ago. This storm, which has been dubbed Owen may be hitting land...
NECN
Did You See a Red Beam Light Up the Sky Friday Evening? Here's What Caused It
Looking in the evening sky on Friday, you may have seen a pillar of red - something that looks like a beam out of a sci-fi movie. On Twitter, Matt Frank asked if “anyone else see (saw) that red death ray shooting into the sky at sunset?”. It’s no...
Comments / 0