SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy fog will be possible during the morning commute, so you may want to add a couple minutes to your commute. A few showers are also possible during the early morning hours. The wind will become southeasterly throughout the day, bringing warmer air in. Tuesday morning will be a few degrees warmer, with morning lows in the mid 50s. Highs will be in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies during the afternoon.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO