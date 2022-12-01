ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Damp and foggy commute, warmer afternoon ahead

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy fog will be possible during the morning commute, so you may want to add a couple minutes to your commute. A few showers are also possible during the early morning hours. The wind will become southeasterly throughout the day, bringing warmer air in. Tuesday morning will be a few degrees warmer, with morning lows in the mid 50s. Highs will be in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies during the afternoon.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Mild day, warmer weather ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday starts out mostly cloudy with a few showers moving in from the west. Mostly cloudy conditions continue throughout the day with temperatures warming to the mid 60s at lunchtime. Highs hold in the mid 60s, with a chance for showers increasing during evening hours. The best chance of rain will be along and north of I-16.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Making biscuits and sawmill gravy with Santa

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday families got the chance to enjoy a breakfast with a celebrity. Down at District Live in the Plant Riverside District Santa and his elves stopped by to say hey and grab a bite to eat. The menu for the meal? A little nicer than milk...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Plant Riverside hosts ‘Breakfast with Santa’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have taken your kids to see Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas. But what about taking them to have breakfast with him? Families at the Plant Riverside District had that opportunity Sunday morning. Kids from all around the area came to...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Town of Bluffton 51st annual Christmas Parade held Saturday

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton got into the Christmas spirit Saturday after their tree lighting Friday night. They held their 51st annual Christmas Parade, which goes through the Bluffton Historic District. There were about 125 entries which ranged from the Parris Island Marine band to local businesses.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah city leaders unveil Yamacraw Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah officially has a new square. City leaders and Yamacraw community members gathered for the unveiling of the new square which also underwent an art restoration process. “Thereby providing it with the full measure of dignity, value, and care as regarded with the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Ivory Agency holding 3rd annual Mobile Santa fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Businesses and non-profits found ways to broaden their reach and become more efficient during the pandemic, and apparently, so did Santa Claus. The Ivory Agency started it’s Mobile Santa initiative to provide surprise visits from Santa during the pandemic and they are continuing with it this year.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

EOA offering low-income home energy assistance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Fire Department looking for person of interest after fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest after a fire at Waffle House Saturday. Savannah Fire Units responded to 13015 Abercorn Street at 2:30 am and found significant smoke coming from the building. Crews extinguished the...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Port Wentworth under precautionary boil water advisory

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Port Wentworth is under a precautionary boil water advisory. The City of Port Wentworth says the water issue has been resolved, but there was a drop in pressure within the system. Due to the loss of pressure, the City of Port Wentworth...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Navy League hosts Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Navy League hosted a Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force Sunday. The event pays recognizes those who lost their lives during World War 2. Sundays ’s ceremony featured a tribute to Pearl Harbor survivors and veterans...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver faces charges after their car plowed into the entrance of a Georgia Southern dorm. A university spokesperson says it happened around 2am when a car struck an entrance to Centennial Place. Statesboro police say they arrested the driver and DUI and other charges are pending.
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Polls open at 7 a.m. for Ga.’s U.S. Senate runoff election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia voters will head to the polls to make their final decision in the U.S. Senate runoff race on Tuesday. The highly anticipated runoff race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock will be decided. As always, make sure to grab your ID. If you voted in...
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Savannah State University possibly making changes to programs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes could be on the way at Savannah State University. The university’s provost has sent recommendations to the president of the school about programs that could possibly no longer be offered at Savannah State. State representative and former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson said she brought...
SAVANNAH, GA

