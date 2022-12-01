Read full article on original website
Damp and foggy commute, warmer afternoon ahead
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy fog will be possible during the morning commute, so you may want to add a couple minutes to your commute. A few showers are also possible during the early morning hours. The wind will become southeasterly throughout the day, bringing warmer air in. Tuesday morning will be a few degrees warmer, with morning lows in the mid 50s. Highs will be in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies during the afternoon.
Mild day, warmer weather ahead!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday starts out mostly cloudy with a few showers moving in from the west. Mostly cloudy conditions continue throughout the day with temperatures warming to the mid 60s at lunchtime. Highs hold in the mid 60s, with a chance for showers increasing during evening hours. The best chance of rain will be along and north of I-16.
Making biscuits and sawmill gravy with Santa
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunday families got the chance to enjoy a breakfast with a celebrity. Down at District Live in the Plant Riverside District Santa and his elves stopped by to say hey and grab a bite to eat. The menu for the meal? A little nicer than milk...
WTOC collecting toy donations at 3 Sam’s Club locations this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC will be collecting toys for our toy drive this week at three Sam’s Club locations. WTOC will be at the Sam’s Club in Pooler on Wednesday, in Bluffton on Thursday and in Savannah on Friday. WTOC is still collecting toy donations at the...
‘It’s all about the runner experience:’ Savannah Bridge Run returns
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of runners laced up their shoes this Saturday morning for a Savannah tradition like no other. That’s the Savannah Bridge Run where around 4,000 people ran either a 5k or a 10k over the Talmadge Bridge, which connects Savannah to South Carolina. There was...
Plant Riverside hosts ‘Breakfast with Santa’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have taken your kids to see Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas. But what about taking them to have breakfast with him? Families at the Plant Riverside District had that opportunity Sunday morning. Kids from all around the area came to...
Mitchelville hosting drive-thru light display
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island is getting into the holiday spirit. Organizers are once again hosting a drive-thru light display at Historic Mitchelville Freedom Park.
I-16 at I-95 construction delays causing project to take longer, but end is in sight
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It might seem like the construction on the interchange at I-95 and I-16 will never end, but the end is now in sight. This project was slated to be done at the end of this year — which is just 4 weeks away.?. It will...
Town of Bluffton 51st annual Christmas Parade held Saturday
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton got into the Christmas spirit Saturday after their tree lighting Friday night. They held their 51st annual Christmas Parade, which goes through the Bluffton Historic District. There were about 125 entries which ranged from the Parris Island Marine band to local businesses.
Savannah city leaders unveil Yamacraw Square
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah officially has a new square. City leaders and Yamacraw community members gathered for the unveiling of the new square which also underwent an art restoration process. “Thereby providing it with the full measure of dignity, value, and care as regarded with the...
Ivory Agency holding 3rd annual Mobile Santa fundraiser
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Businesses and non-profits found ways to broaden their reach and become more efficient during the pandemic, and apparently, so did Santa Claus. The Ivory Agency started it’s Mobile Santa initiative to provide surprise visits from Santa during the pandemic and they are continuing with it this year.
‘This is very upsetting:’ Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier reacts to deadly shooting on W. 38th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Violence continues to rise in Savannah. According to Savannah Police records, as of the week ending November 26th, there have been 296 shootings in the city so far this year. That’s compared to last year’s numbers at the same time with 241 shootings. 55 more shootings...
EOA offering low-income home energy assistance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
Savannah Fire Department looking for person of interest after fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest after a fire at Waffle House Saturday. Savannah Fire Units responded to 13015 Abercorn Street at 2:30 am and found significant smoke coming from the building. Crews extinguished the...
Port Wentworth under precautionary boil water advisory
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Port Wentworth is under a precautionary boil water advisory. The City of Port Wentworth says the water issue has been resolved, but there was a drop in pressure within the system. Due to the loss of pressure, the City of Port Wentworth...
Savannah Navy League hosts Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Navy League hosted a Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force Sunday. The event pays recognizes those who lost their lives during World War 2. Sundays ’s ceremony featured a tribute to Pearl Harbor survivors and veterans...
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver faces charges after their car plowed into the entrance of a Georgia Southern dorm. A university spokesperson says it happened around 2am when a car struck an entrance to Centennial Place. Statesboro police say they arrested the driver and DUI and other charges are pending.
‘We let our bikes do the talking for us:’ Get out to vote rally held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With just over 3 days until Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, voter education groups are doing all they can to encourage people to head to the polls. A group of bikers is revving up its engines to encourage people to vote. “We let our bikes...
Polls open at 7 a.m. for Ga.’s U.S. Senate runoff election
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia voters will head to the polls to make their final decision in the U.S. Senate runoff race on Tuesday. The highly anticipated runoff race between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock will be decided. As always, make sure to grab your ID. If you voted in...
Savannah State University possibly making changes to programs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes could be on the way at Savannah State University. The university’s provost has sent recommendations to the president of the school about programs that could possibly no longer be offered at Savannah State. State representative and former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson said she brought...
