South Korea looks to youth after World Cup loss to Brazil
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — South Korea lost in the round of 16 of the World Cup and then lost its coach. The team was beaten by five-time champion Brazil 4-1 on Monday. After the match, South Korea coach Paulo Bento announced that he was stepping down to end his four-year stint. The Portuguese coach said he made the decision several months ago.
Image of Pelé shines bright for Brazilian fans at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The image of a young Pelé celebrating goals and lifting trophies with Brazil’s national team appeared brightly on the shirts, flags and banners of Brazilian fans gathering before the Seleçao’s World Cup match against South Korea on Monday. The 82-year-old Pelé...
Belief is Croatia's biggest weapon vs Brazil at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — In terms of population, there's no contest between Brazil and Croatia. “Brazil has 200 million people, we only have 4 million,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić said Tuesday. “So we are pretty much like a suburb of a major city in Brazil.”
Hopman Cup tennis event to return in 2023 in Nice, France
LONDON (AP) — The Hopman Cup tennis competition that pairs one woman and one man from each participating country will return next year and be played in Nice, France. The International Tennis Federation announced Tuesday that the matches will be held on July 19-23.
Brazil dancing again after big win at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The joy — and the dancing — are back for five-time champion Brazil at the World Cup. The big win over South Korea on Monday secured Brazil a berth in the quarterfinals in Qatar. It also restored the team’s confidence after a tumultuous start to the tournament in which the Seleçao lost Neymar to injury and saw its unbeaten group-stage streak end in a defeat to Cameroon.
Samuel Eto'o filmed in altercation outside World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon soccer federation president and former star player Samuel Eto’o was filmed apparently kicking a man to the ground in an altercation outside a World Cup stadium early Tuesday. Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans near Stadium 974 after Brazil beat...
Bobby Wood signs with New England Revolution
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Former U.S. national team forward Bobby Wood agreed Monday to a one-year contract with Major League Soccer's New England Revolution. The deal includes a 2024 team option.
England rugby coach Eddie Jones fired after poor run
LONDON (AP) — England coach Eddie Jones was fired on Tuesday, less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup. Jones, who took charge after the 2015 World Cup, led England to the final of the tournament in 2019 and won three Six Nations titles in his seven years in charge.
