After releasing a Naruto-themed capsule, Realme has just unveiled details on its upcoming flagship smartphone. Taking years of development and over $15 million USD in R&D, this phone packs a segment-first 120Hz curved display. Running on a Dimensity 920 5G chipset, the phone also sees fast 67W charging, and 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB of storage. The curved display also has one of the fasted touch response rates with 1260Hz touch sampling. Part of the manufacturer’s “Dare to Leap” initiative, this phone continues to elevate the brand’s line of accessible products through pricepoint, technology, and design.

2 DAYS AGO