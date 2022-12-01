ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See who got traffic and parking tickets in Wichita KS with this searchable database

By Amy Renee Leiker
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 5 days ago

Every year, The Eagle analyzes traffic ticket data from the city of Wichita and publishes it in a database that you can search. You can browse cases from last year, the most recent full year of data available, below.

The information includes tickets written by the Wichita Police Department and other city employees but does not include citations issued by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office or the Kansas Highway Patrol.

It also does not include most cases where motorists ended up with felony charges because those are prosecuted in state court instead of Wichita Municipal Court, which provided the data.

