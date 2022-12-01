ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

stepoutbuffalo.com

Spirits Made in Buffalo are a Must-Have for the Holidays

Buffalo Distilling Company was founded in 1893 and relaunched in 2012...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Robots Taking Over This Restaurant In WNY?

It seems like something out of a sci-fi movie, but it’s actually happening here in Buffalo. It’s no secret that many restaurants in Buffalo have been struggling to stay afloat since the pandemic. Thanks to a nationwide shortage of service industry workers coupled with the skyrocketing costs of food and supplies thanks to inflation, Western New York restaurants are often seeking out creative ways to stay open and serve their faithful customers.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop

It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon

North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Go On A Date This Winter In Buffalo

With cuffing season in full swing, if you haven't already locked down your winter boo, you may still be interviewing a potential body warmer or two to help you get through this long cold winter. If you are, then inevitably you'll need to find a few places to hang out to get to know your possible cuddle candidate.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

CODE BLUE 32 issued for Buffalo tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the cold temperatures continue in Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo Monday evening. A CODE BLUE has been issued for Tuesday in southern Erie County only. The following overnight shelters will be open Monday night:. 586 Genesee St.,...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Exactly How Poopy Is It In Buffalo?

There are few things that people from Buffalo and Western New York love more than sports, wings, and beer. One of those things happens to be our dogs. I don't know about you, but my two pups mean the world to me. However, as I walk my dogs every day I can help but notice that it seems like there is dog poop everywhere in Buffalo, but exactly how poopy is Buffalo compared to other places around the country?
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

"716MAS" at RiverWorks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Totally Buffalo celebrated its fifth annual "716MAS" this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, their original Christmas shopping event featured live music, visits from Santa, and plenty of other holiday fun. More than 100 local vendors offered jewelry, art, apparel and plenty of other shopportunities. "These are...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Josh Allen Lighted Shrine Pops Up In Western New York [PHOTO]

There are basically two things that people in Buffalo seem to want to talk about the most; the weather and the Buffalo Bills! Over the last couple of weeks, both have given us some very memorable moments. From 81 inches of snow in Hamburg to the Bills becoming the top seed in the AFC, there is no shortage of things to discuss.
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

Historic Butler Mansion sells to Douglas Development

The historic Butler Mansion has been sold to Douglas Development for $3.75 million, who was one of a number of bidders on the property. The seller – The University at Buffalo Foundation (UBF) – put the urban estate on the market in order to concentrate its efforts on its three primary campuses (South, North, and The Medical Campus). Releasing the property is inline with UBF’s physical master plan objectives.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Behind the Scenes: Bison Dip

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — There are many winning combinations here in Western New York: Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, wings and blue cheese and – of course – potato chips and Bison Dip. Since 1931, Bison has been making some of your favorite condiments. Locally, the most popular is their famous French onion dip. […]
BUFFALO, NY
