wvlt.tv
Rain continues off and on throughout the next few days
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers turn to a steady rain as we head into the overnight and some of the rain could be heavy at times. Temperatures are actually warming over the next several days, despite the lack of sunshine as rain chances remain in the forecast through the week.
wvlt.tv
Rounds of rain continue, with some pauses at times
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More rain at times can make for messy roads, but also create fog and limited visibility. We’re warming up these next few days, so at least it’s not as cold as it was when the rain started. Join us on the WVLT First Alert...
wvlt.tv
Showers arrive today and stick around all week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a chilly day with showers arriving mid-day to afternoon. A better chance for rain arrives later this evening into the overnight hours. Showers continue on and off throughout the week, so keep the WVLT First Alert weather app handy. Join us on the WVLT...
wvlt.tv
Setting up for a rainy week starting Monday evening
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An unsettled weather pattern brings us rounds of rain this week. You’ll want to keep the rain gear handy throughout the majority of the week. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Catch Up Quick
Two women in Maryville and one in Maynardville have been voted as the top 1% of the World’s Greatest Bakers. Tips for UT fans visiting Miami for Orange Bowl game. Thousands of UT fans are traveling to Miami to attend the Capital One Orange Bowl. Cocke County is running...
wvlt.tv
CoCoMelon Live coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CoCoMelon Live is set to begin the US leg of its tour on Monday, and they will be making a stop in Knoxville. In the show, JJ and his family are putting on a show and need help writing their own songs. The interactive performance will...
wvlt.tv
Another East Tenn. baker quarterfinalist in national baking competition
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another East Tennessee baker has advanced into the quarterfinals of the Greatest Baker competition. Emily Cooke, owner and baker at Buttercup Bakehouse in Maynardville, has made it through five heated rounds, along with Alexandria Ducote with the Wildflour Bakery from Maryville. Cooke said she was born...
wvlt.tv
Three East Tennessee bakers quarterfinalists in global baking competition
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three East Tennessee women are quarterfinalists in The Greatest Baker competition. Angela Lambert and Alexandria Ducote of Maryville, and Emily Cooke of Maynardville have reached the quarterfinals of the global competition. The contest began with 24,000 competitors. Now, the final 1% is left standing. One winner...
wvlt.tv
Appalachia live televised concert special arrives in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Bijou Theatre will host a live televised Christmas concert special on Monday, Dec. 5, featuring country musicians from the Appalachian region. Artists like Mark Wills, Chris Blue, Emily Ann Roberts and Jackie Lee will perform for more than 700 people in attendance and viewers watching from home.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Athletics to host inventory sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you buying gifts for a Volunteer this year? Look no further; Tennessee Athletics will be hosting a public inventory sale ahead of the holidays. On Monday, Dec. 12, the athletics department will host the sale on the Robert E. White Indoor Field inside Neyland-Thompson Sports Center. It takes place from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
wvlt.tv
What will travel, tickets cost to get down to south Florida for the Orange Bowl?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the ACC Champion, Clemson Tigers, in the Orange Bowl, and costs have already reached thousands of dollars for tickets and some flights. Ticket prices range from $130 for upper-level seats and go as high as $1,100, according to Vivid Seats....
wvlt.tv
More than 250 kids get $200 Christmas shopping spree
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the annual Weigel’s Family Christmas event took place in Knoxville, giving more than 250 underprivileged kids in East Tennessee a shopping spree at Target. Weigel’s, a convenience store chain based in Powell, Tennessee, organized and provided funding for the event. Bill Weigel, chairman...
wvlt.tv
Traveling to Miami to support UT? Here’s places you can visit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of University of Tennessee Volunteer fans plan to travel to Miami to watch The Clemson Tigers compete against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. What can people do when they’re down in Florida?. One option is to attend...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Old City non-profit gives bikes to kids for free
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Bikes, a non-profit located in the Old City in downtown Knoxville, has asked people to donate bikes so they can restore them and give them to children in need. Executive director of Two Bikes, Mitchell Connell, helped start the non-profit to get more people involved...
wvlt.tv
Sevier County fifth graders use art to learn about missing kids in TN
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking fifth graders across the state to help raise awareness for missing children. With the Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest, fifth-grade students are asked to make a poster that has the message “bringing our missing children home” on it and send it to the TBI. The nationwide contest is now open and will receive applications until the start of February.
wvlt.tv
AP All-SEC: Hooker, Anderson, Heupel, win individual honors
Knoxville, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year, and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named the top defensive player for the second straight year. Hooker is Tennessee’s first SEC offensive player of the year since Peyton Manning in 1997....
wvlt.tv
Anderson County wins first state championship
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another East Tennessee school has secured a championship title. Anderson County High School football team won its first-ever championship, beating Pearl Cohn, 34-30. The championship is the perfect conclusion to a perfect season. The Mavericks went 15-0 this year; this is only the 9th time in program history the Anderson County football team ended the season with double-digit wins.
wvlt.tv
Vols defense suffocates Alcorn State in 94-40 drubbing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 13 Tennessee outscored Alcorn State 50-16 in the paint and nearly doubled the Braves on the boards in a 94-40 win Sunday evening inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The Vols’ 54-point win tied the eighth-best mark in program history - done without reigning SEC player of the...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee will play in this New Year’s Six bowl game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Although the Tennessee Volunteers didn’t make the cut to play for a national championship, they did get invited to a New Year’s Six bowl game. The Vols came in at No. 6 on the latest College Football Playoff Poll after having a standout year with a record of 10-2, marking the first time the team won ten games in a season since 2003.
wvlt.tv
Cocke County running jails with half the staff
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County is short on correctional officers in its jails. It only has half the staff needed to do the job right. The sheriff hopes a pay jump will get more people interested in coming to work for his department. “We’re in the process right now...
