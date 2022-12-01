Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior centers offer tasty lunches in Kearney, Holdrege
Peterson Senior Activity Center Location: Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 W. 11th St., Kearney. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Hours may vary for evening and weekend events. Lunch: Noon-1 p.m. daily inside; takeout 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunches must be reserved 24...
Jury finds Grand Island man guilty of murder
A Hall County District Court jury Monday found Donald G. Anthony guilty of the Feb. 15 murder of Said Abdullahi Farah in Grand Island. The jury determined that Anthony was guilty of first-degree murder, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Get in the holiday spirit at UNK’s G.W. Frank Museum
KEARNEY — The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture is decked out for the holiday season. An annual tradition, the festive display features the glittering Grand Hall as well as an 1890s Christmas tree and fruit and garland dining room decor, allowing guests to experience the holiday much like the Frank family did while learning about its long history. The exhibit will remain on display through mid-January, with free hot cocoa and apple cider served on Saturdays.
Parents who have lost a child invited to candlelight vigil at Kearney's Angel of Hope statue
KEARNEY — Parents who have lost a child are invited to remember their loved one at a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Tuesday. This is an opportunity for parents to light a candle or lay a flower in memory of a baby or child whom they have lost. The...
Kearney church offers Blue Christmas prayer service, open to anyone in need of comfort
KEARNEY — Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 2407 W. 56th St. will offer a Blue Christmas prayer service at 3 p.m. Sunday. The service is for people who are mourning the loss of a loved one, going through a significant lifestyle change or are facing the holidays alone.
Bertrand boutique owners collaborate to open shop in Holdrege for the holidays
HOLDREGE — Running boutiques in the small town of Bertrand has never been a competition for Jennifer Weber and Stacey Wendell. Weber is the owner of Pretty & Fabulous Boutique, and Wendell owns Divine Boutique just down the street in downtown Bertrand. The pair are friends and will often collaborate to bring different events and opportunities to the community.
Retiring after 30 years at UNK, Mary Sommers will always remember the student success stories
KEARNEY — When Mary Sommers reflects on her 30-year career at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, she doesn’t even mention her individual achievements or professional accolades. Instead, she talks about the students and their moments of success. The longtime director of financial aid can share countless stories...
Kearney High wrestling places fifth at home invite
KEARNEY — The Kearney High Bearcats finished in the middle of the pack at the Kearney High Invitational on Saturday, placing fifth of the 11 teams, but helped put on a show for their home fans with seven podium finishers. Among the 11 teams were schools from Missouri and...
Letters to the Editor: Readers discuss small businesses, inflation, more
Every morning, I have the joy of seeing the beautiful Nebraska horizon as our cattle graze and am reminded how lucky I am to help feed a small portion of the world. Since co-founding Setting D Ranch LLC, we have expanded selling our Ranch Raised Beef and Pork as frozen, pre-packaged cuts, all of which are processed at a USDA facility. We also participate in local Farmers Markets and other community events.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Kearney area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant
A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Kearney: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Monday, Kearney people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit kearneyhub.com for local news and weather.
State GOP chair will speak at Buffalo County GOP meeting
KEARNEY — The special guest speaker at the next monthly meeting of the Buffalo County Republicans will be Eric Underwood, chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Also scheduled to speak...
A rejuvenating 40-day, 700-mile trek for Kearney area man
KEARNEY — Imagine hiking 700 miles. Imagine being a 67-year-old retiree with scant hiking experience doing it alone. No wonder Paul Schinkel’s eyes gleam as he talks about walking the 700-mile Camino de Santiago in Spain in October. More than the miles he walked and the 20 pounds he lost, he cherishes meeting people from all over the world.
