The Nation's Weather

By Accuweather
 5 days ago

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, December 1, 2022

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation will be dry and

sunny today. However, much colder air pushed along by gusty

winds will chill the Northeast. Lake-effect snow is forecast

to diminish off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario later on. The

tail end of a cold front will lead to clouds, showers and

spotty thunderstorms for South Florida. Breezy and warmer

conditions are in store for the central Rockies. This milder

air and wind will push eastward across the Plains. The vast

majority of unsettled to stormy conditions will continue to

be in the West from the Pacific coast to the northern

Rockies. Areas of drenching rain will fall from coastal

Washington to Northern and Central California with some rain

reaching coastal Southern California late. Heavy snow will

fall on the Cascades and Sierra Nevada.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 91 at Immokalee, FL

National Low Wednesday -19 at Yellowstone N.P., WY

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

