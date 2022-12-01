Read full article on original website
How Did Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Chris Epps Land Behind Bars Himself?
Chris Epps was accused of accepting at least $1.4 million in bribes and kickbacks while serving as the corrections commissioner for the state of Mississippi. For years, Chris Epps ran the state of Mississippi’s prisons—now he calls prison home. The state’s former corrections commissioner is currently serving time...
Vox
A rogue Trump judge has thrown the Supreme Court in disarray
Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee to a federal court in Texas, has spent just over two years on the bench. In those two years, he has repeatedly handed down decisions blocking the Biden administration's immigration policies that were rooted in highly dubious legal arguments. And because federal trial court procedures...
Ketanji Brown Jackson sides with death row inmate in first opinion since joining Supreme Court
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sided with a death row inmate in Ohio in her first written opinion since joining the Supreme Court this summer.
Top Democrat Announces He Will Not Run For President in 2024
Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, tells Politico that he does not intend to run for President of the United States in 2024, even if President Biden elects not to run for re-election.
Pastor Tells Voters to Snub Marjorie Taylor Greene Over 'Pathetic' Husband
Pastor Jason Graber called Greene's voters "fake conservatives" since she should be home "being obedient to her husband" rather than a member of Congress.
Sean Hannity’s sulking announcement of Arizona governor results goes viral: ‘Weak hypocritical sore loser’
Sean Hannity was labelled a “hypocritical sore loser” for taking a cheap shot at Katie Hobbs while morosely calling the Arizona governor’s race for her live on-air.“Apparently they did have a drop in Arizona and Fox is projecting that Democratic Secretary of State, who should have recused herself, Katie Hobbs has been elected governor of Arizona,” the Fox News host announced toward the end of his 8pm show on Monday. A clip of Mr Hannity’s unenthusiastic race call had racked up nearly one million views by Tuesday morning, 13 hours after being posted to Twitter by the @Acyn account....
Montana shamed as residents vote ‘No’ on measure to protect babies after they’re born: ‘Unimaginable’
On Thursday, conservative Twitter users ripped into Montana residents for voting "No" on a referendum to protect babies born alive after botched abortions.
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican Candidate
The FBI has been called to the campaign office of Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on reports of the discovery of a suspicious white powder, the Daily Beast has reported.
Trump-Backed Candidate Basks in Victory, Finds Out He's Behind in Race
The Republican Arizona attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh has expressed his frustration at the election issues facing his state. Hamadeh, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, earlier appeared to write a victory tweet while the counting was ongoing on Wednesday. "I want to thank the people of Arizona...
Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
Flurry of Executions as Four Death Row Inmates to Be Killed in 48 Hours
Arizona, Alabama, Texas and Oklahoma have scheduled executions for November 16 and 17.
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him away
A man from Missouri who had been sentenced to 241 years in prison for two robberies was freed in early November 2022 with the help of the judge who had sentenced him in 1997. Judge Evelyn Baker fought for the release of 43-year-old Bobby Bostic from jail thanks to a Missouri statute that makes those convicted as adolescents eligible for parole.
“No exhibits, no testimony, no evidence”: Judge brutally rejects GOP bid to disqualify 60K voters
Kristina Karamo, who is running for Michigan Republican party's nomination for secretary of state, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny of the Third Judicial Circuit...
blavity.com
Video Shows White Woman Hanging Dolls Tied In Nooses Near Campaign Sign For Black Candidate
A white woman in New Jersey was caught on surveillance camera while hanging stuffed animal toys tied in nooses near a campaign sign belonging to Tim Alexander, a Black candidate running for Congress. Police, who are now looking for the suspect, said the video shows a white woman with blonde hair first arriving in a dark colored sedan which appeared to be a Buick.
Joy Reid spreads misinformation about Georgians not being able to vote because of Robert E. Lee holiday
MSNBC host Joy Reid claimed Tuesday that voting hours were being restricted in Georgia later this month due to an annual commemoration of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. "As the Georgia Senate runoff campaign kicks into high gear, Senator Raphael Warnock announced today that he is filing a lawsuit to allow Georgians to vote early on the Saturday after Thanksgiving," Reid declared.
US warns its ‘darker-skinned’ citizens of Dominican Republic’s migrant crackdown
US officials in the Dominican Republic are warning “darker-skinned” Americans they are at risk of being swept up in the country’s crackdown on Haitian migrants. The advice from the US embassy in Santo Domingo suggests that authorities there are using a person’s appearance as a criteria for detention of those suspected of being in the country illegally.
Second Republican Loses Recount Closing Gap in House: 201 GOP to 199 Dem Seats
CONCORD – A recount for Coos County brought Democrats one step closer to possible control of the House of Representatives Tuesday with the count now 201 seats for Republicans and 199 for Democrats for the next two years with more narrow victories to still be re-counted. John Greer, the...
How long will it be before historic bridge linking Louisiana and Mississippi is replaced?
The West Pearl River bridge has been closed for months and is a lifeline for Coast drivers when I-10 traffic at the state line is backed up. The bridge will be reopen – eventually.
2-term mayor got defeated by a 23-year-old in a city in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong, the elected mayorPhoto byBuzzFeed News. America doesn't cease to surprise us with the things going on there. We see and listen to a lot of weird stuff in the United States.
Two Florida Supreme Court Justices Face Possibility Of Disqualification From Cases
Two Florida Supreme Court justices face the possibility of disqualification from cases challenging the eligibility of candidates to become judges on revamped state appeals courts. Justices John Couriel and Charles Canady served as references for candidates seeking seats on the new 6th District Court of
