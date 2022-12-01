Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
The late Kenny Mallard remembered after 35 years of public service to Brazos County
Kenny Mallard, a Bryan native, was remembered by those who knew him as someone who loved giving back to his community after serving over 35 years in Brazos County as a police reserve officer, councilman, commissioner and a friend before his death Nov. 17 at age 72. Kenny’s son, Michael...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Candidates for Bryan City Council Single Member District 5 prepare for Thursday's runoff election
Election Day is Thursday for the runoff election for the Bryan City Council, Single Member District 5 race between Marca Ewers-Shurtleff and A.J. Renold, as neither candidate surpassed 50% of the vote total in the general election Nov. 8. Ewers-Shurtleff received 40.1% of the vote and Anjuli “A.J.” Renold received...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M dance science students present two performances on Sunday
Advance-level choreography students in Texas A&M's School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts will present two dance performances on Sunday. Dance Composition III students Terra Fiedler, Eliza Milner and Maddie Calvez will perform "The Edge of Movement" at 2 p.m. Dance Composition III students Grace Haus, Marielle Schneider and Brenna...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan ties for fourth in Temple:
The Bryan High swim team tied for fourth place Temple’s Elf on a Shelf meet Saturday in a 12-team event with boys and girls competing together. Asa Ayers led the Bryan with third-place finishes in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley along with a sixth in the 100 butterfly. Zach Gulley placed sixth in the 200 individual medley. Kitri Hollis was fourth in the 100 breaststroke and Maxine Kalil seventh in the 500 freestyle. The 100 mixed relay of Xavier Gonzales, Carli Carver, Hugo West and Lexie Soto took second.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County Health District to distribute free COVID-19 tests
The Brazos County Health District is distributing free rapid COVID-19 home test kits starting Wednesday in preparation for the holidays, according to Arthur Davila, public health emergency preparedness manager for the district. Tests will be available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the front desk, located at...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota Theatre Alliance continues its srun of 'The Games Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays'
"The Games Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays" continues at 2 p.m. today at the Sunny Furman Theatre in Downtown Navasota. Presented by Navasota Theatre Alliance, "The Games Afoot" features frequent early 20th century Sherlock Holmes actor William Gillette, who invites his onstage costars to his mansion for a Christmas Eve party. One of the guests is murdered and Gillette dons his Sherlock Holmes persona to solve the crime — and the laughter never stops.
Bryan College Station Eagle
OPAS presents critically acclaimed 'My Fair Lady' on Tuesday and Wednesday
Audiences in Rudder Auditorium this Tuesday and Wednesday will leave wanting to dance all night after seeing a lush new version of Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady.”. OPAS presents the beloved musical in a new version by the Lincoln Center Theater at 7:30 p.m. both nights on the Texas A&M campus.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weese: Growth of College Station's defense shows in win over Smithson Valley
PFLUGERVILLE — It’s a moment the Cougars will be telling their children and even their grandkids about. When College Station has its class reunion, it will be something that everyone brings up. The Cougars had a defensive stand for the ages Saturday at The Pfield and one that...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station stuffs Smithson Valley on final play for 26-21 win
PFLUGERVILLE — College Station needed one stop to beat Smithson Valley, and the Cougar defense delivered. On the game’s final play, College Station senior linebacker Harrison Robinson stood up Smithson Valley’s David De Hoyos for the pulsating 26-21 victory. Robinson denied De Hoyos and the Rangers who faced fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with 2 seconds left.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Nelson earns trio of medals
Texas A&M freshman Baylor Nelson earned medals and achieved cut times for the U.S. Olympic Trials in three events at the Toyota U.S. Open recently. Nelson was second in the 200-meter individual medley (1 minute, 59.14 seconds) and the 400 IM (4:18.38), and was third in the 200 backstroke (2:00.98) during four days of swimming in Greensboro, N.C, which ended Saturday.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Harlin appointed BISD board president
Julie Harlin was appointed as board president, Deidra Davis as board vice president, and Felicia Benford was reappointed as board secretary of the Bryan school board during Monday’s board workshop. Harlin has been a board member for seven years and said she is excited to serve in this capacity...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder boys win Madisonville tourney
RUDDER (8-1) – Landon Heslip 22, Kevin Holmes 16, Daniel Price 8, Kentun King 6, Jaquise Martin 6, Randon Cooks 2. MADISONVILLE (5-1) – Jyrin Burns 12, Tristan Whaley 10, Anguam Morning 8, Jeremiah Burns 8, Lorenzo Johnson 5, Travis York 2, Cyrus Byrd 2, Kareem Simpson 2, Xzavier Whaley 1.
Bryan College Station Eagle
BV Summaries
CS – Tony Hamilton 4 run (Young kick) 8:19. 11 plays-75 yards. SV – Brayden Bafidis 5 run (Amaya kick) 1:44. 4 plays-28 yards. SV – Doug Lantz 2 run (Amaya kick) 5:27. 6 plays-61 yards. CS – Jackson Verdugo 74 pass from Arrington Maiden (Young kick)...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Theatre Company announces 2023 season
Music and magic came together Sunday evening when The Theatre Company in Bryan announced its exciting new season. Following the pandemic, The Theatre Company switched from a school-year season to a calendar-year season, so the new season encompasses 2023. As wonderful as the new season is, the list of shows...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M men's basketball falls to Boise State in another opposition season-high shooting night
FORT WORTH — By definition Saturday’s matchup between the Texas A&M men’s basketball team and Boise State was what it was billed to be — neutral. But after the Aggies’ 86-71 loss to the Broncos, which was A&M’s third consecutive loss at Cowtown’s new arena, even head coach Buzz Williams said he felt a little bit snake bit.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M women's swimming team ends fall season impressively:
The 16th-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving defeated Rice 156-101 on Saturday afternoon at the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies dominated their last meet of the fall by winning 11 of 14 events. Chloe Stepanek won the 50- and 200-meter freestyles in 23.14 seconds and 1:47.95, respectively. She...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M women play Morgan State today
Small ball is a strength of the Texas A&M women’s basketball team, which is a good thing because the Aggies are limited in the paint right now. Senior center Sydnee Roby suffered a lateral meniscus tear in Wednesday’s loss at Kansas. She’ll have surgery and be out 2-6 weeks, head coach Joni Taylor said.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M women's basketball team will play at Arkansas-Little Rock tonight
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is hopeful the third time on the road will be more charming than the first two. The Aggies (4-3) will play the Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jack Stephens Center. Last week, the Aggies trailed Kansas by only 32-26 at halftime, but could manage only eight points in each of the last quarters as the unbeaten Jayhawks rolled to a 74-42 victory. A&M’s first road trip wasn’t much better as Duke bolted to a 63-38 lead through three quarters en route to a 71-52 victory.
Comments / 0