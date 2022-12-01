ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Bucs: Series history, TV, trends, QBs, referees, uniforms

Before Week 2 of this season, the New Orleans Saints had done something no other team in the NFL could do: Endure a long winning streak against Tom Brady. Indeed, the Saints won four regular-season games in a row against the future first-ballot Hall of Famer, but because a plethora of second-half turnovers, the Tampa Bay Bucs won in New Orleans in September in a game that was 3-0 at halftime.
TAMPA, FL
Mark Ingram apologized for his late-game mistake: 'I'm sick about this one'

Mark Ingram owned up to his crucial mistake that played a part in the New Orleans Saints crushing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night. With about six minutes to go in the fourth quarter and his team protecting a 16-3 lead, Ingram caught a pass from quarterback Andy Dalton and started running toward the first-down marker.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WATCH: Going off the rails on Saints-Bucs, CFP argument on 'Bayou Bets'

When host Zach Ewing cracked open a beer less than a minute into Monday's episode of "Bayou Bets," you knew it would be a wild show. The twice-weekly sports betting show on Bet.NOLA.com and the Bayou Bets YouTube page served as a preview for Monday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for which the Bucs are 3-point favorites at Caesars Sportsbook, official odds partner of The Advocate and Times-Picayune.
TAMPA, FL
Week 15 game between Saints and Falcons scheduled for Dec. 18, NFL announces

TAMPA, Fla. — The New Orleans Saints’ Week 15 game against the Atlanta Falcons will be at noon Sunday, Dec. 18, the NFL announced Monday. Fox will broadcast the game. The Times-Picayune and Advocate initially reported last month that the Falcons-Saints game would be Saturday, Dec. 17. The date of the game had been “TBD” on the NFL schedule since it was released in May.
ATLANTA, GA

