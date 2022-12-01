ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Waze adds Santa and Mrs Claus voices to help you drive home for Christmas

By Alistair Charlton
T3
T3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exQzg_0jTXUJvx00

As has become annual tradition, Waze is rolling out a Christmas overhaul for its navigation app.

For Christmas 2022, the Google-owned company is offering two new navigation voices, in the form of Santa Claus and Mrs Claus, as well as a set of new mood and vehicle icons for users to try out.

Mrs. Claus’ voice is new for 2022 and is only available in English US this time around. Returning to guide Waze users for another year, Santa Claus’ voice is available globally in English, French and Spanish. That’ll come in handy when the big man himself is dropping off all those presents.

Waze’s festive update also includes a set of new mood icons, called Naughty, Nice and Santa, and there’s a couple of new vehicle icons too. These are Santa’s signature sleigh and Mrs Claus’ car, known amusingly as the C-Wagon. Not to be confused with a popular Mercedes SUV.

As ever with Waze , vehicle icons are only seen by the user themselves, while mood icons can be viewed by fellow users of the navigation app.

To activate the festive features, open your Waze app for iOS or Android, then tap ‘My Waze’, followed by the ‘Drive with Santa’ banner.

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

Hallmark Channel Is Hosting The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze And Village — How To See It

Here at TravelAwaits, we’re slightly obsessed with Hallmark Christmas movies and Christmas light displays, so imagine our excitement when we found out Hallmark was putting on its very own holiday light display! Enchant, presented by the Hallmark Channel, features a light maze, an ice skating trail, a Christmas market, festive treats, and more! There are plenty of photo ops throughout, including a chance to get your pic with the big man in red. Enchant is happening throughout December in a city near you. Here’s what to expect at this fabulous Hallmark holiday light display event.
WASHINGTON, DC
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's is giving away free Christmas McJumpers

McDonald's is giving away free festive merch this Christmas in the form of fast-food-themed jumpers and pajamas. More than 550 double sets of PJs and some 1,200 pairs of jumpers are up for grabs through the McDonald's app and ReindeerReady.co.uk. This year’s McMerch is in the festive colours of red...
TODAY.com

35 Christmas desserts for the sweetest holiday

The holiday season is upon us, and we don't know about you folks, but that gets us in the mood for baking. Crumbles, cakes, gingerbread, polvorones: If it's got a little sugar, flour and butter, we're here for it!. The temperature is quickly dropping for bright and chilly afternoons and...
TODAY.com

Why an ‘upside-down’ Christmas tree was a game-changer for one family

If this upside-down Christmas tree had you doing a double-take, you’re not alone. “Everyone is just so confused [when they see it for the first time], Gina Glocksen-Ruzicka, the owner of an upside-down tree, tells TODAY.com. “They always ask, ‘how is it standing?’ and if there’s some sort of symbolism behind it like maybe we don’t believe in Christmas.”
OSWEGO, IL
Thrillist

Lunchables Has New Holiday Packs That You Can Get for Free

This holiday, plenty of meals will require lots of planning and purchasing to enjoy. But fortunately, Lunchables realizes that not every meal needs to be a chore. The brand is launching three varieties of festive meals, themed to go along with the many stresses that come with trying to make sure the holiday is perfect.
Parade

ALDI Is Surprising Shoppers With Gift Card Gnomes Ahead of the Holidays

Avid ALDI shoppers know that the supermarket chain goes all out for the holidays. Once December hits, the grocery store aisles look like they've been stocked up by elves from the North Pole. This year, ALDI is celebrating all of the exciting seasonal offerings—all 1,199 limited time holiday products to be exact—with a special little treat for loyal customers.
jennifermaker.com

DIY Christmas Wreath from Dollar Tree and Matching Tree!

Learn how to make a Dollar Tree Christmas tree and Dollar Tree Christmas wreath with custom options!. With a few dollars and some creativity, you can make holiday decor to last several seasons with Dollar Tree DIY projects. I have lots of ideas in my full Dollar Tree DIY Christmas Decorations collection. And detailed instructions to make a Reverse Canvas using mostly Dollar Tree supplies. But when I saw the mini Christmas trees and garland options, I knew we had to make a tree and wreath to match the rest! I’ll show you how to take them from uninspiring to irresistable with a few supplies and tricks!
shorelocalnews.com

Christmas Treats, Because ‘Tis the Season

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Although the saying goes, “sugarplums dance in their heads,” for me, it’s more like frosted sugar cookies and gingerbread men. I have fond memories of baking my great-grandmother’s secret oatmeal raisin cookie recipe, squinting to read her cursive on faded, crumpled paper. The holiday season is special for many reasons, but the sweet treats make it so cozy and comforting. Although Nana’s cookies are an important part of December, we should also make room for nontraditional, modern sweets. Your party guests will love these modern twists on classics around the world. Here are five new Christmas dessert recipes to whip up for your 2022 Christmas:
foodgressing.com

Cracker Barrel Christmas 2022: Meals, Dinners, Decorations

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® celebrates the holiday season with homestyle classics, new and unexpected flavors and convenient options that allow families to spend more time together. Create new traditions at home with fully prepared Cracker Barrel Holiday Heat n’ Serve Meals and Homestyle Holiday Pies available in a...
T3

T3

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy