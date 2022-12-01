Waze adds Santa and Mrs Claus voices to help you drive home for Christmas

As has become annual tradition, Waze is rolling out a Christmas overhaul for its navigation app.

For Christmas 2022, the Google-owned company is offering two new navigation voices, in the form of Santa Claus and Mrs Claus, as well as a set of new mood and vehicle icons for users to try out.

Mrs. Claus’ voice is new for 2022 and is only available in English US this time around. Returning to guide Waze users for another year, Santa Claus’ voice is available globally in English, French and Spanish. That’ll come in handy when the big man himself is dropping off all those presents.

Waze’s festive update also includes a set of new mood icons, called Naughty, Nice and Santa, and there’s a couple of new vehicle icons too. These are Santa’s signature sleigh and Mrs Claus’ car, known amusingly as the C-Wagon. Not to be confused with a popular Mercedes SUV.

As ever with Waze , vehicle icons are only seen by the user themselves, while mood icons can be viewed by fellow users of the navigation app.

To activate the festive features, open your Waze app for iOS or Android, then tap ‘My Waze’, followed by the ‘Drive with Santa’ banner.