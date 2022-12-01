County employees to receive pay increase in 2023

Tillamook county employees will be receiving a 5% pay increase in 2023.

The county’s board of commissioners approved the increase for the county’s unionized employees at their November 23 meeting and signaled that they would do the same for nonunion employees shortly.

Commissioners said that with the high level of inflation and housing costs in Tillamook County the raise was well-deserved.

The funds to pay for the raise will come from salary allocations for positions that remain vacant in the county.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters that represents the sheriff’s department and AFSCME that represents non-managerial staff across the county have already signed off on the pay increases.

The board also cleared Tillamook County Treasurer Shawn Blanchard to start the accounting process to give the same raise to managers and other nonunion staff.

The board also approved a memorandum of agreement with the Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay. The memorandum will send $20,000 in county funding to the corps that plays a critical role in disaster response in the central county.

Commissioners gave approval for an Oregon Department of Emergency Management Grant that pays for Emergency Management Director Randy Thorpe’s salary.

They also gave the green light to the parks department to start an Instagram page and appointed Mike Bentley to the Tillamook County Fair Board.

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.