Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Yakima Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Clay, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 01:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam and Eastern Marion Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 03:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches on the plains, and up to 5 inches possible above mountain pass level. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph this afternoon and evening. * WHERE...The Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times this afternoon and evening.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 14:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade County below 5000ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 03:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cascade County below 5000ft; Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Gates of the Mountains; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Little Belt and Highwood Mountains; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Upper Blackfoot and MacDonald Pass; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of mostly up to two inches, but up to 3 inches are possible in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times, mainly in the mountains.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 03:31:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-06 04:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of the Big Sur coast between Point Sur and Garrapata State Park through 415 AM PST At 329 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Andrew Molera State Park, or 12 miles northwest of Big Sur Village, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Pico Blanco Campground. This includes Highway 1 between Mile Markers 56 and 60, and between Mile Markers 62 and 65. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 05:51:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow ongoing, heavy at times this morning. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lower Treasure Valley, Upper Treasure Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 07:18:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley; Upper Weiser River DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. The areas of low visibilities will increase to above one quarter mile in most locations by this afternoon. There will also be occasional snow flurries. However, any accumulations will be light. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy and/or snow-covered roads will add to the travel hazard.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Mountains, Spokane Area, Washington Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 04:56:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-06 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Northeast Mountains; Spokane Area; Washington Palouse WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Patchy light freezing drizzle and areas of light snow. Localized glazing of ice due to freezing drizzle. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. Portions of Northeast and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until Noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Localized light ice accumulations will contribute to winter driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations up to an inch in the mountainous terrain of Shoshone county are expected today including Lookout Pass.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 04:57:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected, with periods of moderate to heavy snow under any snow bands. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Baker County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 06:18:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-06 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Baker County DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. The areas of low visibilities will increase to above one quarter mile in most locations by this afternoon. * WHERE...In Idaho, Western Magic Valley. In Oregon, Baker County. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy and/or snow-covered roads will add to the travel hazard.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 05:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 13:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Idaho Palouse; Northern Panhandle WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Patchy light freezing drizzle and areas of light snow. Localized glazing of ice due to freezing drizzle. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. Portions of Northeast and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until Noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Localized light ice accumulations will contribute to winter driving conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow accumulations up to an inch in the mountainous terrain of Shoshone county are expected today including Lookout Pass.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Marshall, East Polk, Lake Of The Woods, Mahnomen by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 09:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: East Marshall; East Polk; Lake Of The Woods; Mahnomen; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; Roseau; South Beltrami; South Clearwater WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Stone, Taney by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 07:32:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Howell; Oregon; Ozark; Stone; Taney DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Howell, Stone, Taney, Ozark and Oregon Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cass, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Pembina, Steele by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 09:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Cass; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-07 01:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-08 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM WEDNESDAY TO 9 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country South of Chicken. * WHEN...From 1 AM Wednesday to 9 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow is expected to fall along the Alaska Highway north and west of Northway.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 04:40:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-06 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 13:28:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-04 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Mono WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch, except up to 4 inches above 9000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph along the ridges. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers will still remain possible, particularly on Monday. However, these will be limited to higher elevations near the Sierra crest and will have minimal impacts.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Escambia Inland, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 07:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-06 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Escambia Inland; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Escambia, Covington, Baldwin Inland and Baldwin Central Counties. In Florida, Escambia Inland, Santa Rosa Inland and Okaloosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Comments / 0