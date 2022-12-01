ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Kosair Charities hosts annual holiday party for children at Mellwood Art Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smiles were brought to hundreds of faces on Sunday afternoon for the Kosair Charities Holiday Party. "They wait for this party all year long," said Stephanie Smith, Kosair VP of Events and Outreach. "We haven't been able to have it for the last two years for COVID so to be back together is really special, it's a true community."
Charlestown, Indiana transforms into a Christmas City

CHARLESTOWN, In (WDRB) -- Charlestown, Indiana has become a Christmas City. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Southern Indiana wonderland. Now through January 1st, you and your family can get into the holiday spirit in Charlestown, Indiana. Plenty of things to see and do during the Holiday season. Greenway Park. •...
Craftspeople show off their stuff at the Louisville Holiday Made Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during the Louisville Holiday Made Market. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the makers before the weekend event. Made Market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items. Each vendor must apply and be approved to sell at the markets. You can...
2 men killed in Old Louisville shooting near I-65, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men died after a shooting in Old Louisville on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD responded to a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m. That's near the Clarion Pointe Hotel and Circle K gas station just off Interstate 65 near East Gaulbert Avenue. Police found a man who had been shot and killed at the scene.
Police arrest Louisville woman for murder of man in Okolona hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested more than a year after police say she shot and killed a man at an Okolona hotel. According to court documents, 28-year-old Chelynda Howlett for the murder of 40-year-old Poncho Young, who was shot to death at the InTown Suites at 7121 Preston Highway, just south of Fern Valley Road, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
Louisville police asking for public's help to find missing 29-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 29-year-old man. According to a news release Monday, Mario Douglas was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at Waterfront Park. Family members said he was upset about a "personal situation" and they fear for his safety.
Louisville Ballet dancers getting ready for Brown-Forman Nutcracker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Ballet is busy getting ready for its annual performance of the Brown-Forman Nutcracker. The community favorite ballet kicks off this Friday, Dec. 9, at the Kentucky Center. There are 19 Nutcracker performances throughout December, and it takes a lot of preparation to get ready.
Cow found wandering in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cow on the run in Meade County was caught in a school bus garage. The Brandenburg Police Department shared a photo of the bovine Sunday morning. Later in the day, the department posted another photo with the caption "community effort but somebody's cow is now safely locked in the bus garage."
Dreaming of Snow on Christmas

Do you dream of a white Christmas? Even living as far south as Kentuckiana, it's not out of the question. But it is pretty rare. Our snowiest Christmas ever in Louisville was 1890, when 4.5" of new snow fell. In 1939 and 2004 there were five inches of snow on the ground on Christmas day - our greatest snow depth on the holiday. Interestingly enough, new snow did not fall on Christmas day in either of those years. It's still too early to forecast for Christmas, but based on climatology, a White Christmas is not likely. The chance of a white Christmas in Louisville is only about 5% to 10%. That means we have a 90% to 95% chance on average to not have a white Christmas.
Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
