Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Kosair Charities hosts annual holiday party for children at Mellwood Art Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smiles were brought to hundreds of faces on Sunday afternoon for the Kosair Charities Holiday Party. "They wait for this party all year long," said Stephanie Smith, Kosair VP of Events and Outreach. "We haven't been able to have it for the last two years for COVID so to be back together is really special, it's a true community."
wdrb.com
Charlestown, Indiana transforms into a Christmas City
CHARLESTOWN, In (WDRB) -- Charlestown, Indiana has become a Christmas City. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the Southern Indiana wonderland. Now through January 1st, you and your family can get into the holiday spirit in Charlestown, Indiana. Plenty of things to see and do during the Holiday season. Greenway Park. •...
wdrb.com
'Drag Queens on Ice' returns to Paristown to support the Kentuckiana Pride Foundation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ice skating in Louisville became a little more fierce on Sunday night. The third annual "Drag Queens on Ice" took place at Paristown's ice rink. Hundreds of people surrounded the ice to watch and cheer on the performers. Some of the areas most popular queens...
wdrb.com
Family of Kenyan immigrants saw no signs of trouble before murder-suicide in south Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American dream became an American nightmare for some Kenyan immigrants in Louisville. On Saturday morning, Louisville Metro Police were called to a home on East Pages Lane to investigate a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the bodies of a family of four. LMPD is...
wdrb.com
Craftspeople show off their stuff at the Louisville Holiday Made Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Artisans share their craft during the Louisville Holiday Made Market. WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins some of the makers before the weekend event. Made Market features local vendors who produce unique, handmade items. Each vendor must apply and be approved to sell at the markets. You can...
wdrb.com
East Louisville day care worker accused of abuse now facing additional charges
Racheal Flannery will remain on house arrest until her next court date in January. Racheal Flannery, the daycare worker accused of abusing babies in her care when she was employed by Vanguard Academy in Norton Commons, has pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges of abuse.
wdrb.com
Floyd County officials unveil new road project in growing part of Georgetown, Indiana
GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new road was officially opened Monday in Georgetown. The "Oakes Way" project started in May to link state Road 64 to the new Novaparke Innovation and Technology Campus. Floyd County officials said the area is growing, with about 18,000 cars going through the intersection daily....
wdrb.com
2 men killed in Old Louisville shooting near I-65, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men died after a shooting in Old Louisville on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD responded to a shooting in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:15 p.m. That's near the Clarion Pointe Hotel and Circle K gas station just off Interstate 65 near East Gaulbert Avenue. Police found a man who had been shot and killed at the scene.
wdrb.com
Police arrest Louisville woman for murder of man in Okolona hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested more than a year after police say she shot and killed a man at an Okolona hotel. According to court documents, 28-year-old Chelynda Howlett for the murder of 40-year-old Poncho Young, who was shot to death at the InTown Suites at 7121 Preston Highway, just south of Fern Valley Road, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
wdrb.com
First ever Holiday Boat Parade travels through the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vibrant vessels took to the Ohio River for the first ever Holiday Boat Parade. Boaters took off from the Juniper Beach Docks Sunday evening in Prospect. From there, they traveled south to Knights of Columbus on River Road and then around the East End Bridge onward...
wdrb.com
La Grange passes amendment to continue compensation tax in Oldham County city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The City of La Grange approved an amendment that will continue a compensation tax on Monday night. La Grange City Council passed the amendment in a 5-3 vote after an hourslong public forum hosted in the Oldham County city. Oldham County residents spoke out over a...
wdrb.com
Louisville police asking for public's help to find missing 29-year-old man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 29-year-old man. According to a news release Monday, Mario Douglas was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, at Waterfront Park. Family members said he was upset about a "personal situation" and they fear for his safety.
wdrb.com
Louisville Ballet dancers getting ready for Brown-Forman Nutcracker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Ballet is busy getting ready for its annual performance of the Brown-Forman Nutcracker. The community favorite ballet kicks off this Friday, Dec. 9, at the Kentucky Center. There are 19 Nutcracker performances throughout December, and it takes a lot of preparation to get ready.
wdrb.com
Cow found wandering in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cow on the run in Meade County was caught in a school bus garage. The Brandenburg Police Department shared a photo of the bovine Sunday morning. Later in the day, the department posted another photo with the caption "community effort but somebody's cow is now safely locked in the bus garage."
wdrb.com
Dreaming of Snow on Christmas
Do you dream of a white Christmas? Even living as far south as Kentuckiana, it's not out of the question. But it is pretty rare. Our snowiest Christmas ever in Louisville was 1890, when 4.5" of new snow fell. In 1939 and 2004 there were five inches of snow on the ground on Christmas day - our greatest snow depth on the holiday. Interestingly enough, new snow did not fall on Christmas day in either of those years. It's still too early to forecast for Christmas, but based on climatology, a White Christmas is not likely. The chance of a white Christmas in Louisville is only about 5% to 10%. That means we have a 90% to 95% chance on average to not have a white Christmas.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Man in 'serious condition' after being stabbed in Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was seriously injured after being stabbed in the Newburg neighborhood on Sunday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported stabbing in the 3900 block of Fern Valley Road around 9:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers...
wdrb.com
Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning anchor Monica Harkins says yes to engagement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Someone on the WDRB News team is wearing a little something extra on her finger. WDRB in the Morning anchor and reporter Monica Harkins got engaged over the weekend. Monica's fiancé Nick proposed Sunday at Maker's Mark. His family was in on the proposal. Monica posted...
wdrb.com
Louisville monthly homicide total returns to double digits after 10 murders in November
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten people were killed in Louisville during the month of November, according to community activist Christopher 2X. Louisville returned to double-digit homicides in November after the six murders reported in October were the lowest number of monthly homicides in at least the past three years. "It...
wdrb.com
Teen missing from Radcliff for more than a year found safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenage girl from Radcliff, Kentucky, who was missing for more than a year was found safe and reunited with her family, according to police. The Radcliff Police Department posted Saturday that Kamaria Johnson was "found safe" Friday. On Monday, Johnson told WDRB News she was in Memphis, Tennessee, safe from her abusive father.
