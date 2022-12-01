Read full article on original website
Idaho homicides: Former FBI detective says suspect's 'hair follicles' could help police make arrest
As forensic results start to be shared with authorities, a former FBI detective says that hair follicles of the suspect may lead police to make an arrest.
Second former Army soldier pleads guilty in killing of fellow service member found dead in barracks
A second former Army soldier has pleaded guilty in the 2020 killing of a fellow service member in Georgia
Catholic bishop blasts 'evil woman' Hillary Clinton for comparing pro-lifers to Taliban, Russian war crimes
A bishop referred to Hillary Clinton as an "evil woman" in response to a comment she made appearing to compare abortion restrictions with war crimes.
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
NY police sergeant dead after teen who received permit weeks earlier loses control of BMW
An officer with the Yonkers Police Department in New York was killed this week when a BMW crossed over into the opposite lane and collided with the officer's unmarked car.
Florida man busted after trying to steal from Walmart filled with cops: 'Bad idea, Brad'
A Florida man referred to as "Brad" was arrested after police say he tried to steal items from a Walmart where 40 deputies were holding an event.
Idaho murders: Handprint spotted next to evidence tape at house where four students were killed
At the Moscow, Idaho home where four University of Idaho students were killed, a hand print can be seen next to an evidence tape on the window of the King Road house.
Athena Strand's grandfather says he forgave FedEx driver accused of kidnapping, murdering 7-year-old
The grandfather of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl kidnapped and killed in Texas allegedly by FedEx driver Tanner Lynn Horner, said he forgave his granddaughter's accused murderer.
Wisconsin boy, 10, charged as adult in alleged killing of mom over Amazon purchase
A 10-year-old Wisconsin boy has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting his mother because she wouldn't buy him a VR headset.
California man accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at police
A California man is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail toward a police officer. The man had an arrest warrant for committing a similar crime in July.
Red Bull can left in Massachusetts casino leads FBI to man suspected in 14 bank robberies
Taylor Dziczek was arrested after FBI agents following him collected his DNA from a Red Bull drink he had at the MGM Casino in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Armed bystander in Florida stops attack on pregnant woman
A Florida pregnant woman was being brutally assaulted in a Publix parking lot when an armed bystander stopped the attack by pulling out his pistol on the attacker.
US Attorney's Office and FBI unseals indictment against 14 gang members
U.S. Attorneys in New York unsealed a 10-count indictment against 14 members of the Young Gunnaz Gang for racketeering and drug distribution.
Nebraska authorities investigate letters tied to far-left group allegedly threating to 'shoot' pro-lifers
Two Christian groups in Omaha, Nebraska, say they received threatening notes tied to radical abortion group Jane's Revenge. One note threatens members will "shoot up" pro-lifers.
Buccaneers' Tom Brady had reporters laughing with sarcastic response to stunning win vs. Saints
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had reporters laughing hard as he entered the press conference room following a stunning win over the New Orleans Saints.
Dallas police arrest Texas man for two murders in 36-hour period
Dallas, Texas police and U.S. Marshals arrested Diavian Roberts for allegedly shooting and killing two people within a 36-hour period in the Dallas area.
Idaho murders: Roommates of slain university students break their silence
The two surviving roommates of four University of Idaho students who were killed in their home on Nov. 13 released public statements for the first time at a Friday memorial.
John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis and other Hollywood stars react to the death of Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley died after an "unexpected" battle with cancer. Hollywood stars, including John Travolta, are honoring the actress following her death.
Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' parents say victims' 'means of death don't match'
Steven Goncalves, father of deceased University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, told Fox News on Saturday that Kaylee's and Madison Mogen's 'means of death don't match.'
Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves' father reveals he does ‘not feel confident’ in the police investigation
University of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves' father discussed the status of the police investigation, revealing new details about the night of the murders.
