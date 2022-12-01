The 3 key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the New York Knicks

Grayson Allen hits the game-winner as the Bucks were able to secure a close game victory over the Knicks..

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their winning streak with a 109-103 victory over the New York Knicks in the Garden.

The game was much closer than expected as the Knicks pushed them to the limit. Ultimately, Grayson Allen was able to hit a huge shot which sealed the game for the Bucks. The Knicks had a chance to tie the game, but they missed it, and it was effectively over after that. Here are the three biggest takeaways from the game.

Giannis continues to impress

The Greek Freak is coming off a spectacular week where he averaged over 35 PPG. He was also the Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Ever since the so-called 'ladder incident' in Philadelphia, the 'Greek Freak' has been on a different level.

Antetokounmpo continued his onslaught against the Knicks, finishing with 37 points and 13 rebounds on 52% shooting from the field. He took it to the rim with force, despite the Knicks creating a wall of defenders to stop him. Giannis did foul out with a minute remaining, but the Bucks were able to hold on despite his absence.

Jrue is coming back to form

During the Bucks' undefeated start, Jrue Holiday was a force on the offensive end. But the point guard suffered an injury against the Atlanta Hawks a few weeks ago and has been recovering ever since.

But in the last few games, Holiday has been great, and he continued to impress against the Knicks. He put up 22 points, 5 assists, and 6 rebounds, and was also great on the defensive end, finishing with 2 steals and 2 blocks.

Allen comes up big in the closing moments

Grayson Allen was coming off his best game of the season against the Mavericks. But he struggled to get going in the first half with the Knicks' defense making it tough on him. However, Allen came up big in the dying stages of the game.

With little over 2 minutes left, Allen hit a tough layup to put the Bucks up by 4. Then Giannis fouled out, and the Knicks were able to tie the game. With over 30 seconds remaining on the clock, Allen hit a huge three-pointer to give Bucks the lead. This shot effectively sealed the game for the Bucks, who are now 15-5 on the season.