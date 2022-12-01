Read full article on original website
30 minutes of cheering for Vienna’s first new Meistersinger in 47 years
Audience members with stop-watches timed the ovations for Keith Warner’s new Meistersinger production at half an hour, a roar unheard at the Vienna State Opera since long before Covid. The biggest cheers were for the British director, whose production was understated and unpolitical, and for the music director Philippe...
Salzburg names Barenboim subs for Mozart week
For the forthcoming Mozart Week Festival a number of changes have had to be made. For health reasons, Maestro Daniel Barenboim will not be able to conduct his planned concerts with the Vienna Philharmonic. “It breaks my heart that my friend and mentor, Maestro Barenboim, will not be part of our Mozart Week Festival,” Rolando Villazón has said, adding that “We wish him all the best for his recovery and are extremely grateful to a number of truly outstanding artists, who have kindly agreed to take over at short notice.”
Disneyland suicide of Disney music heir
The cellist and ensemble leader Chris Christensen jumped to his death from the Mickey & Friends parking tower at California Disneyland on Saturday ahead of a Monday court hearing over a family breakup. He was 51. Chris was the son of Jim Christensen, composer of themes for Disney World, among...
German opera star retires at 68
The countertenor Jochen Kowalski will sing his final performance tonight. The career of Berlin Kammersänger Jochen Kowalski began at the Komische Oper Berlin. His roles, many in productions by Harry Kupfer, made him popular worldwide and guest appearances have taken him to all the leading opera houses in Germany as well as to the Vienna State Opera and Volksoper, the Opéra national de Paris, the Royal Opera House Covent Garden and the Metropolitan Opera in New York. He is considered a pioneer of countertenor singing in Germany and his artistic work has been honored with many national and international awards. At tonight’s performance of Monteverdi’s L’INCORONAZIONE DI POPPEA, this wonderful singer will give his stage farewell – we celebrate him and thank him for his singing and the many wonderful musical moments.
Mirga magic makes Munich think
The Lithuanian conductor Mirga Gražynte-Tyla woke up today as a candidate for music director of the Munich Philharmonic, a post vacated by Valery Gergiev when his ally Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine. Mirga has received strong reviews for a performance of Mieczyslaw Weinberg’s third symphony, currently her...
The best of Yuja Wang’s comedy show
The Igudesman & Joo comedy act have put together a clips reel of their funniest sketches with pianist Yuja Wang. These guys sure know how to ride a rollecoaster.
Pioneering oboe dies, aged 101
The Canadian pianist Jon Kimura Parker has sent us a eulogy for his mother-in-law Laila Storch, the first woman to play principal oboe in makor American orchestras. Laila Storch Friedmann – oboist, trailblazer, author, baker, linguist, and adored wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend – passed away on December 2, 2022, aged 101, on Orcas Island, Washington. She was surrounded by family and friends, and her favorite cat, Oscar.
Broadway and opera baritone dies of cancer at 34
The baritone Quentin Oliver Lee died yesterday of colonic cancer. Best known as Phantom of the Opera, he started out as a finalist in the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions and continued to pursue opera roles throughout his short career. His website lists five Verdi and Mozart roles that he...
