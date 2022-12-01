Soldiers fire the M249 shortly before sunset at Camp Ethan Allen Training Site in Jericho, Vermont. Few people outside of the military will sleep in an army barracks, pass through machine gun training, or stand within feet of the military's deadliest weapons as it's fired. In this audio journal, CAI reporter Eve Zuckoff recounts the 36 hours she spent traveling north to Camp Ethan Allen Training Site, in Jericho, Vermont. This behind-the-scenes story offers a closer look at the people, drills, and weaponry that could come to a proposed machine gun range on Joint Base Cape Cod.

JERICHO, VT ・ 4 HOURS AGO