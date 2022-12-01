Read full article on original website
Sports Roundup for Monday, 12/5
9-0 North Knox will play host to 4-4 White River Valley. Game time is 7:30 and. you can hear that game on WUZR 105.7fm. University Heights Kentucky plays at Evansville Christian. A reminder that Friday nights Vincennes Rivet Boys Basketball game against Washington Catholic will. be played at Rivet as...
Lady Warriors Improve to 9-0 with Win over South Knox
The North Knox Warriors are now 9-0 after a 62-34 win over the Sout Knox Lady Spartans on Saturday. Three Lady Warriors were in double figures, led by Reegan Hammelman with 12 points. Madison McKinley and Lexi Primus each added 10 for North Knox as well. South Knox was led...
Lady Patriots Defeat Barr-Reeve in OT
The Vincennes Rivet Lady Patriots improved to 6-2 after a 40-34 overtime win over the Barr-Reeve Lady Vikings. The game was tied at 32 after regulation as the Lady Patriots outscored the Lady Vikings 8-2 in the overtime period. Kenadee Frey led Vincennes Rivet with 11 points while Mary Herman...
Sara Eads, 42, Vincennes
Sara Lane Eads 42 of Vincennes passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Sara was born on March 30, 1980 to Kathy Hickman Doll and Frank Allen Doll. She enjoyed; fishing, babysitting, and spending time with her family, especially her first grandchild, and Jesus. Those left to mourn the loss...
James Hanner, 63, Vincennes
James Harold Hanner 53, of Vincennes IN, passed away November 30, 2022 at his residence. James born on August 21,1969 in Florida to the late Harold Hanner and Jackie “Lee” Hanner. James was a self employed auto body technician. James enjoyed rebuilding cars, collecting antiques and was a...
James Kelly White, 46, Vincennes
James “Jim” Kelly White Jr. 46 of Vincennes passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Jim was born on September 5, 1976 in Indianapolis to the Geraldine Louise Davis White and James Kelly White Sr. Jim was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed; fishing, camping, riding atv’s, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. Jim was a member of Pilgrim Holiness Church.
Area Students Eligible for Scholarship from Community Foundation Alliance
The Community Foundation Alliance is offering two $1,000 scholarships to students in area counties. The Gray Farms President’s Scholarship is offered through the alliance counties in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. In this immediate area, the scholarship application is available for those in Knox, Daviess, Gibson, and Pike Counties in...
Mural Grants Awarded to Four Area Projects
The State of Indiana is spotlighting some recent mural designed completed with state grant funding. The money has helped with completion of 40 murals across Indiana. In this area, four murals were completed with the state funding. They iclude the “Touch of Heaven” mural on Main Street in Washington; Linton’s Carnegie Heritage and Art Center mural; the Princeton mural at the Gibson County Economic Development Center; and the mural at the Loogootee Eye Center.
Entries for Vincennes Christmas Parade of Lights Still Being Accepted
The annual Vincennes Christmas Parade is set for this Friday at 6:00 p.m. The event will use the traditional Christmas parade route on Main Street from First to Tenth Streets. Parade entry forms are still available by contacting Vincennes City Hall. At this time, over 50 entries are confirmed to be in place for the Friday evening parade.
BOGO Gift Card Offer in Knox County Sells Out
A buy one, get one free E-gift card promotion in Knox County has sold out. The Knox County Chamber of Commerce sold out of the cards within a short time of the December first rollout date. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the amount sold in the initial rollout was not...
Washington Historic House to Get State Aid
Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs have announced Dusty Davis & Ryan Dashner are being awarded over $68,000 to restore and preserve the Brett-Burton House in Washington. The house is one of ten properties awarded over $728,000 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program.
Officials Seeking Donations for Cops and Kids in Daviess and Martin Counties
The 32nd annual Cops and Kids event takes place December 20th at the Washington Walmart. The event is sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 101 and is funded through donations by organizations and individuals. This year, Cops and Kids hopes to collect enough donations that will allow it...
Washington PD Gives Out Christmas Package Safety Tips
With package deliveries increasing this time of year, the Washington Police Department has some tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of package theft. Arrange for your mail to be delivered to a Post Office box. ü. Retrieve your packages from your porch as soon...
