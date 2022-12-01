The State of Indiana is spotlighting some recent mural designed completed with state grant funding. The money has helped with completion of 40 murals across Indiana. In this area, four murals were completed with the state funding. They iclude the “Touch of Heaven” mural on Main Street in Washington; Linton’s Carnegie Heritage and Art Center mural; the Princeton mural at the Gibson County Economic Development Center; and the mural at the Loogootee Eye Center.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO