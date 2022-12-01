Read full article on original website
Brazil dancing again after big win at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The joy — and the dancing — are back for five-time champion Brazil at the World Cup. The big win over South Korea on Monday secured Brazil a berth in the quarterfinals in Qatar. It also restored the team’s confidence after a tumultuous start to the tournament in which the Seleçao lost Neymar to injury and saw its unbeaten group-stage streak end in a defeat to Cameroon.
What's next for Japan after exit on penalties at World Cup?
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japan reached the round of 16 for the fourth time at a World Cup. It got knocked out in the round of 16 for the fourth time in a 3-1 loss to Croatia on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.
Samuel Eto'o filmed in altercation outside World Cup game
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon soccer federation president and former star player Samuel Eto’o was filmed apparently kicking a man to the ground in an altercation outside a World Cup stadium early Tuesday. Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans near Stadium 974 after Brazil beat...
Paulo Dybala, the Serie A standout not needed by Argentina
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Paulo Dybala posted a photo of himself on Instagram laughing along with his Argentina teammate Lionel Messi, with the accompanying words: “We carry on with a smile! Let’s go.”. Argentina might be getting ever closer to a place in the World Cup final...
Soccer-Morocco and Spain scoreless at halftime
AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Morocco and Spain were deadlocked at 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup last-16 clash on Tuesday as both sides struggled to create clearcut scoring chances.
Son exits World Cup without showing his best for South Korea
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As Brazil’s big-time player made his return to the World Cup in Qatar, the superstar of South Korean soccer made his exit. Son Heung-min is his country’s Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and, yes, Neymar, all wrapped up into one. Yet, as Neymar recovered from an ankle injury to score in Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday, Son’s latest chance to light up the sport’s biggest stage came and went.
Japan, Belgium to cooperate in chip production, development
TOKYO (AP) — A newly founded Japanese semiconductor company aiming to revive Japan’s chip industry will collaborate with a Belgian research organization in research and development of next-generation chips for production in Japan. Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters Tuesday that the new company, Rapidus, which...
England rugby coach Eddie Jones fired after poor run
LONDON (AP) — England coach Eddie Jones was fired on Tuesday, less than a year out from the Rugby World Cup. Jones, who took charge after the 2015 World Cup, led England to the final of the tournament in 2019 and won three Six Nations titles in his seven years in charge.
Governments gather in Canada in bid to boost biodiversity
BOSTON (AP) — Amid warnings that biodiversity is in freefall, environmental leaders will gather in Montreal to hammer out measures aimed at shoring up the world's land and marine ecosystems and coming up with tens of billions of dollars to fund these conservation efforts. Delegates from about 190 countries...
