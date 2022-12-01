Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Deion Sanders encourages Colorado players to transfer in first team meeting: ‘I’m bringing my luggage with me’
During his first meeting as head coach, Deion Sanders encouraged members of his team to enter the NCAA transfer portal to make room for the players he’ll be bringing with him to Colorado including his son, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
FILM ROOM: Freedom football coach Darryl Overton
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — After an impressive 69-14 win in the VHSL Class 6 state semis, Freedom-Woodbridge is off to their second state final appearance in program history. Jake Rohm broke down the tape with head coach Darryl Overton on the newest edition of Film Room.
Belief is Croatia's biggest weapon vs Brazil at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — In terms of population, there's no contest between Brazil and Croatia. “Brazil has 200 million people, we only have 4 million,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić said Tuesday. “So we are pretty much like a suburb of a major city in Brazil.”
