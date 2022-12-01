Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Related
NBC Sports
Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
WATCH: Tom Brady Erupts on Sidelines, Cusses Out Teammate During MNF
Before Tom Brady engineered an exciting comeback win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, he captured the attention of a mass audience for his sideline antics. When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter, the future Hall of Famer wasn’t too happy.
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Colts vs Cowboys
It’s the Indianapolis Colts vs Dallas Cowboys tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America before the game gets underway. NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between Indy and Dallas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers signing Josh Johnson as Purdy's new backup QB
The 49ers reportedly are bringing back a familiar face as Brock Purdy's backup quarterback -- 36-year-old veteran Josh Johnson. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources, that San Francisco is signing Johnson off the Denver Broncos' practice squad and on to its 53-man roster. Johnson, an Oakland native, has been...
By the numbers: What did we learn about the Jaguars' Week 13 loss to the Lions?
Last week wasn't even close. The Jaguars failed to capitalize on their stunning 28-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens when they took the trip up to Detroit to face the Lions at Ford Field. Ultimately, the franchise came back home with a 40-14 loss which brings to question plenty as...
Deion Sanders encourages Colorado players to transfer in first team meeting: ‘I’m bringing my luggage with me’
During his first meeting as head coach, Deion Sanders encouraged members of his team to enter the NCAA transfer portal to make room for the players he’ll be bringing with him to Colorado including his son, Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Cowboys meet with OBJ, talking 'many options,' says Jerry Jones
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his team is discussing "many options" when it comes to the possible signing of prized free agent Odell Beckham Jr.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Cam Heyward Named Steelers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominee
PITTSBURGH — Defensive lineman Cam Heyward has been named the Steelers nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the team announced on Tuesday. Cam Heyward is nominated for the award as the Steelers representative for the fifth time in his career. He has never won the award, last being nominated for the award in 2021. Jerome Bettis presented Heyward with the nomination, who won the award back in 2001 while with the Steelers.
NBC Sports
Jimmy G out with foot injury after being carted to locker room
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was ruled out of the 49ers’ game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter with a foot injury. Garoppolo was taken from the sideline to the Levi's Stadium locker room in a cart, and the 49ers initially listed him as questionable to return to action with an ankle injury before reclassifying it as a foot injury.
NBC Sports
Panthers release Mayfield one day after 49ers' QB turmoil
Baker Mayfield's time in Carolina is over. The former No. 1 overall pick was released by the Panthers on Monday. Mayfield will hit waivers, and he'll be an unrestricted free agent if no team claims him. The Panthers acquired Mayfield from the Browns in July for a 2024 conditional fifth-rounder....
NBC Sports
Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
NBC Sports
Eagles disrespect from ESPN reaches new, ridiculous heights
The Eagles walloped the AFC South-leading Titans on Sunday for their eleventh win in 12 games, the lateset tour de force in a season that has seen the Birds establish themselves as a legit Super Bowl contender time and time again. And while plenty of people on Monday are talking...
NBC Sports
Mr. Relevant: Purdy's first career TD pass makes NFL history
When 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, backup Brock Purdy came onto the field at Levi’s Stadium and immediately made an impact. He also made NFL history with the first touchdown pass of his young career. San...
NBC Sports
Cowherd believes Jimmy G injury opens door for Brady to 49ers
Just over a day since Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, opinions on what San Francisco should do at quarterback have already started flying. On Sunday, The Volume's Colin Cowherd discussed how Garoppolo's season-ending injury opens the door for another quarterback to...
Paul Maurice returns to Winnipeg with praise for Jets and a long way to go in Florida
It has been almost a year since Paul Maurice made one of the stunning moves of the 2021-22 NHL season by abruptly resigning as coach of the Winnipeg Jets with more than half of the year still left to go.
NBC Sports
Draymond reacts to Dallas fan's desire to match $25K fine
The NBA on Thursday fined Draymond Green $25,000 for directing obscene language at a fan during the Warriors' game in Dallas on Tuesday night. But the story doesn't stop there. In an odd twist, Alykhan Rehmatullah, the fan who was the subject of Green's ire, said on Twitter that he...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G suffers broken foot vs. Dolphins, out for season
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken left foot during the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium and will miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters after the game. "Just hearing it, it was pretty crushing," Shanahan told...
NBC Sports
How Shanahan initially reacted to Jimmy G's season-ending injury
Kyle Shanahan was presented with shocking news in the middle of the second quarter Sunday afternoon at Levi's Stadium. Jimmy Garoppolo, the veteran quarterback who has been with Shanahan through nearly his entire tenure as the 49ers' head coach, suffered a season-ending foot injury on a sack early in the 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
NBC Sports
Already the other No. 1, DeVonta Smith continues to grow
Nick Sirianni was effusive in his praise for the “beautiful” corner route Devonta Smith ran on 3rd-and-8 on the Eagles’ opening drive to keep the Eagles on the field and help them punch in the game’s first touchdown. But Jalen Hurts really summed it up. “He...
NBC Sports
OBJ attends Mavs game with Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs after Cowboys visit
It looks like Odell Beckham Jr.'s visit with the Dallas Cowboys included taking in an NBA game. The free agent wide receiver showed up to Monday night's Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns game with Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. The trio sat courtside at American Airlines Center. When the three...
Comments / 0