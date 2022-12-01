PITTSBURGH — Defensive lineman Cam Heyward has been named the Steelers nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, the team announced on Tuesday. Cam Heyward is nominated for the award as the Steelers representative for the fifth time in his career. He has never won the award, last being nominated for the award in 2021. Jerome Bettis presented Heyward with the nomination, who won the award back in 2001 while with the Steelers.

