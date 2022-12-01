Nio Weathers COVID-19 To Post Record November Deliveries — Expects Next Month To Be Even Better

GitLab Inc GTLB shares are up nearly 18% Tuesday after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. Q3 Results: GitLab said third-quarter revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $112.98 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $106.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted net loss of 10 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 15 cents per share.

2 HOURS AGO