Nio Weathers COVID-19 To Post Record November Deliveries — Expects Next Month To Be Even Better
- Nio, Inc. NIO reported record monthly deliveries for November, belying the COVID-19 disruptions.
- The Shanghai-based electric vehicle startup reported November deliveries of 14,178 units, up 30% year-over-year.
- Compared to October, the increase was a steeper 14%.
- Vehicle-wise, the company sold 8,003 SUVs, with more than half of that being ES7s, and 6.175 sedans, comprising 3,207 ET7s and 2,968 ET5s. Looking ahead, the company said it would further accelerate production and deliveries in December.
- Nio stock traded 3.6% lower in the premarket session on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
- Photo: Courtesy of Nio
