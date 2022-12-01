A Yonkers police sergeant was killed on the job Thursday when an out-of-control BMW struck the 24-year veteran’s police vehicle, according to authorities. The fatal accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. when the sergeant, who has not been identified, was traveling westbound when the BMW sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into the unmarked cop car on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass, police said. “Our hearts are broken tonight and we ask that you please keep the sergeant’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” Yonkers police said in a statement. The driver of the BMW also crashed into a Westchester County Bee-Line bus, police said. The sergeant, who was the only one in the police car, was rushed to an area trauma center and later pronounced dead. The BMW driver was also taken to a trauma center in critical condition, according to Yonkers police. Previous 1 of 3 Next The bus operator suffered non-life threatening injuries and some of the 30 bus riders were treated at the scene for minor injuries, cops said. An investigation into the tragic crash is ongoing. The identity of the sergeant is being withheld pending family notification.

YONKERS, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO