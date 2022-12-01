Read full article on original website
Curious to know with all the police happenings in this area if the people involved are native to or have been in Poughkeepsie for a long time, or are they transplants from the south of Potown where this nonsense is tolerated.
Man Charged With Driving Drunk On Road Shoulder In Northern Westchester: Police
A man is charged with driving while drunk after police said they found him veering into the shoulder of a road in Northern Westchester. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, around 1 a.m., police observed a vehicle in Yorktown traveling west on Crompond Road (Route 202) going unusually slow and crossing the …
Burglary investigation ends in arrest for Saugerties man
A Saugerties man was arrested on Friday. Matthew Doyle, 40, of Saugerties, faces two counts of second-degree burglary.
Arrest made in Greenport stabbing
GREENPORT – A Greenport man has been arrested on charges of armed assault and attempted murder for allegedly stabbing another person in the chest and neck. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Albany Medical Center for emergency surgery. State Police arrested Louis Lowman, 48, in connection...
Two arrested for residential burglary
SAUGERTIES – Two men have been arrested by Saugerties Police on felony charges of burglary. Both Matthew Doyle, 40, and Kirk Shultis, Jr., 33, were arrested on Friday, December 2 following an investigation into several burglaries throughout the Town of Saugerties. Detectives charged Doyle with two counts of burglary...
Police Respond To Report Of Shotgun Blasts During Neighbor Dispute In Yonkers
Police are investigating after responding to reports of shots fired from a shotgun during a dispute between neighbors in Westchester County. On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 3:30 p.m., police responded to a residence in Yonkers on Ridge Road, where the shots were reported, according to Yonkers Police. After arriving at...
Yonkers cop injured after being struck by fleeing carjackers
YONKERS – Suspected carjackers from New York City struck an Yonkers Police Officer on Sunday as Several Yonkers cops attempted to apprehend the suspects. The officer was struck by the suspect vehicle and is receiving hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Yonkers Police officials, officers responded to the...
Three charged with stealing mail from mailboxes in Putnam County
MAHOPAC – Town Police in Carmel have arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of mail from mailboxes in the Mahopac area. Police investigated when they received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Lake Boulevard shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 1. Carmel...
Police make 3 arrests in Carmel mail thefts
Police say they stopped a car last Thursday in the area of Route 6N in Mahopac after it was reported that the people inside appeared to be stealing mail out of mailboxes in the area.
Convicted Felon From LaGrange Nabbed With Ghost AK-47, Other Weapons, Police Say
An AR-15 A Glock handgun model 23. Milland can't legally possess firearms because he is a convicted felon, police reported. Four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of assault weapons. Four counts of criminal possession of a firearm. Four counts of fourth-degree...
Not a Perfect 10: Saugerties Man Charged For Operating Motor Vehicle
Over this past holiday weekend, a Saugerties man was charged by law enforcement for an alleged traffic infringement. Normally this is not the type of thing that breaks news, people get tickets for traffic violations every day. So that begs the question, what was so different about this incident that made it different than any other time someone gets a traffic ticket?
Police In Hudson Valley Search For Car Thieves Who Crashed Into Police Cruiser
Police in the Hudson Valley are searching for suspects in a robbery that led to a police chase. The incident took place in Rockland County around midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 on Red Schoolhouse Road in Chestnut Ridge. Ramapo Police responded to 240 Red Schoolhouse Road (Manheim Distribu…
Alleged burglar wanted for skipping court
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to return to Newburgh Town Court on a felony burglary charge. Ryan Krom, 40, was arrested this past September and failed to return to court. He is described as being five-feet, 10-inches...
Poughkeepsie fire department gets new deputy chief
POUGHKEEPSIE – Twenty-two-year Poughkeepsie firefighter, Lieutenant Vinnie Parise, has been named as the department’s new Deputy Fire Chief, effective December 5, 2022. The 41-year-old Parise will fill the void created when Joe Franco was promoted from Deputy Chief to Chief of the department in July of this year.
Vehicle Overturns, Falls Inches From 'Swelling Stream' In Northern Westchester After Collision
Two people were rescued when their vehicle fell down an embankment inches from a flooded stream after an accident in Northern Westchester. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 1:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a two-car accident in Yorktown Heights on the Taconic State Parkway northbound in the…
New Hudson Valley K-9 Named After Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash
A police department in the Hudson Valley has reestablished its K-9 unit and named its new four-legged rookie after an officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash. In Putnam County, the Carmel Police Department's new K-9 officer, Pietro, is named after Officer Gary Pietropaolo, who w…
County jail construction continues
POUGHKEEPSIE – Construction of the new Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center (DCJTC) which began in 2020 is moving forward. The DCJTC is scheduled to accept inmates by August 2023. Completion of the entire facility is scheduled for July 2024. The project has been delayed for three months because...
Teen Trio From Rockland All Caught Packin' Pistols On Paterson Streetcorner: Police
Three Rockland County teens mingling on a Paterson street corner were all carrying guns when city detectives rolled up on them, authorities said.Detectives Jonathan Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin approached the trio at the corner 5th Avenue and East 12th Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. last Sunday, No…
Cornwall man arrested for domestic assault, forcible confinement, more
An 18-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Dec. 4 and charged with domestic assault, forcible confinement, and assault causing bodily harm. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police allege between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, the man assaulted his girlfriend, choked her, and...
Yonkers police sergeant killed in head-on crash with out-of-control BMW
A Yonkers police sergeant was killed on the job Thursday when an out-of-control BMW struck the 24-year veteran’s police vehicle, according to authorities. The fatal accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. when the sergeant, who has not been identified, was traveling westbound when the BMW sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into the unmarked cop car on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass, police said. “Our hearts are broken tonight and we ask that you please keep the sergeant’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” Yonkers police said in a statement. The driver of the BMW also crashed into a Westchester County Bee-Line bus, police said. The sergeant, who was the only one in the police car, was rushed to an area trauma center and later pronounced dead. The BMW driver was also taken to a trauma center in critical condition, according to Yonkers police. Previous 1 of 3 Next The bus operator suffered non-life threatening injuries and some of the 30 bus riders were treated at the scene for minor injuries, cops said. An investigation into the tragic crash is ongoing. The identity of the sergeant is being withheld pending family notification.
Arrest made in fatal Lewisboro parking lot hit-and-run
LEWISBORO – A 62-year-old South Salem man has been charged with the felony of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. State Police said on December 1, a 65-year-old Mount Vernon woman, Randi Blattberg, was a pedestrian in the Cross River Shopping Center parking lot on North Salem Road at approximately 8:45 p.m. She was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
