Poughkeepsie, NY

Comments / 3

Nini Ren
5d ago

Curious to know with all the police happenings in this area if the people involved are native to or have been in Poughkeepsie for a long time, or are they transplants from the south of Potown where this nonsense is tolerated.

Reply
2
 

Mid-Hudson News Network

Arrest made in Greenport stabbing

GREENPORT – A Greenport man has been arrested on charges of armed assault and attempted murder for allegedly stabbing another person in the chest and neck. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Albany Medical Center for emergency surgery. State Police arrested Louis Lowman, 48, in connection...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested for residential burglary

SAUGERTIES – Two men have been arrested by Saugerties Police on felony charges of burglary. Both Matthew Doyle, 40, and Kirk Shultis, Jr., 33, were arrested on Friday, December 2 following an investigation into several burglaries throughout the Town of Saugerties. Detectives charged Doyle with two counts of burglary...
SAUGERTIES, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Yonkers cop injured after being struck by fleeing carjackers

YONKERS – Suspected carjackers from New York City struck an Yonkers Police Officer on Sunday as Several Yonkers cops attempted to apprehend the suspects. The officer was struck by the suspect vehicle and is receiving hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Yonkers Police officials, officers responded to the...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three charged with stealing mail from mailboxes in Putnam County

MAHOPAC – Town Police in Carmel have arrested three suspects in connection with the theft of mail from mailboxes in the Mahopac area. Police investigated when they received a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area of West Lake Boulevard shortly after midnight on Thursday, December 1. Carmel...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Alleged burglar wanted for skipping court

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who failed to return to Newburgh Town Court on a felony burglary charge. Ryan Krom, 40, was arrested this past September and failed to return to court. He is described as being five-feet, 10-inches...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie fire department gets new deputy chief

POUGHKEEPSIE – Twenty-two-year Poughkeepsie firefighter, Lieutenant Vinnie Parise, has been named as the department’s new Deputy Fire Chief, effective December 5, 2022. The 41-year-old Parise will fill the void created when Joe Franco was promoted from Deputy Chief to Chief of the department in July of this year.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

County jail construction continues

POUGHKEEPSIE – Construction of the new Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center (DCJTC) which began in 2020 is moving forward. The DCJTC is scheduled to accept inmates by August 2023. Completion of the entire facility is scheduled for July 2024. The project has been delayed for three months because...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Cornwall man arrested for domestic assault, forcible confinement, more

An 18-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Dec. 4 and charged with domestic assault, forcible confinement, and assault causing bodily harm. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police allege between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, the man assaulted his girlfriend, choked her, and...
CORNWALL, NY
New York Post

Yonkers police sergeant killed in head-on crash with out-of-control BMW

A Yonkers police sergeant was killed on the job Thursday when an out-of-control BMW struck the 24-year veteran’s police vehicle, according to authorities. The fatal accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. when the sergeant, who has not been identified, was traveling westbound when the BMW sedan crossed into oncoming traffic and slammed into the unmarked cop car on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass, police said. “Our hearts are broken tonight and we ask that you please keep the sergeant’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” Yonkers police said in a statement. The driver of the BMW also crashed into a Westchester County Bee-Line bus, police said. The sergeant, who was the only one in the police car, was rushed to an area trauma center and later pronounced dead. The BMW driver was also taken to a trauma center in critical condition, according to Yonkers police. Previous 1 of 3 Next The bus operator suffered non-life threatening injuries and some of the 30 bus riders were treated at the scene for minor injuries, cops said. An investigation into the tragic crash is ongoing. The identity of the sergeant is being withheld pending family notification.  
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Arrest made in fatal Lewisboro parking lot hit-and-run

LEWISBORO – A 62-year-old South Salem man has been charged with the felony of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. State Police said on December 1, a 65-year-old Mount Vernon woman, Randi Blattberg, was a pedestrian in the Cross River Shopping Center parking lot on North Salem Road at approximately 8:45 p.m. She was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
LEWISBORO, NY

