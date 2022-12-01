ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
The Week

Russia blames Ukraine for 3rd drone strike on airbase in 2 days

Attacks continued to batter Russian infrastructure on Tuesday, as another drone strike targeted an airfield in the country's Kursk region, Axios reported. This marks the third reported drone strike on a Russian military base in the past two days.  "An oil storage tank caught fire near Kursk airfield as a result of a drone attack," Kursk regional Governor Roman Starovoit said, per Politico. "There were no casualties. The fire is being localized. All special services are working at the site." The airfield is reportedly about 60 miles from the Ukrainian border.  The drone strike comes just one day after a pair of Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted a pair...
WETM

EU, Western Balkans to boost partnership amid Ukraine war

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — European Union leaders and their Western Balkan counterparts worked to strengthen their partnership at a summit Tuesday as Russia’s war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region. Even though their goal of joining the bloc remains a distant one, Albania,...
WETM

US intel chief thinking ‘optimistically’ for Ukraine forces

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine is running at a “reduced tempo” and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months. Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

Belief is Croatia's biggest weapon vs Brazil at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — In terms of population, there's no contest between Brazil and Croatia. “Brazil has 200 million people, we only have 4 million,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić said Tuesday. “So we are pretty much like a suburb of a major city in Brazil.”
Reuters

Soccer-Morocco and Spain scoreless at halftime

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Morocco and Spain were deadlocked at 0-0 at halftime in their World Cup last-16 clash on Tuesday as both sides struggled to create clearcut scoring chances.
Reuters

Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Residents of China's capital were allowed into parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after unprecedented protests against a tough zero-COVID policy.

